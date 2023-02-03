Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iowa Football: Offensive line growth, rebuild are critical for turnaround
The foundation of Iowa football has always been smart, tough and physical. The Hawkeye offensive line has been a critical component to Kirk Ferentz's success throughout his tenure, but in recent years, that production has taken a step back. Iowa has still been able to churn out elite NFL prospects such as Tyler Linderbaum and Tristan Wirfs, but the line as a whole doesn't have that same edge.
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes
The Illinois basketball team fell in a tough-fought battle against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon. This was one of the best games I have watched this season. Both teams played well, but the Illini couldn’t manage to clip the hot-shooting Hawkeyes bunch. There might be some people that...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois
Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
kscj.com
OSBORN TO LEAD IOWA NATIONAL GUARD
GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SELECTED BRIGADIER GENERAL STEPHEN OSBORN AS THE 28TH ADJUTANT GENERAL OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. OSBORN IS A NATIVE OF DAVENPORT, IOWA. HE ENLISTED IN THE ARMY IN JULY 1984 AND TRANSFERRED TO THE IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD IN 1992 AND HAS SERVED IN A VARIETY OF COMMAND AND STAFF POSITIONS.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
iheart.com
Mountain Lion Shot, Killed In Eastern Iowa
(Swisher, IA) -- A mountain lion has been shot and killed by hunters near Swisher in Eastern Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources says the female cat weighed 116 pounds and had been spotted on trail cameras several times. There have been more than 2,000 mountain lion sightings reported in Iowa in the past 20 years.
A Popular Bakery Will Open Their Second Cedar Rapids Location Soon
Great Harvest Bread Company is finally ready to open their new bakery cafe! The second Cedar Rapids location for the business is at 3998 Westdale Pkwy SW, right next to the Tru Hilton Hotel. The grand opening for Great Harvest Cafe will be Tuesday, February 7th, with an official ribbon...
iheart.com
Iowa Construction Company Accused Of Paying Workers As Contractors
(Undated) -- An Iowa construction company is accused of paying workers as contractors instead of full-time employees. Woods Construction of Riverdale is charged with violating federal labor laws. The Department of Labor wants the company to pay back wages and damages for workers. Woods does work in the Des Moines...
OnlyInYourState
Stock Up On Amish Goodies At Plainview Country Store, Then Enjoy The Iowa Countryside Along Amish Boulevard
Have you ever explored Iowa’s Amish country? Many people don’t even know the Hawkeye State has an Amish community, and it’s much smaller than other states’ – but that doesn’t mean it’s not full of its own special joys. Located in a rural area of northeastern Iowa, you’ll find Amish Boulevard – a quiet country road filled with beautiful scenery and small Amish businesses specializing in delicious goods and hand-made supplies. Before you take this drive, you’ll definitely want to stock up on snacks, and the good news is you’ll have no shortage of places to sample delicious Amish goods. From there, it’s a peaceful drive until the sun sets over Amish Country, and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time into a simpler world where the old ways still reign supreme.
KCCI.com
Man dies after fire in Iowa motel room
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Investigators are looking for the cause of a motel fire that killed one man. The fire broke out in a room at Rodeway Inn. It was confined to that space. Firefighters found the man's body after getting the fire extinguished. An autopsy will help determine...
Waterloo, IA is Having a Moment in Hollywood
Over the past couple months, two distinctly different movies have been released into theaters: one is a nerve-wracking thriller, the other is an uncomfortable drama with two Oscar-nominated performances at the center. Of all American cities, both movies make reference to Waterloo, IA. The movies are The Menu and The...
A New Pizza Restaurant Will Open This Week in Cedar Rapids
Last spring, signs went up for a new restaurant over at 319 7th St SE in Cedar Rapids. That new restaurant is called Tipsy Tomato, and we're happy to report that it is FINALLY ready to open its doors!. Tipsy Tomato is a new pizza restaurant owned by Epic Catering....
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of assaulting three women in overnight altercation
An Iowa City man was arrested early Friday morning after an alleged altercation with three women in the downtown area. Police say the incident occurred at around 1:45 am near the intersection of Linn and College Streets. According to the arrest report, 34-year-old Sean Sires of South Johnson Street got into a verbal argument with two females and started punching them, causing injuries. While the fight was going on, a friend of the women tried to stop the fight, and was reportedly slapped by Sires.
KCRG.com
One hurt in Linn County single-vehicle crash, officials blame distracted driver
COVINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Saturday evening crash sent one person to the hospital in western Linn County, according to officials. At around 7:17 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash involving a single vehicle near the corner of Covington Road and Ross Road. Deputies believe that the driver of the vehicle looked at their phone, distracting them and causing them to miss a curve in the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch, ramping over Ross Road and landing in another ditch.
One dead, two injured in Grundy County UTV crash
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — One person passed away and two others were injured in a UTV accident just a couple miles northeast of Reinbeck Saturday night. At around 8:40 p.m. deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a UTV accident with injuries. When emergency crews arrived they discovered three people […]
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0