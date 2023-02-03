Read full article on original website
WOUB
Health officials relieved no “triple-demic”, but note COVID, flu and RSV aren’t over in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — There’s good news and bad news about three respiratory viruses that looked like they might cause a “triple-demic” this winter. Health officials were worried about COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the winter months. But Ohio Department of...
13abc.com
DeWine releases Ohio’s Comprehensive School Safety Framework
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine released Ohio’s Comprehensive School Safety Framework on Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety. The framework, developed by the Ohio School Safety Center, the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, outlines recommended strategies that schools can use towards creating physically and emotionally safe environments for students.
wvxu.org
Ohioans who skip new COVID-19 booster are taking 'unnecessary risks,' state's top doc says
The amount of severe illness caused by respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 is decreasing in Ohio, but the state's health director said too many people are skipping the new booster and unnecessarily risking serious disease or death at a time when the coronavirus is still circulating. “COVID-19 is still very real,”...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
cwcolumbus.com
Gov. DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice for East Palestine following train derailment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials have issued an evacuation notice for people living within a mile of the derailment. Around 8 p.m. Sunday night DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard to deploy to the area to assist local authorities. In a statement,...
Ohio Gov. DeWine warns of possible explosion following train derailment
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine late Sunday warned residents living within a mile of where a train derailed late last week to evacuate immediately over fears a rail car filled with chemicals could explode.
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• The region continues to see a decline in COVID-19 case rates and hospital admissions for COVID illness, so much so that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now ranks Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties as low risk in its community levels ratings for the first time since November.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Clinic survey shows access to heart-healthy food a challenge
OHIO — A national survey from the Cleveland Clinic found access to healthy food seems to be the primary barrier to a heart-healthy diet. The price of healthy food and the time and skill needed to prepare meals were the top cited reasons for a lack of access.. The...
Cuyahoga, rest of northern Ohio yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The four Northeast Ohio counties that were classified green last week worsened to yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain, Portage, Medina and Summit counties changed from green, for low COVID-19 spread, to yellow this week....
spectrumnews1.com
Workers with disabilities can legally make less than minimum wage in Ohio
CLEVELAND — For most workers across Ohio, the minimum wage is $10.10, but workers with disabilities in can legally be paid less than that. The legislation in Ohio mirrors Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards act, which reads:. “The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) provides for the employment...
‘I’d strong encourage you to get one;’ ODH says too many people skipping the new booster
Severe illnesses caused by Covid-19 are down but too many people are skipping the new booster, according to ODH Director Doctor Bruce Vanderhoff.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s education budget proposal provides something for almost anyone. Will the legislature pass it?
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio General Assembly is set to begin debate this week on the state’s two-year operating budget, which includes funding to educate Ohio’s 1.6 million students. Gov. Mike DeWine proposed in last week’s State of the State address that the legislature direct money to...
DeWine child tax deduction leaves poor families out
At his “state of the state” address on Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine put forth a unique proposal to the Ohio legislature — to enact a $2,500 per child state tax deduction. When I first saw this, I was excited! The 2021 federal child tax credit expansion lifted over 2 million children out of poverty. […] The post DeWine child tax deduction leaves poor families out appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
13abc.com
Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Cities in Ohio with the most living in poverty
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept […]
wyso.org
Ohio officials warn of new Medicare card scam
State officials are warning of a so-called new Medicare card scam. Thieves reportedly are calling people, posing as government officials and saying their Medicare card needs to be updated or replaced. The scammers then request personal information. The Ohio Department of Insurance says government agencies never cold-call Ohioans about Medicare...
‘Medicare scams are just ongoing;’ Ohio Department of Insurance warns seniors
The Ohio Department of Insurance is warning people about how thieves are trying to use Medicare to steal from people.
Washington Examiner
Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.
(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020.
buckeyefirearms.org
PODCAST: Cincinnati Sues Ohio Over Preemption and the House of Representatives Falls into Chaos
The Keep and Bear Radio podcast is hosted on Podbean and is also available on Apple, Google, Spotify, iHeartRadio and many other platforms. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast to hear every episode. ***. Episode 90:. Cincinnati becomes the second Ohio city to sue the state over firearm preemption...
