Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets Owner Didn’t Want To Trade Star To This Team
After Kyrie Irving was shipped to Dallas, it was reported the Nets and the Lakers had “several conversations” about a potential deal for the star guard. Well, those talks might have been nothing more than a formality. Los Angeles was viewed among the likeliest landing spots for Irving...
LeBron James Addresses Potential Kyrie Irving-To-Lakers Trade
LeBron James on Saturday night didn’t flat-out advocate for the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving. But Los Angeles’ franchise cornerstone did make it abundantly clear that the superstar point guard could help the Purple and Gold try to reach their ultimate goal. After the LA’s loss to...
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: What Suns Offered Nets For Star Guard
The Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving on Sunday, and the Lakers reportedly made a competitive offer to the Nets for LeBron James’ old teammate. But Dallas and Los Angeles apparently weren’t the only teams in pursuit of the star point guard over the weekend. The Suns, who entered Monday...
NBA Trade Rumors: What Nets Wanted From Lakers For Kyrie Irving
The Lakers reportedly sent a serious offer to Brooklyn over the weekend, but it wasn’t enough to bring Kyrie Irving to Los Angeles. Many thought the Purple and Gold were the frontrunners to land Irving when the star point guard requested a trade from the Nets on Friday. But in the end, it was the Dallas Mavericks who acquired the eight-time All-Star from Brooklyn.
How Kyrie Irving Reportedly Feels After Trade To Mavericks
Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Nets and he received just that as Brooklyn reportedly dealt the star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, a mere two days after Irving’s request. The talented-yet-controversial All-NBA guard is said to be “ecstatic” about the joining the Mavericks...
Patriots Rumors: Young Star Already Back In Foxboro For Workouts
Christian Barmore clearly is motivated to ensure his disappointing sophomore season isn’t repeated. The 2021 second-round pick excelled as a rookie defensive lineman, causing many to identify him as a breakout candidate in 2022. But Barmore got off to a slow start this season, with a lingering knee injury also causing him to miss seven games. He finished with a bang, but his second season with the New England Patriots ultimately didn’t go as many envisioned it would.
Kyrie Irving Speaks Out After Mavericks-Nets Blockbuster Trade
Kyrie Irving apparently will join the Mavericks without any bad blood for his now-former team. Irving reportedly asked out of Brooklyn on Friday, and two days later, the Nets fulfilled the superstar guard’s request. Dallas on Sunday reportedly acquired Irving from Brooklyn in exchange for two role players and three draft picks, including an unprotected first-rounder in 2029.
Former Celtics Target Reportedly Back On Trade Block Before Deadline
Christian Wood apparently has caught the eye of the Boston Celtics in the past. And the current Dallas Mavericks big man seemingly is back on the trade block ahead of the league’s deadline Thursday. As it relates to the Celtics, Boston reportedly expressed interest in Wood before the 2020...
NBA Rumors: Suns Could Target This Star After Kyrie Irving Trade
The Phoenix Suns reportedly were among the teams to show interest in Kyrie Irving before the Brooklyn Nets traded the eight-time NBA All-Star to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. But much like the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix did not come to an agreement with Brooklyn despite offering a respectable package...
Kevin Durant To Celtics? Stephen A. Smith Issues Major Report
Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Celtics apparently are kicking the tires on Kevin Durant. Durant chatter had been at a minimum ever since the superstar forward rescinded his Nets trade request before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. But Brooklyn’s latest transaction reignited the conversation, as Kyrie Irving’s move to Dallas had many wondering if Durant now will look to leave the Nets, too.
LeBron James Speaks Out After Lakers Can’t Land Kyrie Irving
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will have to move forward this season without an added boost from eight-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving. LA reportedly was among the potential suitors for Irving, but the Brooklyn Nets opted to trade him Sunday to the Dallas Mavericks. Following the agreement between...
Nets Fans Boo Kyrie Irving Following Trade Request, Sudden Injury
There aren’t many buildings in the NBA that Kyrie Irving can go to without getting booed. In fact, Brooklyn Nets fans may have just made it zero. Irving, as he is one to do, alienated his own fan base Friday, reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets. The decision to move on from Brooklyn seemingly came out of nowhere, but NBA fans were far from surprised the eight-time All-Star would pull such a move.
NBA Bettors Firing On Luka Doncic, Mavericks After Kyrie Irving Trade
The Dallas Mavericks needed to provide Luka Doncic with star-caliber complement and the organization did just that Sunday as it traded the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving. Irving arrival in Dallas gives Doncic the best player he’s played with during his four-plus year career. If all goes right, the...
NBA Rumors: Mavericks Beat Out This Team In Kyrie Irving Trade
The Dallas Mavericks weren’t the only team interested in Kyrie Irving before ultimately acquiring the talented guard in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. Dallas beat out the Los Angeles Lakers for Irving, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. After the Mavericks came to a blockbuster agreement with the Nets, Wojnarowski reported that LA had “several conversations” with Brooklyn about a potential deal for Irving.
Mavericks’ Gamble For Kyrie Irving Shakes Up Betting Boards
The Dallas Mavericks rolled the dice in acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon, and oddsmakers took notice of the gamble like the rest of the NBA. Seeing how Irving requested a trade from the Nets two days prior, it wouldn’t be fair to say the reported deal sent shockwaves through the league. However, given the All-NBA talent just left the fourth-seeded team in the Eastern Conference and joined the Western Conference’s sixth seed, it made for what could be a title-altering blockbuster.
Nets Player Has Hilarious Take On Kyrie Irving’s Brooklyn Future
Nets players likely felt a sense of déjà vu Friday. Kyrie Irving kicked off the weekend by reportedly requesting a trade out of Brooklyn. The star point guard’s reported ask came roughly eight months after Kevin Durant allegedly voiced a desire to be traded by the Nets as well. Durant ultimately was not moved by Brooklyn ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, and with Irving playing at an All-Star level by his side, the Nets started to look like a legitimate championship contender.
Warriors to Watch Draymond Green and Stephen Curry's Minutes
Even for NBA players, time is unforgiving. In the autumn years of their dynasty, the Golden State Warriors need to make certain concessions for their aging roster. Specifically, Steve Kerr noted that Draymond Green and Stephen Curry would continue to see decreased usage as they look to preserve their aging core’s shelf life over an 82-game season.
Jaylen Brown Injury Designation (After Kevin Durant Report) Creates Chaos
Boston Celtics fans opted to jump on a rollercoaster of emotions Monday with two different situations involving recently named NBA All-Sar Jaylen Brown. Not long after ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith dropped a bomb that the Celtics were placing calls to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant on Monday morning, Brown was added to the team’s injury report and listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Brown, who Smith highlighted as Boston’s moving piece in a potential deal for Durant, was not listed on the injury report the day prior.
Kyrie Irving’s Trade Reaction Eerily Similar To Old Tweet About Celtics
Kyrie Irving is said to be “ecstatic” upon being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, as reported by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and NBA on TNT. Irving also is “looking forward” to playing alongside MVP candidate Luka Doncic, Haynes noted.
NBA Levies Punishment On Dillon Brooks, Donovan Mitchell After Brawl
The NBA acted swiftly in doling out punishment to Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks after the two got into an on-court altercation Thursday. The league issued a one-game suspension to Brooks on Friday while Mitchell won’t miss any games, but got hit with a...
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
53K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0