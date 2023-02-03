Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision
Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, spread, line, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model that is 17-6
Jalen Hurts will try to become the eighth starting quarterback to win the championship within his first three seasons when he guides the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Hurts, who made his debut in 2020 after being selected in the second round of that year's NFL Draft, will attempt to be the first No. 1 signal-caller to accomplish the feat since Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to the crown in his third year in 2019. Philadelphia (16-3) is seeking its second Super Bowl title, while Kansas City (16-3) is in search of its third.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: Buccaneers trade up for Tom Brady replacement; Colts make move for franchise QB as well
Following Saturday's Senior Bowl, we're now through the All-Star Game portion of the pre-draft process. And after a brief respite for Super Bowl LVII, the NFL combine and pro day workouts will be here before you know it. We give a little nod to a few Senior Bowl standouts in this mock draft, players who had good practice weeks and while not slam-dunk first-rounders, they have certainly given teams something to think about in the coming weeks.
CBS Sports
NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays back 14-1
A star-studded showdown will take place when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. The Chiefs are led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the frontrunner for the NFL MVP award. The Eagles also have a star quarterback in Jalen Hurts, who set the new NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season with 15. Should your Super Bowl 57 parlay picks include Super Bowl player props on Mahomes or Hurts? According to the latest Super Bowl 57 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, the Eagles are 1.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 50. Which spread, total, and Super Bowl props should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Alabama hires Kevin Steele, Tommy Reese: How new coordinators will impact Crimson Tide in 2023
Alabama coach Nick Saban typically doesn't fire coordinators. He will, however, open the door and forcefully push them through it. That's apparently what happened with former defensive coordinator Pete Golding and former offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, opening the door for two new play-callers to step in. Enter: Defensive coordinator Kevin...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023 simulation: Patrick Mahomes near perfect as Chiefs defeat Eagles in Madden NFL 23
The hype for Super Bowl LVII is only going to grow as we inch closer to kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Given how epic this game is projected to be, there's naturally going to be some impatience that boils over, which I can attest to. And if you're like me and can't wait to get your football fix in, allow me to bring you a bit of relief in the form of our CBS Sports simulation of Super Bowl LVII.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to sit Sunday
Murray is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to left knee injury management. One night after registering a season-high 41 points (15-24 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes, Murray looks like he'll take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set. Even though Murray played both ends of the Nuggets' previous back-to-back set (Jan. 17 and 18), Denver isn't expected to ask the point guard to shoulder big minutes for the second day in a row, especially since the Nuggets are traveling to Minnesota rather than playing at home. With three other starters (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon) also listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest, the Nuggets offense could primarily run through Michael Porter and sixth man Bruce Brown.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr-Raiders drama continues: QB not planning to help franchise by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady says 'it's certainly the right time' for him to retire, will move to broadcasting in 2024
Last week, Tom Brady retired from football for the second time. A year after he initially announced his retirement before later reversing course and returning to play one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady said he would end his NFL career after 23 years in the league. On...
CBS Sports
Trent Dilfer says Gregg Williams admitted stealing his playbook before epic Ravens-Titans playoff game
Nearly 20 years ago, Trent Dilfer publicly revealed during a documentary on the 2000 Ravens that he had always suspected his playbook had been stolen out of the Titans' visiting locker room late that season. As he found out years later, Dilfer was right. While speaking on ESPN's recently-aired documentary...
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pops for season-high 28 points
Gordon posted 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-111 loss to Toronto. Gordon scored at least 24 points for the third straight game, continuing easily his best stretch of the season. He remains someone who could very well be on the move come next Thursday, although that is something we have been saying for the past three seasons. He can be streamed in for points for now, but as for what the future holds, it's really anyone's guess.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Best recipes and themed food for the big game as Eagles take on Chiefs
The Super Bowl matchup is set with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles facing off, but they are far from the only ones who have to prepare ahead of the big game. Those of us watching at home have a lot to get ready as well. What will we wear for the game, and the all important question, what will we eat?
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable to play Sunday
Gobert has been downgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to right groin soreness. The towering big man hasn't exactly set the world on fire in his first season with the Timberwolves, but losing him before a matchup against Nikola Jokic is less than ideal. If Gobert can't go Sunday, then Naz Reid would be in line for a bigger role. Gobert is averaging just 11.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game across his last 10 outings.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Plummer: Signs minors pact with Cincinnati
Plummer joined the Reds on a minor-league deal Friday. Plummer made his big-league debut last season with the Mets but didn't make much of an impression. He struck out 12 times while grabbing just four hits in 31 plate appearances, though two of those hits were home runs. He'll be fighting for a bench outfield spot in camp.
CBS Sports
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Re-signs with SF on NRI deal
Hildenberger was re-signed by the Giants on Monday to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Hildenberger was limited to just six appearances in the minors last year with four of those coming with Triple-A Sacramento. The right-handed hurler has not pitched in the majors since 2021, when he made two appearances with the Mets. He provides some relief depth for the minors and isn't likely to be a factor for the Giants again in 2023.
CBS Sports
Jim Boeheim says he calls the shots on his retirement, claims Pitt, Wake Forest, Miami 'bought' their teams
In the midst of a 14-10 season that is trending toward his Syracuse team missing the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year, Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim channeled a little Nick Saban on Saturday after his team's 77-68 win at sub-.500 Boston College. While lamenting on the state...
CBS Sports
College basketball scores, winners and losers: Tennessee gets controversial win, six top-15 teams go down
Saturday was as consequential in college basketball as it was entertaining in one of the most loaded schedules of the season. There were buzzer-beaters, highlight-reel dunks, lowlights (looking at you, Louisville!) and plenty of upsets to go around to top it all off. Four top-10 teams took losses on the...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday
McCollum had 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 131-126 win over the Lakers. McCollum has taken a step back in his scoring duties since the return of Brandon Ingram, but the veteran guard continues to find ways to impact the game while also putting up solid scoring figures. Over his last 10 games, McCollum is averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals and has reached the 20-point plateau in all but two contests during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Will be primary 3B for KC
Dozier will be the primary third baseman for Kansas City to open the 2023 season according to Royals general manager J.J. Picollo, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "We want [Dozier] to get at-bats," Picollo said. "That's the best place for him to play." The Royals want Bobby Witt to settle in at shortstop, and while Dozier has played in the outfield as well, Kansas City wants the 31-year-old to man the hot corner to begin the 2023 season. He will have to hit better in order to justify staying in the lineup, however, as he hasn't posted an OPS above .750 since his breakout 2019 season.
