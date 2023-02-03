Mary Free Bed, ABVI partner to help those with visual impairments stay active

February is Low Vision Awareness Month and a local organization is partnering with Mary Free Bed to make sure people with visual impairments can stay active.

The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ABVI) has physical trainers who specialize in creating safe adaptive workout plans.

They're working with Mary Free Bed and Adaptive Sports to offer six weeks of workout classes for people with visual impairment .

FOX 17

Classes available include aerobics, strength exercises and interval training.

No matter what level you are, the certified instructors say they can build a workout that is safe for you.

“Exercise is anybody can do it just with the right direction and the right instruction. So, I think that's, you know, like, a big part of this class is bringing somebody in that that's able to kind of communicate that and, you know, in a safe manner,” said Peter Kaiser.

The adaptive exercise classes will take place Fridays, from 10 – 11 a.m., from February 3 through March 10 at the ABVI offices on Cherry Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Plenty of spots are still open.

You can register for classes on Mary Free Bed’s website.

