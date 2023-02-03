Metroparks supervisor dedicated to saving Oak Openings receives Jack Hanna award

Connecting with nature was never far from LaRue Sprow’s front door when she grew up on a dairy farm near Bryan.

If she wanted to run, there was space to run. If she wanted to relax and read a book outside, there were trees casting plenty of shade for her, too.

She got so used to nature’s peace and serenity as a youngster that it never occurred to her what life would be like without it.

Then, after beginning classes at Bowling Green State University in the late 1990s, she found out the hard way.

“I never really understood how important green space was until I got to college,” she said. “The only place I could get that was in public parks.”

Ms. Sprow, who has worked for Metroparks Toledo for more than 20 years now, received the Jack Hanna Resource Conservation Award from the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association earlier this week.

She is the fourth Metroparks Toledo employee to win one of OPRA’s coveted individual leadership awards. That’s more than any other park district in Ohio, said Scott Carpenter, Metroparks Toledo’s spokesman.

Ms. Sprow was recognized for her role in helping preserve the historic Oak Openings region, a globally rare ecosystem that goes well beyond the park bearing the Oak Openings name. Since 2013, she has been a natural resources supervisor overseeing habitat restoration and management of 8,400 acres of Oak Openings parklands.

“I’m very honored,” Ms. Sprow said. “I feel like I certainly walk among giants, and I’ve learned from the best.”

She credited mentors such as former Metroparks supervisors John Jaeger and Denise Gehring, along with her current boss, Metroparks Toledo Natural Resources Director Tim Schetter.

“I actually like getting up to go to work every day,” Ms. Sprow said.

Her work in the Oak Openings region includes operating prescribed burns and engaging in other management strategies to help new plants, especially native ones, prosper. She is an Ohio certified prescribed fire manager and has led prescribed burns on 2,800 acres of Oak Openings parkland since 2010.

Last year, she began a controlled cattle grazing program to help Oak Openings prairies, thereby improving habitat for the endangered lark sparrow and other ground-nesting birds.

“I feel a strong sense of responsibility to the work that we do so that we’re protecting as much as we can,” Ms. Sprow said. “We certainly feel the pressure. I think that just makes us understand how time-sensitive it is.”

Now 47, Ms. Sprow is a 2001 BGSU graduate and a Bowling Green resident. Her bachelor’s degree was in environmental policy, with an emphasis on habitat restoration.

On her nomination form, Mr. Schetter said she “has exemplified what it means to be a leader in resource conservation, as an innovative practitioner, team leader, teacher and mentor.”

Ms. Sprow currently chairs the Oak Openings Region Green Ribbon Initiative Stewardship Committee and serves on the Ohio Invasive Plant Council’s board of directors. The Green Ribbon Initiative is a movement involving numerous businesses, government agencies, and nonprofit groups trying to connect parcels in the historic Oak Openings region through conservation, including easements that restrict incompatible development.

“During her time with Metroparks, Ms. Sprow has become one of the foremost experts on managing and restoring areas within the globally rare Oak Openings region,” Mr. Schetter wrote.

She also has become one of Ohio’s leading experts on managing and containing a fungal pathogen that causes oak trees to die from a condition known as oak wilt. She oversees the park district’s detection and suppression program for that disease, cofounded the Ohio Oak Wilt Working Group, and organized and hosted the first Ohio Oak Wilt Workshop in 2022.

Mr. Schetter also noted in his comments that Ms. Sprow served as project manager of the $5 million, 250-acre Secor Metropark expansion completed in 2022. That was the largest habitat restoration project Metroparks Toledo has ever undertaken in the historic Oak Openings region.

That same year, she oversaw the completion of habitat restoration for the $1.4 million, 48-acre expansion of Oak Openings Metropark, a project funded largely by Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio program, Mr. Schetter said.

Ms. Sprow also has trained more than 200 full-time and seasonal staff through the Metroparks Toledo Certified Sawyer Program, which promotes safe operations of chainsaws, felling techniques, and education in storm damage response and cleanup.

“Working on the land just felt natural after growing up on a farm,” Ms. Sprow said.