ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Forecasting what this year's Dandy Dozen might look like

Today, we engage in an exercise in futility. Every year, the state's newpaper, the Clarion Ledger, puts out its list of what it calls "the Dandy Dozen." It is the top 12 prospects inside the state of Mississippi. As our attention begins to float toward the 2024 class, we thought we might give it an early stab at predicting what the Dandy Dozen might look like when it is finally released in August. These picks are in no order. So without further adieu, let's roll out our early predictions for which prospects might make the newspaper's Dandy Dozen this summer. Let us know who you think we left off and who we got right. We'll revisit this list in the springtime...
OXFORD, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Where to Eat in Oxford, Mississippi: 11 Yummy Suggestions – Wherever I May Roam

Oxford is a beautiful small town in North Mississippi and home to the University of Mississippi (more commonly referred to as Ole Miss). It has a rich history, unique shopping, and fantastic local eats. With a daughter attending school there and frequently revisiting after graduation, we are well versed on where to eat in Oxford Mississippi for a darned good meal. Here is our list of the…
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Students, Staff React to TikTok Restrictions

Now that the University of Mississippi says no one can use campus Wi-Fi for TikTok, students seem to be, well, entirely unaffected. Biology and chemistry major, Michael Davis, says that there are other ways to access TikTok. “You’ll just have to use your data or strictly use it off campus,...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Holly Springs outages continue days after ice storm

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — People in parts of northern Mississippi are still dealing with the fallout following last week’s ice storm. For many living in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the last six days have tested their patience after the ice storm knocked out their power. “We be without power all the time, maybe two hours or […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Country music’s Ashley McBryde, Chapel Hart lead music lineup for one of Mississippi’s most anticipated spring festivals

One of Mississippi’s most anticipated arts spring festivals announced the music lineup for the weekend of art demonstrations and entertainment venues. The Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford released its 2023 music lineup on Thursday. The weekend’s music lineup features county singer Ashley McBryde, southern rock artist Marcus King...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Spotlight on Double Decker Headliners

The Double Decker Arts Festival will once again, be a two-day event, on April 28 and 29. While the entire event showcases the talents of many local artists and offers great food choices, the music is what drives the crowds to Oxford. Hotty Toddy News will run bios on each...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power

UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
tourcounsel.com

Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi

Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
TUPELO, MS
grouptravelleader.com

Gaming Destinations Draw a Full House

Refreshing drinks, scrumptious food, can’t-miss shows and thrilling games — there’s nothing like a casino to entertain a crowd. Excellent gaming destinations of various sizes can be found throughout the U.S., and each location provides visitors with one-of-a-kind experiences. Here are five places you and your group need to explore.
TUNICA, MS
WREG

Emergency services coming to Marshall County after ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some encouraging news for folks in Marshall County, many who have been without power since Tuesday, in the wake of a crippling ice storm. Governor Tate Reeves has ordered State emergency resources to the county to assist the Holly Springs Utility District in restoring power. WREG reports those living in the cold […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
deltabusinessjournal.com

Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center

Quietly nestled on sixty-five acres, Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center in Oxford has turned one family’s struggle into a refuge of hope. CEO Bryan Fikes and his sister Elizabeth Fikes are co-founders of Stonewater. Bryan, age thirty-five,will celebrate ninteen years of his own sobriety this May. Originally from Tupelo, Bryan spent junior high and high school as a high-achieving student athlete, until drug addiction took hold of his life.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Amory man pleads guilty to a federal drug charge ahead of his trial

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Michael Wright of Amory pleaded guilty in US District Court in Oxford. Federal prosecutors say Wright possessed and intended to distribute methamphetamine in Dec. 2020. Wright pleaded guilty on Thursday, just days before his trial on Monday. He faces up to life in federal prison.
AMORY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy