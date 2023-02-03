Read full article on original website
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Albany Herald
Jayson Tatum, Celtics get best of Pistons once again
Jayson Tatum had another big game against Detroit with 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and the visiting Boston Celtics defeated the Pistons 111-99 on Monday night. Tatum also surpassed the 30-point mark in Boston's first two games against Detroit this season. He had 31 points in a 128-112 win over the Pistons on Nov. 9 and 43 points in a 117-108 triumph three days later.
Albany Herald
After 'character' win, Knicks hit road to face Magic
After overcoming a 20-point deficit to win a game for the first time this season, the New York Knicks will try to carry the momentum into Tuesday's matchup against the host Orlando Magic. The Knicks' roller-coaster season hit a new peak over the weekend. One night after losing 134-128 in...
Albany Herald
Kyrie Irving deal has ripple effect on NBA futures
Dallas' bold move to acquire star guard Kyrie Irving did more than slash the Mavericks' NBA title odds in half. It completed a 72-hour of whirlwind action in the NBA futures markets. Before news broke on Friday of Irving's request to be traded by Brooklyn, the Nets were still considered...
Albany Herald
The Lakers Need an Aggressive Plan B
Asked by ESPN on Monday for his reaction about the Lakers being able to acquire Kyrie Irving, LeBron James said, “I can't sit here and say I'm not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent.” In other words, if you are wondering if James is less than thrilled, you only need to quote the man himself when he was initially asked if he would be interested in playing with Irving again: Duh.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Albany Herald
Cavaliers use balanced attack to rout Wizards
Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen scored 23 points apiece as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Washington Wizards 114-91 on Monday. Donovan Mitchell had 21 points and Evan Mobley added 16 for Cleveland, which has won three in a row for the first time since Dec. 31-Jan. 4. Isaac Okoro scored 12 points and Caris LeVert had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Albany Herald
Pelicans to test new-found success vs. Hawks
The New Orleans Pelicans have rediscovered their offense. After averaging 103.9 points during a 10-game losing streak, the Pelicans have won twice in two nights, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 131-126 on Saturday and scoring a season-high point total in a 136-104 victory against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
Albany Herald
Suns CEO Jason Rowley resigns; NBA approves team's sale
Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley resigned Monday, hours before the team's sale was officially approved by the NBA Board of Governors. Rowley's exit was announced to the organization in an email sent by Suns interim governor Sam Garvin and obtained by ESPN.
Albany Herald
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane unsure on waiving no-move clause
Teams around the NHL are interested in longtime Chicago Blackhawks goal-scorer Patrick Kane, but the 34-year-old right winger is still in the process of deciding whether to waive his no-movement clause and welcome a trade away from his longtime NHL home. Speaking to reporters Monday, Kane said teams have reached...
Albany Herald
NBA, union extend CBA opt-out deadline again
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed Monday to once again extend the deadline to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement. The deadline was approaching this Wednesday, Feb. 8, but that date has been pushed back to March 31.
