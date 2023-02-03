ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating claims from people saying they may have been drugged while at an Owensboro bar. A facebook post from Friday was the first time the owners of Brasher’s Little Nashville in Owensboro heard from people who say they may have been drugged while at their bar. They say the news has already affected them.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Additional catalytic converter theft charge added for suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man arrested in connection to dozens catalytic converters thefts was in court Monday. Evansville police arrested 35-year-old Matthew Gunn last week for the thefts that have been happening since October. [Previous Story: Man charged in several catalytic converter thefts]. They say their first break in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police respond to situation at Dodge’s gas station in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officers were dispatched to the scene of an “active situation” at the 300 block of S Green Street in Henderson just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. There was a heavy police presence in the area with crews taping off the entire parking lot of Dodge’s gas station. An Eyewitness News employee […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Name of moped rider released in deadly crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gone in an instant. A family is grieving after their loved one was hit and killed in a moped crash. It happened last night on University Parkway in Vanderburgh County. William Hutchins was 35 years old, and leaves behind two children. His sister, Kimmi Grimm says...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

18-year-old arrested after shots fired in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say it happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Officers say they found 18-year-old Taeshon Phillips in the area of the baseball fields off of Vann Avenue. They...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

HPD involved in multi-agency search at North Middle School

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department has released a statement regarding a heavy police presence at North Middle School. Authorities say due to a growing concern form school administrators for North Middle School, the Henderson County School Corporation worked closely with local law enforcement to organize a locker room search with K9 officers […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Moped rider involved in crash near USI identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The coroner has identified the person who died in a moped accident on University Parkway as William Levon Hutchins, 35, of Evansville. Officials say the Vanderburgh County Coroner`s Office along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff`s Office is still investigating a motor vehicle fatality crash involving a car and moped.  The coroner says […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson Police asking for help finding stolen trailer

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is asking for help finding a missing trailer. According to a Facebook post, a 20′ tri-axle trailer was stolen from H&K Outdoor Power on Jan. 30. Officials say at the time of the theft, the trailer was not loaded with the...
witzamfm.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug, Warrant Arrest in Jasper

Jasper- A traffic stop led to multiple felony drugs and a warrant arrest for a woman in Jasper. Jasper Police report the stop happened at 13th and Dewey Streets. Officers say the front seat female passenger, 43 year-old Mindy Jo Carroll, had an active warrant out of Vanderburgh County. A...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Daviess Co. residents experiencing mail and online scams

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been receiving numerous reports of people being scammed online or through the mail. The scam usually involves asking someone to send their banking information or asking you to purchase green dot or money cards to give a stranger the numbers on it.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Drunk driver hits guardrail, spins into median on I-69

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One of few suspected DUI crashes early Sunday morning happened along I-69. [Related: EPD: Drunk driver crashes while trying to flee police]. [Related: ISP: Driver more than 2.5 legal alcohol limit crashes into another car]. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was around 4 a.m....
14news.com

EPD: Drunk driver crashes while trying to flee police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were conducting a traffic stop around 3 a.m. Sunday at S. Green River Road and Tecumseh Lane, when a car pulled up next to the officer, then accelerated so quickly the car turned sideways. The officer says he gave the driver who...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews called to Evansville apartment fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire crews were called to an apartment fire Monday afternoon. It broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Tippecanoe Drive. Google maps shows that’s Fairmont Apartments on the east side. Fire officials say it broke out on the first floor. They say nobody was home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Lawman Tactical holds active threat training seminar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In light of the active shooter situation at a Walmart West over two weeks ago, Lawman Tactical is trying to help people be more prepared. In the 24 hours after Lawman Tactical posted about the training seminar, all 30 plus spots were filled. The event started...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Drunk driver crashes into home on Elliot Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police department says a suspected drunk driver crashed their car into a building late Thursday night. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on the 1400 block of N. Elliot Street. Officers on scene say a car crashed into a light pole and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Newburgh woman accused of killing husband attends final pretrial meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh woman accused of shooting and killing her husband had her final pretrial meeting Monday. 59-year-old Lisa Harris will go in front of a Crawford County jury later this month. A preliminary investigation by Indiana State showed how Harris shot her husband, 56-year-old Michael Harris...
NEWBURGH, IN

