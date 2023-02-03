ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Unstable’: Rob Lowe & John Owen Lowe Netflix Comedy Gets Premiere Date – Watch The Teaser

By Denise Petski
 3 days ago
Netflix has released a first look teaser for Unstable , starring Rob and John Owen Lowe , and announced a March 30 release date for the father-son comedy.

Unstable follows an introverted son (John Owen Lowe) who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father ( Rob Lowe ) in order to save him and his successful biotech company from disaster. It is inspired by Rob and John Owen Lowe’s social media relationship, in which John Owen often humorously trolls his dad.

Rob Lowe’s Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He’s also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon (John Owen Lowe) is… none of those things. So the question is: Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?

The series is co-created and executive produced by both Lowes and Victor Fresco. Marc Buckland is an executive producer.

Cast also includes Sian Clifford, Aaron Branch, Rachel Marsh and Emma Ferreira.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

