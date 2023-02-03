Good news for Clemson hoops

Clemson’s men’s basketball team is set to get another significant member of its backcourt back for its top-25 matchup this weekend.

Brevin Galloway will be available for the 20th-ranked Tigers’ game against No. 23 Miami on Saturday, a team spokesperson tells The Clemson Insider. Galloway missed the last two games after having testicular surgery late last month.

Galloway is the Tigers’ fourth-leading scorer at 10.6 points per game, production Clemson (18-5, 10-2 ACC) missed in a one-point win at Florida State followed by a loss at Boston College on Tuesday. A transfer from Boston College, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound shooting guard has started 20 of the 21 games he’s played this season.

His return is the latest boost for a backcourt that’s gradually started to get whole again. Point guard Chase Hunter missed three games with an ankle injury before returning to the lineup against FSU. Alex Hemenway missed 10 straight games dealing with a bout of plantar fasciitis before playing 15 minutes against Boston College.

Barring any setbacks, Saturday will be the first time since Clemson’s non-conference win over Richmond on Dec. 17 that all three guards have played in the same game.

Clemson enters the weekend with a half-game lead over No. 6 Virginia atop the ACC standings. Miami (17-5, 8-4) is two games back of the Tigers.

