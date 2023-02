Louisiana Tech University is celebrating National Phi Kappa Phi Week with a special display in Prescott Memorial Library, Feb. 6-10. Located in the library’s foyer, the display features a Phi Kappa Phi stole and medallion on a mannequin along with the licensed Louisiana Tech graduation gown. A banner, poster, and the Louisiana Tech chapter’s framed charter are also on display.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO