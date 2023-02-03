ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Colorado

The sage-covered hills of Colorado are a sporting and outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Home to diverse wildlife, there’s something for everyone, novice and seasoned hunters alike. What makes Colorado ideal is that with its vast open spaces across 23 million acres of public land, you have endless choices in deciding where to roam.
activenorcal.com

Mount Shasta Named One of the ‘Best Secret Ski Towns in North America’ by National Geographic

There are some great ski towns in Northern California that get a ton of national press. Places like Truckee, South Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes are known by the masses to be some of the best places to ski and play in the Sierra Nevada. But for us NorCal locals, there’s another place in the area that’s the perfect little ski town, and now National Geographic has caught on.
KGW

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici hit by car in Northwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Representative Suzanne Bonamici was walking with her husband in Northwest Portland Friday evening when she was struck by a car, according to a tweet from her Communications Director. Natalie Crofts posted that the congresswoman and her husband were crossing the street in a crosswalk at the...
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Utah Is Worth A Trip To The Country

There is something special about a visit to the country. In fact, in many of these rural areas, you can find some of the greatest hidden gems. That’s the case with J C’s Country Diner in the small town of Tremonton in northern Utah. This family restaurant and coffee shop is where you can enjoy a home-cooked meal, friendly service, and a cozy atmosphere. This is one restaurant that is well worth a trip to the country.
housebeautiful.com

"1923" Features Filming Locations in Montana and Africa

1923 is officially back with new weekly episodes after its midseason hiatus! Unsurprisingly, the first season of the Yellowstone prequel, which is exclusively streaming on Paramount+, is packed with sweeping landscape scenery. But unlike Yellowstone—which was mainly filmed in Utah, Montana, and Texas—1923 centers on Montana and takes viewers to multiple countries in Africa and beyond.
roadrunner.travel

BDR Gearing Up to Release New Oregon Route

Adventure riders will soon have a new playground to rip through. Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR), an adventure motorcycling non-profit, is preparing to release its latest route on February 4. Located in Oregon, this 12th BDR route starts in Beaver State’s southeastern, high desert environs. From there, riders head north into...
