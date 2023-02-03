Read full article on original website
El Paso County hosts online auction to sell surplus inventory
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction at the end of the month to sell surplus Inventory. The auction will start on Feb. 27 and run through March 8. According to the listed description on the site, all items...
Chaparral dispensary turns to El Paso City Council for help decriminalizing cannabis
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14) — A dispensary in Chaparral, New Mexico wants members of the El Paso City Council to push state leaders to decriminalize cannabis in Texas. High Horse Cannabis, located about four miles away from the New Mexico and Texas state line, told KFOX14 that 80 to 90% of their clients are Texans; which is why they were pushing for decriminalization.
UTEP receives $1.25M grant from U.S. Department of Energy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso received a $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The grant will be used to create a pipeline of scientists and engineers from underrepresented groups with advanced degrees in modeling and simulation (M&S). The...
Sun Metro to replace ticket vending machines
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sun Metro will be replacing ticket vending machines Monday. “The update we are making will improve service delivery for our passengers using the ticket vending machines,” Chief Transit & Field Operations Officer, Ellen Smyth said. The project will take about two weeks to...
GALLERY: SpaceX Starlink internet satellites spotted in El Paso night sky
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Space X's Starlink internet satellites were spotted in the sky over El Paso Friday night. Viewers submitted photos and videos showing a line of lights in the sky. Starlink satellites from SpaceX, which is owned by Elon Musk, are meant to provide high-speed internet...
East El Paso couple explains how to care for chickens at home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The high costs of eggs have prompted some El Pasoans to skip the middleman and get their eggs directly from the source. Wilfredo and his wife Myriam Andino have been raising chickens since the pandemic at their home in east El Paso. “They are...
Fire on Doniphan sends plumes of smoke into the air on westside of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — West Valley Fire Department and Dona Ana emergency services responded to a fire at a recycling yard fire in Canutillo, Texas, Saturday morning. The recycling yard was located at the 6700 block of Doniphan near HD Road. The fire according to the WVFD, was...
City of El Paso appoints new climate and sustainability officer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced Nicole Alderete-Ferrini will lead the city's new Office of Climate and Sustainability. "As the Climate and Sustainability Officer, Ferrini will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and vulnerable populations of the Chihuahuan Desert while ensuring consistent and transparent collaboration, inclusive of all stakeholders assuring tangible results and appropriate public accountability," the city stated in a news release.
Gov. Abbott announces plan for statewide ban of TikTok on all state-issued devices
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday morning his plan for a statewide ban of TikTok on all state-issued devices. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed the plan after Gov. Abbott issued a directive back on Dec. 7 to ban the app for all Texas state agency leaders.
Train crash with car causes injuries in Mesquite, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dona Ana County Fire is responding to a train crash in Mesquite, New Mexico Saturday morning. The train crashed with a car off Highway 478. According to fire passengers in the car had to be withdrawn from their vehicle and air support was called.
Over $450K worth of fentanyl, cocaine seized at Ysleta Port of Entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso intercepted 12.95 pounds of fentanyl and 44.12 pounds of cocaine in three separate incidents between Wednesday and Sunday. CBP officers on Wednesday encountered a 24-year-old man from Mexico...
El Pasoans dive in icy waters to raise money for the Special Olympics
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Polar Plunge!", a yearly fundraising event that raises money for the Special Olympics was held Saturday at Camp Cohen Water Park. El Pasoans raised money by jumping into the icy cold attractions in mid-February at the water park located at 9700 Gateway North Boulevard.
Car crashes through the front of Starbucks in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Fire Department dispatch a car crashed through the front of a Starbucks in northeast El Paso Saturday morning. The Starbucks is located on 10830 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. No injuries are reported at this time, added dispatch. No...
Sam's Club donates $40K to 2 UTEP initiatives aimed at helping students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sam’s Club donated $40,000 to two University of Texas at El Paso initiatives aimed at helping students. The wholesale retailer presented the UTEP Food Pantry with $20,000 to help fight hunger and food insecurity on campus. Sam’s Club also presented $20,000 to the...
Rapper Warren G to perform in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Grammy-award winning rapper and producer Warren G is expected to perform in El Paso this Spring. El Paso Live announced that the rapper will perform live at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on April 29. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Warren G...
'Secure mode' at Franklin High School lifted after authorities apprehend person
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents of students at Franklin High School waited outside concerned while the west El Paso school was on lockdown Monday. "My fear is that, today would become another Uvalde situation. We're standing out here talking and we're not acting," Andre Jackson, a parent who is also retired from the military, said.
Car catches fire after rollover crash on Spur 601
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — El Paso Police and fire crews were on the scene of a rollover crash in East El Paso. This happened at 5:01 a.m. on Monday on Spur 601 by Global Reach. Fire dispatchers confirm only one vehicle was was involved in the rollover...
1 person killed in car crash in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a crash in downtown El Paso Sunday morning, the El Paso Police Department confirmed. Special Traffic Investigators were called to a crash Sunday morning on Stanton Street and Missouri Avenue. A video sent in by a view showed a...
El Paso high school teacher sent 'obscene material' to undercover law enforcement employee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man who was arrested last week faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Orlando Solis, 46, allegedly sent obscene material to an undercover employee with the Army Criminal Investigative Division who posed as a 13-year-old girl. According to the criminal...
