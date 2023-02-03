ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

NewsChannel 36

Local animal rescue hosts drag show fundraiser

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Saturday night, over 100 people came out to the seventh annual Drag Show Fundraiser, hosted by the Rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue. The Animal Rescue serves Chemung County and helps find foster dogs their forever homes. "We are raising funds to help the dogs...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community

Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community. Syracuse, N.Y. — For many of us in the wintertime, the goal is to bundle up and stay warm at home. However, for some of the people being helped, that is not always an option. Which is why the Reaching Lost Souls organization is doing everything they can, to help whoever they can.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Homelessness in Tioga County, New York

Tioga County just experienced the most comprehensive initiative to identify homelessness. Since 2005, the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count is an annual effort led by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and used to estimate the number of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness on a specific night in January. Sheltered individuals are accounted for every year, while unsheltered persons are recorded every other year.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Martial Arts Students Fight Global Warming by Planting Trees

Centerline Martial Arts is hosting a Kick-A-Thon fundraiser to plant trees and combat global warming. On Feb. 11th, participants will see how many times they can kick a target in one minute, raising money with every kick. Centerline students expect to reach their goal of planting 3,000 trees this year with the help of their fundraising partner OneTreePlanted.org, which plants one tree for every dollar raised.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Rotary to Hold Art Auction to Raise Money for Ukraine Bomb-Shelter

A group of 35 musicians from Tompkins County will present a benefit concert on Sunday, Feb. 19 to raise money to upgrade an underground bomb shelter at a school in Lviv, Ukraine. The event will include an art auction featuring paintings donated by ten local artists. The concert, which begins...
ITHACA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

‘He was kindness personified’

VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – Frank Sofia was much more than a good teacher. For more than a half century at Liverpool High School, he was an icon. He was an inspiration. “Frank was all about school spirit,” said his former LHS colleague Joe Riposo who taught music there for three decades. “The classroom was only one aspect, and he taught social studies.”
LIVERPOOL, NY
waer.org

Onondaga water authority gives tips on how to stop freezing pipes

The Onondaga County Water Authority is suggesting some helpful hints to safeguard your pipes from freezing during with the frigid cold temperatures forecast through Saturday. It’s good idea to allow cold water to drip from faucets that have exposed pipes, the agency said. Water officials also suggest people consider leaving fixture cabinets open such as kitchens and bathrooms where pipes may run along the outside walls.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police looking for assault suspect

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department continues to look for a subject in relation to an alleged assault that occurred around 2:30 Saturday morning. Around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Ithaca Police were called to the parking lot of a business located in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. According to Ithaca Police, […]
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Indoor winter farmers market begins in Trumansburg this week

The Trumansburg Farmers Market launched in 2002 and “for more than two decades has helped connect local farmers with the people they feed,” and for the first time, the organization is launching an indoor “Winter Market.”. The Trumansburg Market Board says more than a dozen local vendors...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua girl, 15, accused of setting deadly Bronx fire

A 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua has been connected to a deadly arson fire in New York City. Police tell NBC that the fire took place in the Bronx on Jan. 29. Twenty-nine-year-old man, Abdoukarim Sakolly, died in the fire. Police say the girl, described as a “chronic runaway,” knew people...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
waer.org

City residents voice concerns over Syracuse's new sanitation cart plan

The City of Syracuse is revealing new details about its proposal to semi-automate trash collection. But there's one particular part of the plan that was of concern to city residents at a recent public hearing. The program would change a city ordinance so trash service would be limited to properties...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse City declares Skyline Apartments unfit; tenants left without hot water this week

The City of Syracuse has filed an "unfit notice" with the Skyline Apartments on James Street, ordering the owners to stop collecting rent, according to city records. Documentation indicates that the building has failed at least two complaint inspections this week, including Thursday. Records further indicate that code enforcement investigated an issue in at least one apartment that did not have access to hot water on Monday. Another complaint references a lack of hot water in addition to some kind of infestation; two additional complaints indicate other units have not had hot water for over two days.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton High School in Lockout Situation

UPDATE: Binghamton City School District officials say they are working with the Binghamton Police Department to identify the person responsible for a threat made on social media that prompted a lockout situation Monday. The district says the threat involved gun violence towards the high school and out of an abundance...
BINGHAMTON, NY

