mynbc5.com
Burlington's Elmwood Emergency Shelter Community opening this week
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After nearly a year in the making, Burlington's emergency housing pods are opening on Tuesday. The 35-bed shelter on Elmwood Avenue will be managed by the Champlain Housing Trust. "This is absolutely necessary in transition and in the support that they're going to get," said CHT...
mychamplainvalley.com
A man is is in stable condition at UVM Medical Center and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Burlington. It happened just after 6:30 Sunday night at the Salmon Run Apartments on Riverside Avenue. Police say an unnamed 44-year-old man was shot in the chest. There was also no indication Sunday night of the suspect’s name, but they were caught in Winooski within a half-hour of the incident.
newportdispatch.com
BURLINGTON — A 40-year-old woman is facing charges following a shooting incident that took place in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified by a woman that a man at her location had been shot on Riverside Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating house fire in Waterbury
WATERBURY VILLAGE HISTORIC DISTRICT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fire that caused extensive damage to an abandoned home in Waterbury. Investigators said the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at a home on Little River Road. Responding crews from the Waterbury Fire Department said the structure was completely engulfed in flames by the time they arrived on scene.
Stowe recovering from twin cyber-attacks on town records
Four people fell victim to a phishing scheme las August.
WCAX
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police responded to reports that a man had been shot at an apartment complex on Riverside Ave. At around 6:30 Sunday evening, the Burlington Police Department received a call from a woman saying that her husband had been shot in the chest. Officers responded to...
Allie Breyer: Upsurge in problematic behavior has led to burnout, stress, resignations
Public servants deserve safety and respect. Community members deserve public spaces that are healthy, inclusive, and welcoming. Read the story on VTDigger here: Allie Breyer: Upsurge in problematic behavior has led to burnout, stress, resignations.
Tovi R. Mesick, 40, was arrested in Winooski shortly after the alleged shooting.
Autopsy determines deadly Coos County shooting to be a homicide
Christopher Veliz was shot and killed in Berlin Friday morning.
WCAX
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges. Investigators say Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, is wanted for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and operating a car without the owner’s consent. Police believe...
WCAX
Crews battle South Burlington house fire
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new home under construction in South Burlington is a total loss following a fire Monday morning. It happened in an unoccupied single-family home near the corner of Swift and Spear Streets shortly before 7 a.m. South Burlington Fire Chief Steven Locke says the fire...
Winooski school superintendent leaving for Northeast Kingdom
Sean McMannon will leave in June to become superintendent of the Kingdom East School District.
WCAX
Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed
WCAX
Bristol woman arrested with stolen car; male suspect still at-large
Addison Independent
Firefighters busy in extreme cold; blaze destroys a Middlebury garage
MIDDLEBURY — The coldest weekend of the year so far was also one of the busiest weekends for the Middlebury Fire Department. Most of the calls were related to alarms and water problems. But a call on Saturday morning, when the temperature was at least 15 degrees below zero, was an actual fire that brought out more than three dozen firefighters from three departments and claimed a garage on Old College Farm Road.
WCAX
Efforts to get Vermont’s homeless inside as temperatures plummet outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In freezing conditions like this, the best bet is to stay inside. But that can be a problem for people without permanent housing. That’s why community organizations across Vermont are ramping up operations to try to save lives. “The hardest part, I think, about being...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Williston
WILLISTON — A 28-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:25 p.m. The driver, identified as Michael Moehrke, was initially unconscious behind the wheel, police say. He left the roadway and...
Contractor sues Burlington School District over high school demolition bid
Attorneys for a contractor that lost its bid to demolish Burlington High School argued in court on Friday that the winning bidder is not qualified based on the district’s own criteria. The judge heard arguments for a possible injunction. Read the story on VTDigger here: Contractor sues Burlington School District over high school demolition bid.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI #2 in Moretown
MORETOWN — A 59-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Moretown yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road on River Road at around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they spoke to the driver, identified as Julie Moody, of Moretown, who advised that...
Green Mountain Transit’s new leader takes the driver’s seat at a critical moment
Clayton Clark said he plans to leverage his experience working in state government to advocate for the transit agency’s needs in Montpelier, which many say includes more sustainable funding supported by the state. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Transit’s new leader takes the driver’s seat at a critical moment.
