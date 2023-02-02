Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Daily Planet
Time to weigh in on wolves
The state’s restoration and wolf management plan was released Dec. 9. For those who haven’t yet made their voices heard about the plan, and would like to, an important deadline is drawing near. In-person wolf meetings were recently held by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Colorado Springs, and...
At 11,200 feet in elevation, Colorado zipline tour is likely world's highest
While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case. If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is believed to be the world's highest zipline tour.
Colorado considers using public land for affordable housing
DENVER — Police officer Andy Sandoval lives in one the most beautiful places in the world near Vail, Colorado, where world-famous ski resorts are nestled between Rocky Mountain peaks. His living situation for years, though, was far less dreamy. Until last month, the 26-year-old, his wife and their two...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle Garfield County Airport becomes possible focal point for economic development
The Aspen Institute is currently seeking feedback from Rifle city leaders on whether they think using the Rifle Garfield County Airport as an attractive lure for spurring new industry and commerce is viable. Aspen Institute Director of Community Engagement Evan Zislis told Rifle City Council and staff during a Wednesday...
highcountryshopper.com
Delta County Clarifies Proposed Land Use Changes
Delta, CO (February 2, 2023) Misinformation is being posted publicly and on social media about the Delta County Land Use Code (LUC). As a result, people have been making incorrect assumptions about the LUC and what it does (or doesn’t) do. For example, we are not talking about building codes (How a structure is built). Land Use regulations have been in place, in one form or another, since 1985. There also could be confusion about where to find information. Information about the Master Plan and Land Use Code remains available via a County sponsored website: DeltaCountyPlan.com - not to be confused with a new, community-based website titled DeltaCountyPlanning.com, sharing opinions of individuals.
Former Lake County coroner sentenced to 180 days in jail in child cremation case
Shannon Kent, 47, was sentenced Thursday in Leadville to 180 days in jail on each of two misdemeanor counts of unlawful acts involving cremation. He will serve both 180-day sentences concurrently as ordered by the court. Kent plead guilty to the two charges on Dec. 12, 2022. The sentencing stems...
Comments / 0