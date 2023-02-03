Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
The Oldest Megalodon Fossil Shows the Ocean’s Old Pecking Order
The Oldest Megalodon Fossil Shows the Ocean's Old Pecking Order. Megalodons (Otodus megalodon) are one of the most famous ancient sea creatures because of their enormous size and ferocity. The oldest megalodon fossils show the ocean’s old pecking order because they allow us to ascertain a lot about this ancient giant without much evidence.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Hero Wildebeest Save Its Friend From an Attacking Cheetah
Watch This Hero Wildebeest Save Its Friend From an Attacking Cheetah. You have a specific instinct when danger is present — you may run, freeze, or fight. In the animal world, when a predator approaches, the instinct is the same. Prey animals may take off running, freeze and play dead, or fight when needed.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Macho Buffalo Impale an Attacking Lion and Survive an Epic Battle
Watch a Macho Buffalo Impale an Attacking Lion and Survive an Epic Battle. In Botswana, there is a protected area called the Moremi Game Reserve. In this luxurious safari environment, you encounter lagoons, mopane woodlands, floodplains, and acacia forests. Visitors enjoy wildlife in their nearby surroundings, including rhinoceros, cheetahs, buffalo, African wild dogs, and lions.
a-z-animals.com
Explore These 20 Amazing Zoos with Sloths
Perhaps best known as the slowest moving mammals on earth, sloths live in the rainforest canopies of Central and South America. This is where they hang upside down, munching leaves and sleeping 15-20 hours a day. In fact, sloths sleep, eat, mate, and even give birth while upside down!. Sloths...
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Fungus in the World
Fungus is one the least understood members of the living world, even though they play such a vital role in the ecosystem. Without fungus, we wouldn’t have wine or bread, wood wouldn’t break down after it died, and we wouldn’t have anything to put on our salads! Today, we will look at not just the largest fungus in the world but also the largest organism by biomass.
a-z-animals.com
Real or Fake: Is This Viral Photo of a Shark Leaping for a Helicopter Legit?
Real or Fake: Is This Viral Photo of a Shark Leaping for a Helicopter Legit?. There are a lot of unreliable images circling the internet these days, but some are more iconic than others. Helicopter Shark is one such photo, widely distributed back in the early days of the World Wide Web. But is Helicopter Shark more than a hoax or a meme? And does this photo illustrate something that could happen in real life?
a-z-animals.com
9 of the Oldest Trees in Africa
Even the most famously long-lived species usually max out at a few centuries old. However, about 25 percent of trees triple and sometimes quadruple the average life expectancy of their species. What are 9 of the oldest trees in Africa?. 9 of the Oldest Trees in Africa. African baobabs (Adansonia...
a-z-animals.com
The First Shark Attack of 2023 is Bone-Chillingly Scary
Real-life shark attacks aren’t usually as dramatic as what we see in the movies, but they are bone-chilling to hear about. Although rare and typically never fatal, a number of shark attacks happen every year, and the first one of 2023 is especially terrifying. Keep reading to learn about the early January encounter!
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Man Find a Venomous Gila Monster in His House
At times, Gila monsters end up in yards and garages — sometimes they even end up inside homes in some of Arizona’s most populated cities. Rattlesnake Solutions is a company that employs teams who know exactly how to handle these venomous creatures. Although it’s a nuisance to have...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Boiling Water Turn to Snow in Seconds At The Coldest Place In The World
Watch Boiling Water Turn to Snow in Seconds At The Coldest Place In The World. There is a place in the United States that has been given a rather ominous title. It has been dubbed “Home of the World’s Worst Weather.” That place is New Hampshire’s Mt. Washington, where boiling water can instantly turn to snow.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Gigantic Whale Comes Within Inches of Swallowing a Surfer Whole
Watch This Gigantic Whale Comes Within Inches of Swallowing a Surfer Whole. When you think about an attack by a sea creature, the first thing that generally comes to mind is a great white with it’s 300 plus serrated deadly teeth and killer attitude. Well, as we see from this clip, great whites are certainly not the only hazard in the sea! This surfer is casually floating in the ocean, chatting to some kayakers, when the unbelievable happens! A massive whale rises from the deep and she narrowly escapes being swallowed whole. Let’s take a closer look at what happened.
a-z-animals.com
Timber! Watch a Tree Nearly Crush a Chunky Beaver After Chewing It to the Bone
Timber! Watch a Tree Nearly Crush a Chunky Beaver After Chewing It to the Bone. The biggest rodent in North America, beavers are among the few creatures that drastically alter their surroundings. They create sluggish wetlands and watertight dams, which lessen stream damage and create aquatic habitats for numerous other species.
a-z-animals.com
Saber-Tooth Tiger Extinction: When Did It Happen?
The Ice Age is close enough to human history that there is still quite a collective interest in it. During the Ice Age, unique creatures walked the earth. Today, we will be taking a look at one of the most famous Ice Age creatures ever to live: the saber tooth tiger! Specifically, we will be exploring when these large cats went extinct. Without further ado, let’s dive in! When did these incredible tigers go extinct?
a-z-animals.com
Discover 6 Amazing Red Spring Flowers
Red flowers traditionally symbolize love, and there’s never a better time to show your garden or flower bed some love than after a long, colorless winter. So let’s talk about six red springtime flowers that you, along with your family, friends, and neighbors are sure to love!. Poppy.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Elephant Turn Into the ‘Karate Kid’ and Hilariously Kick a Buffalo
Watch a Elephant Turn Into the 'Karate Kid' and Hilariously Kick a Buffalo. Animals from all over the world coexist with each other in the wild. While some are natural enemies, others put up with one another to share the environment and all it has to offer. The Greater Kruger National Park’s South-Western region of South Africa is home to the Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve, a wildlife paradise where you can observe the amazing natural interaction between animals that you’d never see in your own backyard.
a-z-animals.com
Fore! Watch Dozens of Kangaroo Invade a Golf Course
If there were to be one animal that could represent Australia, we think the kangaroo would be the proper choice. The folks down under have seen a thing or two but one woman was left speechless during a casual day of golfing. In an uncommon incident, a bunch of kangaroos...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Desert Sheep Ever Caught in California
The desert sheep is a subspecies of bighorn sheep. You can find it in eastern California, Southern Utah, and Nevada deserts. It has a muscular body with chocolate brown fur, but its rump, belly, and muzzle are white. The desert sheep’s weight ranges from 160-250 pounds. But the males are heavier than the females and can weigh over 350 pounds.
a-z-animals.com
6 Majestic Sled Dog Breeds With Pictures
Sled dogs are some of the most impressive furry friends out there! Their entire lives are dedicated to their sport, and they complete journeys that many of us could never imagine. If their skills were not impressive enough, they manage to look absolutely majestic each step of the way. So...
a-z-animals.com
Nile Perch
Fish, crustaceans, snails, clams, insects, mollusks. Nile perch will sometimes eat those within its own species. This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Nile Perch Pictures. View...
a-z-animals.com
Meet ‘Scarface’ – The Most Notorious Lion to Ever Rule the Jungle
Meet 'Scarface' - The Most Notorious Lion to Ever Rule the Jungle. Anyone who grew up watching The Lion King, or watched it as a parent, has a slight soft spot for lion prides. How could you not cheer on Simba after all? Even decades after its release, fans never lost interest in the magnificent animals roaming the African continent. That fascination got fueled by increasingly impressive wildlife footage from organizations like National Geographic. And that footage allowed people around the globe to first “meet,” and fall in love with Scarface – the most notorious lion to ever rule the jungle.
