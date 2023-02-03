Read full article on original website
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
NewsChannel 36
Local animal rescue hosts drag show fundraiser
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Saturday night, over 100 people came out to the seventh annual Drag Show Fundraiser, hosted by the Rainbow of Hope Animal Rescue. The Animal Rescue serves Chemung County and helps find foster dogs their forever homes. "We are raising funds to help the dogs...
cnycentral.com
Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community
Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community. Syracuse, N.Y. — For many of us in the wintertime, the goal is to bundle up and stay warm at home. However, for some of the people being helped, that is not always an option. Which is why the Reaching Lost Souls organization is doing everything they can, to help whoever they can.
NewsChannel 36
Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
owegopennysaver.com
Homelessness in Tioga County, New York
Tioga County just experienced the most comprehensive initiative to identify homelessness. Since 2005, the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count is an annual effort led by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and used to estimate the number of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness on a specific night in January. Sheltered individuals are accounted for every year, while unsheltered persons are recorded every other year.
Syracuse.com
Inside the Syracuse zoo’s scramble to save a newborn elephant twin: ‘He’s not responding!’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The newborn elephant calf lay motionless on the floor of the birthing area of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Just seconds after his quick – and shocking – entry into the world Oct. 24, the calf was in trouble. He made no effort to stand. His heart rate was too slow. His breathing was shallow, his temperature too low.
ithaca.com
Martial Arts Students Fight Global Warming by Planting Trees
Centerline Martial Arts is hosting a Kick-A-Thon fundraiser to plant trees and combat global warming. On Feb. 11th, participants will see how many times they can kick a target in one minute, raising money with every kick. Centerline students expect to reach their goal of planting 3,000 trees this year with the help of their fundraising partner OneTreePlanted.org, which plants one tree for every dollar raised.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Rotary to Hold Art Auction to Raise Money for Ukraine Bomb-Shelter
A group of 35 musicians from Tompkins County will present a benefit concert on Sunday, Feb. 19 to raise money to upgrade an underground bomb shelter at a school in Lviv, Ukraine. The event will include an art auction featuring paintings donated by ten local artists. The concert, which begins...
Alcohol Laws in NY That Out of Towners May Find Strange
While it may seem like you could buy alcohol day or night in New York, that's not true. New York Alcohol Training fills us in on when you can fill up at your favorite establishment. How Late Can You Buy Alcohol In New York. Restaurants and bars that sell alcohol...
‘He was kindness personified’
VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – Frank Sofia was much more than a good teacher. For more than a half century at Liverpool High School, he was an icon. He was an inspiration. “Frank was all about school spirit,” said his former LHS colleague Joe Riposo who taught music there for three decades. “The classroom was only one aspect, and he taught social studies.”
waer.org
Onondaga water authority gives tips on how to stop freezing pipes
The Onondaga County Water Authority is suggesting some helpful hints to safeguard your pipes from freezing during with the frigid cold temperatures forecast through Saturday. It’s good idea to allow cold water to drip from faucets that have exposed pipes, the agency said. Water officials also suggest people consider leaving fixture cabinets open such as kitchens and bathrooms where pipes may run along the outside walls.
Syracuse.com
After nearly 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research reveals what happened to CNY man missing in Alaska
Brewerton, N.Y. — Nearly 50 years ago, Gary Frank Sotherden disappeared while trapping in a remote area of Alaska. His loved ones back in Central New York never knew for sure what happened to the 25-year-old man. Now, cold case investigators with the Alaska State Police have identified the...
Ithaca Police looking for assault suspect
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department continues to look for a subject in relation to an alleged assault that occurred around 2:30 Saturday morning. Around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Ithaca Police were called to the parking lot of a business located in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. According to Ithaca Police, […]
14850.com
Indoor winter farmers market begins in Trumansburg this week
The Trumansburg Farmers Market launched in 2002 and “for more than two decades has helped connect local farmers with the people they feed,” and for the first time, the organization is launching an indoor “Winter Market.”. The Trumansburg Market Board says more than a dozen local vendors...
WETM
Most expensive rental homes in Chemung County according to Airbnb
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Airbnb has been a popular tool for both property owners and travel lovers for years by allowing anyone to rent out and enjoy beautiful homes across the country. Depending on location and the size of the rental, prices can range from less than $100...
Binghamton robber threatened Weis employee with knife
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the 2nd Degree.
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua girl, 15, accused of setting deadly Bronx fire
A 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua has been connected to a deadly arson fire in New York City. Police tell NBC that the fire took place in the Bronx on Jan. 29. Twenty-nine-year-old man, Abdoukarim Sakolly, died in the fire. Police say the girl, described as a “chronic runaway,” knew people...
33-year-old Geneva resident shot on Seneca St.
The Geneva Police Department is asking for information related to a shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Seneca St.
waer.org
City residents voice concerns over Syracuse's new sanitation cart plan
The City of Syracuse is revealing new details about its proposal to semi-automate trash collection. But there's one particular part of the plan that was of concern to city residents at a recent public hearing. The program would change a city ordinance so trash service would be limited to properties...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse City declares Skyline Apartments unfit; tenants left without hot water this week
The City of Syracuse has filed an "unfit notice" with the Skyline Apartments on James Street, ordering the owners to stop collecting rent, according to city records. Documentation indicates that the building has failed at least two complaint inspections this week, including Thursday. Records further indicate that code enforcement investigated an issue in at least one apartment that did not have access to hot water on Monday. Another complaint references a lack of hot water in addition to some kind of infestation; two additional complaints indicate other units have not had hot water for over two days.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton High School in Lockout Situation
UPDATE: Binghamton City School District officials say they are working with the Binghamton Police Department to identify the person responsible for a threat made on social media that prompted a lockout situation Monday. The district says the threat involved gun violence towards the high school and out of an abundance...
