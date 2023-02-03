ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Poll: Pessimism easing slightly in Portland, but problems remain

By Jim Redden
Southwest Community Connection
Southwest Community Connection
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txlkN_0kbkCSoO00

Portland voters are beginning to feel slightly better about livability in the city, but are still very dissatisfied with homelessness, crime, and trust in government, according to a new poll released by the Portland Business Alliance on Friday, Jan. 3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland

This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.

As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

High-tech dominates Oregon's economy, sparking worries as it wobbles

The economy of Hillsboro and Washington County has become inextricably tied to the tech sector, thanks in large part to the presence and growth of chipmaker Intel Corp. in the region. While news of Intel’s financial struggles have dominated the news in the past year, there are a lot of other players in the region and a lot of other sectors that have grown alongside the semiconductor industry. “Intel is...
HILLSBORO, OR
WWEEK

They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans

The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
PORTLAND, OR
oregonbusiness.com

5 Predictions for Oregon’s Housing Market

Three real estate agents discuss what buyers and sellers can expect in the 2023 housing market. Last year’s real estate market blindsided brokers, says Phyllis Ghazi, Principal Broker at More Realty, who sells homes in the greater Portland market. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to counteract inflation – going from 2.8% in January of 2022 to 6.36% in October — causing potential buyers to leave the market, and creating relatively high backlog of housing inventory.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Cedar Hills Crossing | Shopping mall in Beaverton, Oregon

Cedar Hills Crossing, formerly Beaverton Mall, is a retail shopping center in the city of Beaverton, Oregon, United States. The center is notable in that it was the prior site of a historic airport, Bernard's Airport, where many of the early aircraft innovations of the 1920s and 1930s occurred. Cedar...
BEAVERTON, OR
highway58herald.org

Public comment period opens for proposed State Forest Implementation Plans

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry opens a 30-day comment period starting today on proposed Implementation Plan revisions for the Astoria, Forest Grove, Tillamook, North Cascade, West Oregon, and Western Lane (including the Veneta and Southwest units) state forest districts. The comment period begins Feb. 3 and...
OREGON STATE
Southwest Community Connection

Southwest Community Connection

Multnomah County, OR
39
Followers
43
Post
313
Views
ABOUT

The Southwest Community Connection has served the 17 neighborhoods of suburban Southwest Portland since 1994.

 https://www.swcommconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy