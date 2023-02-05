ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

10 stars possibly on the move at NBA trade deadline, including Anunoby and Westbrook

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GPCjY_0kbk8LPY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcNxl_0kbk8LPY00

The NBA trade deadline is closing in and there are quite a few players up for grabs that could make a major impact on playoff contenders around the Association.

There are several key points during the 82-game grind that is the NBA season. Obviously, opening night and the final week of the season are important for different reasons, but the trade deadline and the days leading up to it can be highly influential on championship contenders.

While this season’s trade market is not flush with quite as many superstar talents as years past, there are still nearly a dozen All-Star-level competitors that have garnered a great deal of interest over the last few weeks and could be on the move before Feb. 9.

Related: NBA trade rumors – Latest buzz from around the league

Let’s take a look at 10 players to watch heading into this month’s NBA trade deadline.

DeMar DeRozan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bL2b7_0kbk8LPY00
Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA this season. The team is several games under .500 and barely holding on to the final spot in the Play-in Tournament. There is hope within the organization that point guard, and defensive ace, Lonzo Ball could return from injury and help save the season. However, his comeback is far from guaranteed.

While two-time All-Star Zach LaVine is a more desirable target, the Bulls are likely to hold on to him until at least the summer. Meaning multi-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan could be up for grabs and would be an impact addition for many contending teams. Chicago is likely to want a serious return for DeRozan, however, several teams could be willing to risk high-value draft picks for the 33-year-old.

Possible destinations: Heat, Lakers, Suns,

Also Read:
Dallas Mavericks win Kyrie Irving trade sweepstakes with blockbuster deal

OG Anunoby

No player has had their name involved in NBA trade deadline speculation more than young Toronto Raptors star OG Anunoby. In an era where talented defenders are at a premium, the native of England is valuable as a reliable defensive stopper who has continually progressed on the offensive side of the ball each season.

What will make a trade difficult are consistent reports that the Raptors are looking for at least three first-round NBA Draft picks in a potential deal. Few teams can meet that price, but for the teams that can, Anunoby would be a serious difference-maker in the playoffs.

Possible destinations: Knicks, Suns, Grizzlies

John Wall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4auQco_0kbk8LPY00
Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Clippers, the John Wall project has not worked out for the team in 2022-2023. And it was reported last week that the former Wizards star is on the trade block after having difficulty recapturing his former greatness this season following missing nearly two seasons.

It’s tough to say what Wall will land the Clippers on the market, however, certain contenders with weaknesses at point guard or on the bench could take a flier hoping to catch lightning in a bottle over the final months of the season with the five-time All-Star.

Possible destinations: Heat, Nets, Suns

Also Read:
Sacramento Kings reportedly targeting two players before Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline

Kyle Kuzma

Despite recent reports that the team might actually try to re-sign him this summer, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is a very interesting talent that could be moved before the NBA trade deadline.

The 27-year-old is having a career year and has evolved into a borderline All-Star talent. For teams looking for more front-court scoring for the NBA Playoffs, Kuzma and his 21.8 points per game average could be a huge addition.

Possible destinations: Mavericks, Grizzlies, Suns

Russell Westbrook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wUoPi_0kbk8LPY00
Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

For months the Los Angeles Lakers attempted to trade Russell Westbrook to no avail. His massive salary and terrible performance last season made him untradeable. However, with more than half of his salary paid, his impending free agency, and better play in 2022-2023, Westbrook’s value around the league has increased.

If sent to a team that would allow the nine-time All-Star to play to his strengths, he could up his value even more with a strong finish to the season before jumping into NBA free agency this summer.

Possible destinations: Jazz, Nets, Pacers

Also Read:
New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns reportedly in trade hunt for Raptors star

Bojan Bogdanovic

One of the most sought-after players ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline is nine-year veteran Bojan Bogdanovic. The 33-year-old is having a career year in Detroit and has become the Pistons’ primary scorer with young star Cade Cunningham out for the season.

Teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets would benefit in a major way from adding him for the stretch run. However, there have been rumblings that the Pistons may try to re-sign the impending free agent. Meaning they will want at least one first-round pick in a possible trade.

Possible destinations: Mavericks, Lakers, Nets

Jakob Poeltl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HT9UO_0kbk8LPY00
Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

In an era where centers have lost their value, that has reportedly changed ahead of this year’s NBA trade deadline. And it seems that San Antonio Spurs veteran Jakob Poeltl is the cream of the crop in this market.

The Austrian big man’s stats don’t jump off the page, however, the impending free agent is a rock-solid player and a consistent double-double threat. With several teams having elite big men in this year’s playoffs, Poeltl is seen as a player that could balance the scales for postseason contenders in need of size.

Possible destinations: Celtics, Nets, Mavericks

Also Read:
Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors could pull off NBA trade deadline deal

Mike Conley

Sixteen-season veteran Mike Conley is past his prime, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a difference-maker during the playoffs. Plus, proven floor generals are still at a premium in the league, especially during the postseason.

Conley is just two seasons removed from his lone trip to the All-Star game and still averaging over 10 points and seven assists at 35 years old. He will likely be pursued by teams that have not been able to address their need for a traditional offense running point guard on their roster.

Possible destinations: Clippers, Pelicans, Lakers

Jerami Grant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTvwk_0kbk8LPY00
Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jerami Grant was the biggest move the Portland Trail Blazers made in the offseason, and despite a good season from the former Pistons star, it hasn’t changed much about the team’s hope to make noise in the Western Conference this season. With them sitting outside of the playoff picture ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and Grant being an impending free agent, moving him while his value is strong before he leaves in free agency is a real possibility for Portland.

Possible destinations: Clippers, Suns

Subscribe to Sportsnaut’s FREE Morning Brew! A delicious blend of the freshest headlines, rumors, rankings, and much more. Get your sports fix daily, direct to your inbox. Sign-up now .

Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder has been on the trade market all season long. With the NBA trade deadline just days away, it is high time the Suns finally pull the trigger and move the 10-year veteran. While he may not be as impactful as other talents on this list, he is still a valuable and versatile player that could fill several key needs for multiple contending squads.

Possible destinations: Bucks, Heat

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Hearing About Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade

Now that the Brooklyn Nets have traded Kyrie Irving, star forward Kevin Durant is widely seen as the next domino to fall. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes that his trade will be happening soon.  During Monday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he's hearing that the Boston Celtics are in ...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.

The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline

Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bulls’ interest level in Zach LaVine trade, revealed

The Chicago Bulls are continuing to free-fall in the Eastern Conference. Despite getting most of their starters back from their injuries, they still failed to gel all season long. Because of that, some teams have wondered about the trade availability of Zach LaVine. However, it seems like the Bulls are not interested in any deal involving the star, per Jamal Collier.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Controversial Anthony Davis Decision

The Crypt went crazy when LeBron James hit his record-breaking shot from the left elbow on Tuesday night. Except for Anthony Davis... The Lakers co-star took a seat on the bench during that possession while all of his teammates stood. And even after LeBron knocked down his 36th point, AD seemingly ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason

The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

97K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy