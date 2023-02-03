ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

mynbc5.com

Burlington's Elmwood Emergency Shelter Community opening this week

BURLINGTON, Vt. — After nearly a year in the making, Burlington's emergency housing pods are opening on Tuesday. The 35-bed shelter on Elmwood Avenue will be managed by the Champlain Housing Trust. "This is absolutely necessary in transition and in the support that they're going to get," said CHT...
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Suspect in Burlington shooting caught in Winooski

A man is is in stable condition at UVM Medical Center and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Burlington. It happened just after 6:30 Sunday night at the Salmon Run Apartments on Riverside Avenue. Police say an unnamed 44-year-old man was shot in the chest. There was also no indication Sunday night of the suspect’s name, but they were caught in Winooski within a half-hour of the incident.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Cambridge woman arrested for shooting husband in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A 40-year-old woman is facing charges following a shooting incident that took place in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that a man at her location had been shot on Riverside Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating house fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fire that caused extensive damage to an abandoned home in Waterbury. Investigators said the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at a home on Little River Road. Responding crews from the Waterbury Fire Department said the structure was completely engulfed in flames by the time they arrived on scene.
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Man shot at Burlington apartment complex

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police responded to reports that a man had been shot at an apartment complex on Riverside Ave. At around 6:30 Sunday evening, the Burlington Police Department received a call from a woman saying that her husband had been shot in the chest. Officers responded to...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges. Investigators say Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, is wanted for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and operating a car without the owner’s consent. Police believe...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Crews battle South Burlington house fire

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new home under construction in South Burlington is a total loss following a fire Monday morning. It happened in an unoccupied single-family home near the corner of Swift and Spear Streets shortly before 7 a.m. South Burlington Fire Chief Steven Locke says the fire...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed

The event, organized by Vermont Gatherings, is being held in Essex Junction. They say the Winter Renaissance Fair is one of their biggest hits of the entire year. The Howard Center currently has 14 hundred employees but people there say they’re looking for more to join in their mission of helping Vermont communities.
ESSEX, VT
Addison Independent

Firefighters busy in extreme cold; blaze destroys a Middlebury garage

MIDDLEBURY — The coldest weekend of the year so far was also one of the busiest weekends for the Middlebury Fire Department. Most of the calls were related to alarms and water problems. But a call on Saturday morning, when the temperature was at least 15 degrees below zero, was an actual fire that brought out more than three dozen firefighters from three departments and claimed a garage on Old College Farm Road.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Williston

WILLISTON — A 28-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:25 p.m. The driver, identified as Michael Moehrke, was initially unconscious behind the wheel, police say. He left the roadway and...
WILLISTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for DUI #2 in Moretown

MORETOWN — A 59-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Moretown yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road on River Road at around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they spoke to the driver, identified as Julie Moody, of Moretown, who advised that...
MORETOWN, VT

