Watch This Gigantic Whale Comes Within Inches of Swallowing a Surfer Whole. When you think about an attack by a sea creature, the first thing that generally comes to mind is a great white with it’s 300 plus serrated deadly teeth and killer attitude. Well, as we see from this clip, great whites are certainly not the only hazard in the sea! This surfer is casually floating in the ocean, chatting to some kayakers, when the unbelievable happens! A massive whale rises from the deep and she narrowly escapes being swallowed whole. Let’s take a closer look at what happened.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO