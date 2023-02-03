For the first time in Super Bowl history, two brothers are playing against each other. Football fans are petitioning their mom to do the coin toss. There's been Super Bowl champs Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, but those brothers never went head to head. People just can't imagine what it must be like for Donna Kelce to have two sons facing off in the NFL's biggest game of the season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO