Read full article on original website
Related
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That a Simple Brain Game May Predict Your Risk of Infection
A person who experiences highly variable cognitive function is likely to be more infectious and experience more symptoms after exposure to a respiratory virus. An experiment conducted by researchers from the University of Michigan, Duke University School of Medicine, and the University of Virginia has revealed that fluctuations in alertness and reaction time could indicate a heightened risk of viral illness.
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Alarms: Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Increased Risk of Cancer & Death
Higher consumption of ultra-processed foods may be linked to an increased risk of developing and dying from cancer, a new study suggests. Researchers from Imperial College London’s School of Public Health have produced the most comprehensive assessment to date of the association between ultra-processed foods and the risk of developing cancers. Ultra-processed foods are food items that have been heavily processed during their production, such as fizzy drinks, mass-produced packaged breads, many ready meals, and most breakfast cereals.
scitechdaily.com
Vitamin D’s Impact on Health: New Study Suggests Body Weight Matters
Individuals with a higher BMI showed a weakened response to vitamin D supplementation, which could explain disparities in outcomes such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, have uncovered new evidence suggesting that how vitamin D...
KTBS
Knowing the signs of heart disease
Coronary artery disease is a common heart condition that affects the major blood vessels that supply the heart muscle. Cholesterol deposits (plaques) in the heart arteries are usually the cause of coronary artery disease. The buildup of these plaques is called atherosclerosis (ath-ur-o-skluh-ROE-sis). Atherosclerosis reduces blood flow to the heart and other parts of the body. It can lead to a heart attack, chest pain (angina) or stroke.
Medical News Today
'Warning stroke': What it is and why you shouldn't dismiss the symptoms
The American Heart Association released a statement urging people who experience stroke-like symptoms to receive an emergency assessment for stroke. They noted that 10-18% of those with a ‘transient stroke’ have a stroke within 90 days. They hope their guidelines will help clinicians improve the care provided to...
studyfinds.org
New anti-obesity pill on the horizon after major immune system discovery
MADRID, Spain — A new anti-obesity pill could be on the horizon after a major breakthrough by scientists. Researchers in Spain say this new therapy would target immune cells called macrophages — which can regulate a person’s metabolism according to the organ they reside in. In experiments with mice, the compound prevented the animals from gaining weight, despite eating a high-fat diet.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Myopathy?
The most common symptoms of myopathy are weakness and impaired daily functions or activities, as well as muscle pain and tenderness. When a person experiences significant muscle pain and tenderness without weakness, there might be other causes to consider. There are several general signs and symptoms of myopathy, including. Symmetric...
MedicalXpress
Dual blood thinners under prescribed after minor or warning stroke, especially in women
Despite evidence that starting two blood-thinning medications shortly after a minor stroke or a warning stroke (transient ischemic attack—TIA) may prevent a second—possibly more serious—clot-caused stroke within a few months, the treatment regimen is underused especially among women, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
scitechdaily.com
Not Just a Figure of Speech: New Fluorescent Dye Can Light Up the Brain
Rice University’s laboratory creates a new imaging tool with the potential for cancer treatment. Talk about a bright idea: Lighting up the brain is no longer just a figure of speech, thanks to innovative chemists at Rice University and Stanford University. Rice University’s Han Xiao and Stanford University’s Zhen...
Similar brain 'thinning' seen in older adults with obesity and people with Alzheimer's
A new study links obesity to patterns of brain tissue loss that overlap with those seen in Alzheimer's disease.
boldsky.com
Symptoms Of Heart Attack In Kids; Can Children Get Heart Attacks? How To Prevent It?
There has been a substantial increase in the prevalence of coronary heart disease in India over the last several decades, with rates ranging between 1.6% and 7.4% for rural and 1% to 13.2% for urban populations. Heart disease and heart attacks can all be exacerbated by poor diet, lack of...
Chances of recovering from a stroke boosted by drug made from celery seeds: study
Chinese researchers found that a naturally occurring chemical found in celery seeds could be a key ingredient in a drug that helps a person fully recover from stroke symptoms.
What is ‘Ozempic face’? Doctors warn about facial ageing side effect of diabetes medications
Doctors are warning individuals who have turned to diabetes medications to lose weight that the drugs may result in unwanted side effects such as facial ageing.In recent months, injectable prescription medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, which were created for those with type 2 diabetes, have seen a rise in popularity among individuals who view the drugs as a quick-fix weight-loss method.Social media, and reports of widespread use of the drugs among celebrities, have contributed to the phenomenon, which since has resulted in shortages of the prescription medications.However, doctors have now issued a warning about “Ozempic face,” a possible...
MedicalXpress
Lifestyle biomarker linked to high blood pressure, increased stroke risk among Black adults
Researchers have identified a lifestyle-related metabolite biomarker called gluconic acid that is associated with high blood pressure, increased risk of ischemic stroke, eating a Southern diet, lower level of education and lack of exercise, among Black adults, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug shown to reduce major cardiovascular events in men more than women
A new Australian population-based cohort study by Monash University has directly compared two classes of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D) and found that one of the two classes is associated with a greater reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in men than in women. The two classes...
Medical News Today
Beta-blockers for heart failure: How do they work?
A doctor may recommend a beta-blocker for heart failure. These medications help reduce stress on the heart by slowing the heart rate, lowering blood pressure, and relaxing the heart muscles. They also relax the blood vessels, so the heart does not have to work as hard to pump blood. A...
scitechdaily.com
Exploring the Inner Workings of Human Cells – Database of 200,000 Cell Images Yields New Mathematical Framework
Researchers unveil a new method to visualize cell organization. Working with hundreds of thousands of high-resolution images, researchers from the Allen Institute for Cell Science, a division of the Allen Institute, put numbers on the internal organization of human cells — a biological concept that has proven incredibly difficult to quantify until now.
scitechdaily.com
“A Missing Piece of the Puzzle” – Researchers Investigate New Cause of Severe Obesity
Leipzig researchers examine a new cause of severe obesity. Obesity and obesity-related illnesses are major contributors to global mortality, but the root causes are still not well known. Several factors contribute to the development and progression of the disease, including genetics. In most cases, severe obesity results from a combination of unhealthy habits and a genetic predisposition called polygenic disorder, in which multiple genes are involved.
Comments / 0