Asked by ESPN on Monday for his reaction about the Lakers being able to acquire Kyrie Irving, LeBron James said, “I can't sit here and say I'm not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent.” In other words, if you are wondering if James is less than thrilled, you only need to quote the man himself when he was initially asked if he would be interested in playing with Irving again: Duh.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO