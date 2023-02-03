Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the prestigious 2023 James Beard AwardsColorado JillGrand Junction, CO
DougCo community argues school district's equity survey invites outside influenceSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Next storm system will move into Colorado Wednesday night and Thursday
A few flurries may fall through the evening, mainly in the mountains. Sunshine expected for Tuesday
denverwater.org
Solid start to 2022-23 snow season in Colorado
The winter of 2022-23 is off to a cold and snowy start across most of Colorado, which is good news for the state’s water supply. So far, water watchers say we’ve had the best start for the statewide snowpack season since 2017. However, while some parts of the...
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflaws
(Parker, Colo.) Parker police want residents and business owners to remove snow. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures in December and January resulted in long-term snow and ice cover.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
ARWC River Report: Arkansas Basin drought lessens but snowpack remains low
January was the coldest month since 1988 in Denver, bringing winter storms that produced above-average snowpack for the state, but snowpack in the Arkansas River Basin remains below average at 81% of median. As reported by the Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that almost half of...
9News
The Denver Gazette's forecast for February 6
Temperatures cool down Monday with highs in the 40s. Some flurries are expected in the mountain ranges but there's no accumulation of snow expected.
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
Street reopens after rollover crash near North High School
A crash has closed down 32nd and Federal in the Highland neighborhood.
coloradosun.com
Can Colorado activists win a second battle to shut down the Cemex cement plant in Boulder County?
Boulder County neighbors who won an unlikely victory shutting down the Cemex cement plant’s mineral mining operation near Lyons are going after the giant cement kiln itself, claiming Cemex must be closed because the way it works now violates rules from four local and state agencies. Cemex opponents are...
Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Customers of Colorado Springs Utilities have to be feeling thankful that the utility lowered rates for natural gas and electricity in December. It's a position that much of the rest of the state is likely envious of right now. KRDO Responding to a public outcry from ratepayers regarding a third The post Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers appeared first on KRDO.
Go ‘Cosmic Tubing’ at this Colorado ski resort
Go snow tubing at night with Cosmic Tubing at Winter Park Resort.Photo byWinter Park Resort. (Winter Park, Colo) Zooming down a groomed snow lane and careening up against a curved snow bank in a tube is a thrill in and of itself. But Winter Park has upped the ante and now offers after-hours “Cosmic Tubing” at its three-lane Coca-Cola Tube Hill.
PLANetizen
Colorado Emissions Reduction Plan Ties Sustainable Transportation to State Funding
The The Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) will reallocate funds planned for an expansion of Interstate 25 and C-470 to bus rapid transit projects. | Leeweh / Denver, Colorado. In a guest post on TransitCenter, Planetizen’s own James Brasuell outlines a new Colorado rule that “rearranges regional capital investment...
Firefighters battle blaze at townhomes in Denver
Firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a fire at some townhomes near 33rd and Fillmore on Monday afternoon. Crews rushed to the multi-family dwelling about 1:30 p.m.When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in the attic space. Crews had to withdraw from the roof for safety purposes, according to Denver Fire. No injuries have been reported. What caused the fire is being investigated.
cpr.org
For some downtown Denver businesses, free rent on the 16th Street Mall has come with a catch
Free rent on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver sounds like a pretty good deal. But some businesses are finding that there are catches — namely crime and a lack of security along the mall. That’s led downtown boosters to make changes to a program that offers businesses...
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Most Famous Residents
Boulder, Colorado is a city located at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. It was founded in 1859 during the Pike’s Peak Gold Rush and was named after the large boulders in the area. Throughout its history, Boulder has been known for its natural beauty, outdoor recreation opportunities, and its progressive and eco-friendly culture.
Johnstown approves incentives for new Kroger center
The Johnstown Town Council decided Monday to provide economic incentives to bring an ecommerce fresh food distribution center to the town. Kroger, parent company to King Soopers, is building a 55,000 square foot spoke facility at the Trade @ 2534 Industrial Park in Johnstown, northeast of Longmont, that could create over 100 jobs and begin operating by June 30.
What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?
If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
Colorado cities among worst places for football fans nationwide
Would you consider Colorado to be a 'football' state? While the Broncos might have a thriving local fan base, it can often seem like those outside of Denver don't really care – especially when the team isn't playing too great. A recent data analysis released by WalletHub compared 21...
Denver's homeless population continues to grow despite more spending
Denver's homeless population continues to grow despite more spending by the city to address the issue.
KDVR.com
Police investigate report of armed man at rec center
Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain...
Starbucks guilty of unfair labor practices, must reinstate fired Denver worker
DENVER — An administrative law judge sided with workers Monday at a Denver Starbucks and agreed that workers were retaliated against in various ways after a decision to unionize last year. In her decision, Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) Amita Baman Tracy ordered Starbucks to reinstate one fired worker and...
