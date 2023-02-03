Read full article on original website
Suspended Padres star Tatis plans on ‘redeeming myself’
SAN DIEGO — The laugh and smile are starting to return. So, too, is the fan adulation for Fernando Tatis Jr., at least in San Diego. Still serving an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, the superstar was warmly received at FanFest on Saturday, when thousands of fans jammed Petco Park for a preview of the most eagerly anticipated season in Padres history.
Red Sox's Top Prospect Marcelo Mayer Draws MVP Comparison As Stock Rises
Boston Red Sox shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer was a highly-anticipated draft prospect and has lived up to the hype so far.
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be surprised by Anthony Volpe in Spring Training
Not many expect New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe to win the starting shortstop job, given his lack of experience at the AAA level. While faith and his ability to translate during spring training may be low, Volpe is ready to put on a clinic, working this off-season diligently to prepare for this opportunity.
Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB Experts Predict His Top 5 Landing Spots, and None are the Angels
No good news here for Angels fans.
chatsports.com
Yankees History: The story of the first ever Yankee winning pitcher
The franchise now known as the Yankees first came to New York in 1903. Some sources will say the team moved from Baltimore, where they were the first major league rendition of the Orioles in 1901 and ‘02. However, they’re really two distinct teams, with the new New York Highlanders franchise picking up many of the players from that Orioles’ team.
Yardbarker
Juan Soto Likes Instagram Comment About Coming to New York Mets
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season, but it looks like he is already thinking about possible landing spots for when he hits the open market. Earlier in the week, Soto posted a picture of himself training on Instagram with the caption:...
Pitcher Max Fried loses to Braves in salary arbitration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried lost to the Atlanta Braves in salary arbitration on Saturday, and will make $13.5 million in the upcoming season instead of his $15 million request. Mark Burstein, Fredric Horowitz and Jeanne Vonhof issued their decision a day after hearing arguments. Despite the defeat, Fried matched the $13.5 million Gerrit Cole won in 2019 as the highest decided by an arbitration panel. Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year in arbitration instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal.
Alex Cora reportedly bragged to Red Sox members about sign-stealing scandal with the Astros
“We stole that [expletive] World Series." Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s role in the Astros’ cheating scandal has been well-documented over the years, as an MLB investigation found that he masterminded the electronic sign-stealing system when he was their bench coach en route to winning the World Series in 2017.
chatsports.com
White Sox snag big arm from Boston
On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
Yardbarker
Former Astros Slugger Beltran Takes Job in Mets Front Office
Carlos Beltran, a former standout with the Houston Astros, will be leaving the YES Network to join the New York Mets in an unspecified role, according to a report in the New York Post. Beltran will report to General Manager Billy Eppler. Beltran has yet to sign a contract but...
Phillies Have Two Players Featured on Elite List
The Philadelphia Phillies have landed two of their players on one of MLB's most coveted list.
One last-minute move Padres must make to round out roster
The San Diego Padres were expected to be a perennial World Series contender after pushing all their chips in to acquire Juan Soto in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Instead of immediately competing for championships, the Padres’ title hopes were marred last season by Fernando Tatis Jr. suddenly getting suspended for 80 games.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign journeyman bullpen arm to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees could use a bit more diversity in the bullpen, which is why signing right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton to a minor-league contract is quite interesting. The Bombers only have one lefty bullpen piece in Wandy Peralta, which may pose problems for the squad this season unless...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Take Chance On Interesting Longtime Independent Ball Reliever
The Boston Red Sox reportedly added more depth recently. Boston has been in the news left and right this offseason but went under the radar with a depth signing last week. The Red Sox reportedly purchased the contract of longtime Independent Baseball League hurler Joe Jones from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, according to the club.
WINKNEWS.com
Red Sox gear arrives at JetBlue Park ahead of spring training
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-06:da14aec0894747eb81e94ba4 Player Element ID: 6319885481112. Monday was Red Sox Truck Day, with boxes and boxes of gear and supplies arriving at JetBlue Park ahead of the team coming down...
Alex Cora’s blatant disrespect after cheating is all Rob Manfred’s fault
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora basically admitted to stealing the 2017 World Series while a bench coach for the Houston Astros. Cora’s blatant disrespect is all Rob Manfred’s fault. “We stole that [expletive] World Series!”. Those are the words of current Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora...
Cubs Sign Taylor to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have added a right-handed pitcher to their farm system with Curtis Taylor.
Angels News: Arte Moreno Didn’t Receive a Proposal He Liked to Sell Team
He was looking for more money.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: February 4
Chicago native and Niles prep school product Greg Luzinski, who signed with the White Sox in 1981 and revitalized his career in the DH spot, retired. Luzinski was dumped at the end of Spring Training 1981 by his lifelong franchise, the Philadelphia Phillies — and the White Sox were all too happy to snap him up. “Bull” hit the ground running, clubbing his way through the strike-shortened 1981 campaign well enough to pile up 21 homers, 68 RBIs, an .841 OPS and a 23rd-place finish in MVP voting. He was every bit as good in 1982, and then had his best traditional-stats season for the White Sox in 1983 (32 homers, 95 RBIs, .854 OPS, 17th in MVP voting) and helped push the South Siders to 99 wins.
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
