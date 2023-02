NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt women’s tennis team defeated Louisville 6-1 in its home opener Friday, improving to 4-0 on the season. “Overall, really happy with the team’s performance today against Louisville in our first home match of the spring. I thought we competed really well in both doubles and singles,” head coach Aleke Tsoubanos said. “Louisville is a talented team, and I think we showed some grit and some disciple that allowed us to pull through some competitive matches today.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO