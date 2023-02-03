ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13abc.com

DeWine releases Ohio’s Comprehensive School Safety Framework

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine released Ohio’s Comprehensive School Safety Framework on Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety. The framework, developed by the Ohio School Safety Center, the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, outlines recommended strategies that schools can use towards creating physically and emotionally safe environments for students.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• The region continues to see a decline in COVID-19 case rates and hospital admissions for COVID illness, so much so that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now ranks Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties as low risk in its community levels ratings for the first time since November.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Workers with disabilities can legally make less than minimum wage in Ohio

CLEVELAND — For most workers across Ohio, the minimum wage is $10.10, but workers with disabilities in can legally be paid less than that. The legislation in Ohio mirrors Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards act, which reads:. “The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) provides for the employment...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine child tax deduction leaves poor families out

At his “state of the state” address on Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine put forth a unique proposal to the Ohio legislature — to enact a $2,500 per child state tax deduction. When I first saw this, I was excited! The 2021 federal child tax credit expansion lifted over 2 million children out of poverty. […] The post DeWine child tax deduction leaves poor families out appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
SANDUSKY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cities in Ohio with the most living in poverty

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept […]
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Ohio officials warn of new Medicare card scam

State officials are warning of a so-called new Medicare card scam. Thieves reportedly are calling people, posing as government officials and saying their Medicare card needs to be updated or replaced. The scammers then request personal information. The Ohio Department of Insurance says government agencies never cold-call Ohioans about Medicare...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020.
OHIO STATE

