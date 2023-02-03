Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
traverseticker.com
City Launches Interactive Project Map
Traverse City planning commissioners will meet tonight (Tuesday) to discuss the city’s capital improvements plan – a key document that outlines major projects planned in the city over the next six years, along with their cost estimates and construction schedules. The CIP, as it’s called, is updated annually...
traverseticker.com
DDA Prepares To Design, Engineer, Bond West End Parking Deck & Riverfront Improvements
The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) plans to move ahead with two major downtown projects in 2023. At a study session Friday, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy shared plans to hire firms to complete design and engineering services this year on a new west end parking deck and riverfront improvements between Union and Park streets – with the goal of bonding the projects in 2024. That could put construction for the long-discussed third downtown parking deck on track for a spring 2025 groundbreaking.
UpNorthLive.com
580 acres in Otsego County to be used for solar farm
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Wolverine Power Cooperative announced Monday that it has purchased 580 acres of land south of Gaylord with the aim of building a solar farm. The land formerly owned by Georgia-Pacific. “Wolverine Power Cooperative currently provides its members with power that is 60 percent carbon...
9&10 News
Water Tank in Elberta Causes Flood
The Village of Elberta received a call from a resident on Lincoln Ave around 3pm Saturday after hearing water sounds coming from behind his home. A water tank is up on a hill between his house and the Elberta United Methodist Church. The Village of Elberta arrived 30 minutes after...
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
northernexpress.com
Bay Bread’s Thank You Boxes
We all know actions speak louder than words. And, what better way to say, well, anything than with a box of homemade treats? Next time you find yourself at a loss for words, consider letting one of Bay Bread Co.’s Thank You Boxes do the talking. Curated via client request, this box is brimming with #AllTheCarbs, including daily mini-muffins and scones—six of each, in a variety of flavors—four decadent mini-cinnamon rolls, and a surprise mini-loaf of bread, all baked using simple ingredients and Bay Bread’s signature Old World techniques. It’s the sweetest way to make your statement—even if that statement is just “I brought snacks!” (Everybody likes that person!) Preorder your Thank You Box ($25) by noon the previous day for in-store pickup or delivery within a five-mile radius at Bay Bread Co. in Traverse City (601 Randolph St.), or order online at baybreadco.com. (231) 922-8022.
Up North Voice
Three retire from Sheriff’s Department
ROSCOMMON- Deputy Jeff Greiser (24 years), Sgt. Dean Maeder (24 years), and Lt. Eric Tiepel (26 years) were honored for their dedication and decades of service to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department. Approximately 60 co-workers, family, and friends attended the event at the CRAF Center, on January 13. Sheriff...
WILX-TV
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspected drunk driver dies after MSP trooper-involved shooting
A suspected drunk driver is dead after a shooting involving a state trooper during a traffic stop in Crawford County. It happened Friday night along northbound I-75 northeast of Houghton Lake.
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
Northern Michigan house fire claims the life of 6-year-old girl
A 6-year-old girl is dead in Northern Michigan, authorities said, after a fire broke out at her family’s home over the weekend. According to Assistant Fire Chief of Albert Township Brock Baum, the deadly blaze started around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday
UpNorthLive.com
Man arrested after two bodies found at his residence
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is currently lodged at the Kalkaska County Jail after two people were found dead at his residence. Kenneth Wilke has been arrested and charged with two counts of concealing the death of an individual. Updated story: Bodies left in home for roughly a...
