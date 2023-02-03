Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
One taken to hospital during Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was taken to a hospital Sunday during an apartment fire in Green Bay. At 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke and flames in the 1100 block of Emilie Street. Crews found fire coming from a second-floor apartment on the...
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple pets saved, one person in hospital after Green Bay kitchen fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Green Bay’s east side last night. According to authorities, the fire was coming from a second-story apartment on the 1100 block of Emilie Street at around 5:45 p.m. The Green Bay...
whbl.com
Chimney Fire Strikes Town of Sheboygan Home
Fire crews respond to a report of a house fire in the Town of Sheboygan late Saturday night. Fire Chief Ed Biederwolf says they were notified via 911 shortly after 11 p.m. with the caller reporting flames coming from the chimney of the structure. Crews arrived at the home and deployed chimney chains to clean out the chimney while thermal imaging was used to monitor conditions in the home and make sure the fire didn’t begin to spread.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities remind public to have chimneys inspected after weekend fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple fire departments responded to a chimney fire in Sheboygan over the weekend. On Saturday night, February 4, the Sheboygan County Communications Center received a call concerning visible flames coming from the rooftop of the building at 5544 County Road J in Sheboygan. Crews arrived...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhoods hit with break-ins for past 2 months
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Green Bay neighborhoods are pulling together to address a string of burglaries. Police say more than half a dozen break-ins have happened in the Colburn, Marquette Park and Olde Norwood neighborhoods on the city’s southwest side since December 4. “We’re processing them still....
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
WBAY Green Bay
No one injured in Fond du Lac scrap pile fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were called around 6:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a scrap pile fire at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal recycling center in the 200 block of W. Arndt Street. When firefighters arrived they found a large scrap pile of cars and other...
WBAY Green Bay
Newton fire downs large scrap yard facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire erupted in a commercial complex just west of Cleveland - its flames quickly engulfed buildings run by B&B Metals. According to the Cleveland Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze and the fire is contained, but firefighters are still in the process of working on hot spots. Fire crews from several counties were called to assist: Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan. More than 30 pieces of equipment and around 70 firefighters were involved, according to Clifford Henning, Assistant Fire Chief of the Cleveland Fire Department.
Upworthy
Dog left tied to fire hydrant with heartbreaking note and backpack. Shelter gives compassionate response to owner.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. It has since been updated. The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is fighting hate with compassion. It all began when Baby Girl—a nearly 6-year-old mixed breed canine—was found tied to a fire hydrant at the corner of East Walnut Street and South Clay Street in Green Bay. Photos of the abandoned pup received a massive response after locals shared them on social media, sparking an emotional reaction from countless people who chastised the dog's owner for abandoning the canine in such a manner. "Cannot believe someone could do this," wrote one Facebook user, sharing that they sat with the dog "for an hour keeping her warm waiting for someone to come back, but no one did."
WBAY Green Bay
Barriers installed at “most dangerous intersection” in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Concrete barriers were installed early Monday at an intersection dubbed the “most dangerous” in Brown County. The Brown County Highway Department installed the barriers to address a high rate of injury crashes at Packerland Drive and the Mason Street Frontage Road. The south...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah police warn children to stay off the ice
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah police are issuing a warning, telling parents and kids to stay off the ice. Officers were called to Shattuck Park by the public library Sunday afternoon for a report of several children walking around on the ice near the docks. Officers talked to the...
WBAY Green Bay
Fire breaks out at Manitowoc County scrap metal facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Scrap metal caught fire at B&B Metals Processing in Newton Saturday. Cleveland Assistant Fire Chief Clifford Henning said the fire was reported by employees just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, Cleveland called in backup. “We have fire departments from four counties. Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet and Sheboygan...”...
WBAY Green Bay
Funeral fund created for Wrightstown teen found dead in the elements after car crash
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Funeral arrangements are being made for the 17-year-old Wrightstown girl who died after an accident last week. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office believes Daniela Velazquez died of hypothermia after her car went into a ditch on a road off Highway 96. Her body was found in the elements about a quarter-mile away. She had been missing for two days.
WBAY Green Bay
Funeral fund created for Wrightstown teen
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County is cleared. All lanes of traffic have reopened to the public and no injuries were reported. Traffic Alert: Crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County closes east &...
Firefighters responding to fire at metal scrap business in Manitowoc County
A fire at a metal scrap business in Manitowoc County sent a large plume of smoke into the air Saturday afternoon.
WBAY Green Bay
Marinette County officials ask public to be on lookout for missing man
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County officials continue to ask the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for nearly a month. Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen Friday, Jan. 13. Witnesses saw him walking north on a snowmobile crossing at Bennet Road. He was headed toward Benson Lake Road.
WBAY Green Bay
Dog gone missing? This Wisconsin group offers help
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re called “Get Toby Home” - a dog search and rescue group based in Suamico. Their goal: Speeding up the process of sign deployment for when Wisconsin dogs go missing. At a sign preparation event, Kaycey Delrow, a member of the group, explained:...
WBAY Green Bay
CP needs volunteers to answer phones during telethon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - CP is in need of volunteers to help answer phones during the CP Telethon. The 2023 telethon is Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5. Volunteer shifts last one hour and are from 7-10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday. To volunteer,...
Manitowoc County Fire out, business expected to reopen Monday
Less than 24 hours after a large fire ignited at a scrap yard in the town of Meeme, officials say the blaze has been put out thanks to a massive effort from local first responders.
