scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover That a Simple Brain Game May Predict Your Risk of Infection

A person who experiences highly variable cognitive function is likely to be more infectious and experience more symptoms after exposure to a respiratory virus. An experiment conducted by researchers from the University of Michigan, Duke University School of Medicine, and the University of Virginia has revealed that fluctuations in alertness and reaction time could indicate a heightened risk of viral illness.
Medical News Today

What are the early signs of heart failure?

Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
scitechdaily.com

New Study Alarms: Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Increased Risk of Cancer & Death

Higher consumption of ultra-processed foods may be linked to an increased risk of developing and dying from cancer, a new study suggests. Researchers from Imperial College London’s School of Public Health have produced the most comprehensive assessment to date of the association between ultra-processed foods and the risk of developing cancers. Ultra-processed foods are food items that have been heavily processed during their production, such as fizzy drinks, mass-produced packaged breads, many ready meals, and most breakfast cereals.
scitechdaily.com

Vitamin D’s Impact on Health: New Study Suggests Body Weight Matters

Individuals with a higher BMI showed a weakened response to vitamin D supplementation, which could explain disparities in outcomes such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, have uncovered new evidence suggesting that how vitamin D...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTBS

Knowing the signs of heart disease

Coronary artery disease is a common heart condition that affects the major blood vessels that supply the heart muscle. Cholesterol deposits (plaques) in the heart arteries are usually the cause of coronary artery disease. The buildup of these plaques is called atherosclerosis (ath-ur-o-skluh-ROE-sis). Atherosclerosis reduces blood flow to the heart and other parts of the body. It can lead to a heart attack, chest pain (angina) or stroke.
Medical News Today

'Warning stroke': What it is and why you shouldn't dismiss the symptoms

The American Heart Association released a statement urging people who experience stroke-like symptoms to receive an emergency assessment for stroke. They noted that 10-18% of those with a ‘transient stroke’ have a stroke within 90 days. They hope their guidelines will help clinicians improve the care provided to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
studyfinds.org

New anti-obesity pill on the horizon after major immune system discovery

MADRID, Spain — A new anti-obesity pill could be on the horizon after a major breakthrough by scientists. Researchers in Spain say this new therapy would target immune cells called macrophages — which can regulate a person’s metabolism according to the organ they reside in. In experiments with mice, the compound prevented the animals from gaining weight, despite eating a high-fat diet.
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of Myopathy?

The most common symptoms of myopathy are weakness and impaired daily functions or activities, as well as muscle pain and tenderness. When a person experiences significant muscle pain and tenderness without weakness, there might be other causes to consider. There are several general signs and symptoms of myopathy, including. Symmetric...
MedicalXpress

Dual blood thinners under prescribed after minor or warning stroke, especially in women

Despite evidence that starting two blood-thinning medications shortly after a minor stroke or a warning stroke (transient ischemic attack—TIA) may prevent a second—possibly more serious—clot-caused stroke within a few months, the treatment regimen is underused especially among women, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MARYLAND STATE
scitechdaily.com

Not Just a Figure of Speech: New Fluorescent Dye Can Light Up the Brain

Rice University’s laboratory creates a new imaging tool with the potential for cancer treatment. Talk about a bright idea: Lighting up the brain is no longer just a figure of speech, thanks to innovative chemists at Rice University and Stanford University. Rice University’s Han Xiao and Stanford University’s Zhen...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

What is ‘Ozempic face’? Doctors warn about facial ageing side effect of diabetes medications

Doctors are warning individuals who have turned to diabetes medications to lose weight that the drugs may result in unwanted side effects such as facial ageing.In recent months, injectable prescription medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, which were created for those with type 2 diabetes, have seen a rise in popularity among individuals who view the drugs as a quick-fix weight-loss method.Social media, and reports of widespread use of the drugs among celebrities, have contributed to the phenomenon, which since has resulted in shortages of the prescription medications.However, doctors have now issued a warning about “Ozempic face,” a possible...
MedicalXpress

Lifestyle biomarker linked to high blood pressure, increased stroke risk among Black adults

Researchers have identified a lifestyle-related metabolite biomarker called gluconic acid that is associated with high blood pressure, increased risk of ischemic stroke, eating a Southern diet, lower level of education and lack of exercise, among Black adults, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
DALLAS, TX
Medical News Today

Beta-blockers for heart failure: How do they work?

A doctor may recommend a beta-blocker for heart failure. These medications help reduce stress on the heart by slowing the heart rate, lowering blood pressure, and relaxing the heart muscles. They also relax the blood vessels, so the heart does not have to work as hard to pump blood. A...
scitechdaily.com

Exploring the Inner Workings of Human Cells – Database of 200,000 Cell Images Yields New Mathematical Framework

Researchers unveil a new method to visualize cell organization. Working with hundreds of thousands of high-resolution images, researchers from the Allen Institute for Cell Science, a division of the Allen Institute, put numbers on the internal organization of human cells — a biological concept that has proven incredibly difficult to quantify until now.
scitechdaily.com

“A Missing Piece of the Puzzle” – Researchers Investigate New Cause of Severe Obesity

Leipzig researchers examine a new cause of severe obesity. Obesity and obesity-related illnesses are major contributors to global mortality, but the root causes are still not well known. Several factors contribute to the development and progression of the disease, including genetics. In most cases, severe obesity results from a combination of unhealthy habits and a genetic predisposition called polygenic disorder, in which multiple genes are involved.

