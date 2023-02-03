Read full article on original website
Related
Unbeliveable Footage of Snowboarder Riding an Avalanche Is Tough to Watch
This must be the luckiest guy ever!
This Idaho native was part of a notorious Montana crime. ‘Dateline’ airs his story
“He was a faithful LDS member who went on a mission trip early in his life” but ended up on “a very different sort of trail.”
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
American skier Kyle Smaine believed among 2 killed in avalanche in Japan backcountry: reports
Kyle Smaine, a 31-year-old American pro skier, was believed to be among two foreign skiers killed when an avalanche triggered on Mount Hakuba Norikura in central Japan.
Solar eclipse will bring ‘ring of fire’ to Oregon skies this year
Another solar eclipse is coming to the U.S., and once again it will cross over Oregon. But unlike the total solar eclipse of 2017, this year’s annular solar eclipse won’t completely block out the sun, leaving what’s known as a “ring of fire” in the sky on the morning of Oct. 14.
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Colorado
The sage-covered hills of Colorado are a sporting and outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Home to diverse wildlife, there’s something for everyone, novice and seasoned hunters alike. What makes Colorado ideal is that with its vast open spaces across 23 million acres of public land, you have endless choices in deciding where to roam.
These Small ‘Mom ‘n Pop’ Ski Resorts Are Locals’ Best-Kept Secrets
Which slopes are you hoping to hit this winter? We don’t need to tell you any more than you already know about those A-list resorts lining Colorado’s I-70, or Whistler, Mt. Bachelor, Big Sky, and Jackson Hole with the capacity crowds and lift tickets often north of $200. But if you’re looking for some real […]
activenorcal.com
Mount Shasta Named One of the ‘Best Secret Ski Towns in North America’ by National Geographic
There are some great ski towns in Northern California that get a ton of national press. Places like Truckee, South Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes are known by the masses to be some of the best places to ski and play in the Sierra Nevada. But for us NorCal locals, there’s another place in the area that’s the perfect little ski town, and now National Geographic has caught on.
Large glacier near Seattle has 'completely disappeared,' says researcher who has tracked it for years
Nestled between the snowy ranges of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak, a significant glacier in Washington state has disappeared after standing tall, full of snowpack for thousands of years. In this swath of mountain range in the Washington Cascades, the climate crisis has slowly chipped away at Hinman Glacier, the largest in the region, researchers say.
Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici hit by car in Northwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Representative Suzanne Bonamici was walking with her husband in Northwest Portland Friday evening when she was struck by a car, according to a tweet from her Communications Director. Natalie Crofts posted that the congresswoman and her husband were crossing the street in a crosswalk at the...
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Utah Is Worth A Trip To The Country
There is something special about a visit to the country. In fact, in many of these rural areas, you can find some of the greatest hidden gems. That’s the case with J C’s Country Diner in the small town of Tremonton in northern Utah. This family restaurant and coffee shop is where you can enjoy a home-cooked meal, friendly service, and a cozy atmosphere. This is one restaurant that is well worth a trip to the country.
Is It Illegal to Eat Groceries Before Paying In Idaho?
What does Idaho law have to say about sampling produce like grapes and berries, or snacking on a bag of chips while you shop?. Have you ever wondered? We did, because we're the people who snack before we pay! But back to the legal side of things...[LOL]. According to FindLaw,...
housebeautiful.com
"1923" Features Filming Locations in Montana and Africa
1923 is officially back with new weekly episodes after its midseason hiatus! Unsurprisingly, the first season of the Yellowstone prequel, which is exclusively streaming on Paramount+, is packed with sweeping landscape scenery. But unlike Yellowstone—which was mainly filmed in Utah, Montana, and Texas—1923 centers on Montana and takes viewers to multiple countries in Africa and beyond.
roadrunner.travel
BDR Gearing Up to Release New Oregon Route
Adventure riders will soon have a new playground to rip through. Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR), an adventure motorcycling non-profit, is preparing to release its latest route on February 4. Located in Oregon, this 12th BDR route starts in Beaver State’s southeastern, high desert environs. From there, riders head north into...
Comments / 0