ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Gov. Cox issues executive order to raise Great Salt Lake causeway berm

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VI1P_0kbkCXE100

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order today directing the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands to raise the Great Salt Lake causeway berm.

In November the Great Salt Lake reached a historically low surface level elevation, causing a significant increase in salinity and threatening the lake’s ecosystem.

“The Great Salt Lake is crucial to our environment, ecology and economy, and we must do everything we can to protect it,” Cox said in a press release. “We’ve been blessed with significant snowpack so far this winter, and this executive order will allow the state to move quickly to increase the lake level in the South Arm by capturing spring runoff. We don’t want to miss this opportunity to safeguard the lake.”

The Union Pacific Railroad Causeway bisects the Great Salt Lake, and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands controls a water flow berm, which is currently set at 4,187 feet.

Under this executive order, effective immediately, the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands will increase the berm height to a minimum of 4,192 feet in order to increase overall depth and decrease salinity of the South Arm of the Great Salt Lake

The Department of Natural Resources and Department of Environmental Quality must now prepare a berm management plan to guide future adjustments to berm height. The executive order will expire when this berm management plan has been adopted and implemented.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves his life

A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch …. A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities...
UTAH STATE
InsideHook

Drought Threatens Century-Old Colorado River Agreement

In 1922, the governments of seven state — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona and California — agreed to the Colorado River Compact, which established a framework of regulations known as the Law of the River. Now, with much of the southwestern United States grappling with drought conditions as a result of climate change, the Law of the River faces what could be described as an existential threat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
suindependent.com

How Should Utah Spend $3 Billion?

Despite a $192 million income tax cut, the State of Utah expects its current 2023 fiscal year ending in June to result in a $3.3 billion budget surplus. What should the state’s priorities be, and how should our legislature spend the money?. Four Southern Utah legislators, Sen. Don Ipson,...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Utah outlaws gunpowder as a headache cure

I've heard of some strange laws that are still on the books across this land so I did some digging to see what odd laws are on the books in Utah. You may enjoy knowing it is illegal to cause a catastrophe. While you'd expect explosions, fire or poison gases to be forbidden, causing an avalanche is against the law too. Think about that when you decide to ski out of bounds into the backcountry.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

POP QUIZ: How Utah Are You?

Whether you just moved here, or you family has lived here for generations! Let's find out JUST HOW UTAH YOU TRULY ARE!. 1. Been to Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. 2. Eaten Green Jell-O with carrots in it. 3. Been to Brian Head. 4. Been to a Utah Jazz...
UTAH STATE
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy