ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Good news for Clemson hoops

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ofAW_0kbk8KWp00

Clemson’s men’s basketball team is set to get another significant member of its backcourt back for its top-25 matchup this weekend.

Brevin Galloway will be available for the 20th-ranked Tigers’ game against No. 23 Miami on Saturday, a team spokesperson tells The Clemson Insider. Galloway missed the last two games after having testicular surgery late last month.

Galloway is the Tigers’ fourth-leading scorer at 10.6 points per game, production Clemson (18-5, 10-2 ACC) missed in a one-point win at Florida State followed by a loss at Boston College on Tuesday. A transfer from Boston College, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound shooting guard has started 20 of the 21 games he’s played this season.

His return is the latest boost for a backcourt that’s gradually started to get whole again. Point guard Chase Hunter missed three games with an ankle injury before returning to the lineup against FSU. Alex Hemenway missed 10 straight games dealing with a bout of plantar fasciitis before playing 15 minutes against Boston College.

Barring any setbacks, Saturday will be the first time since Clemson’s non-conference win over Richmond on Dec. 17 that all three guards have played in the same game.

Clemson enters the weekend with a half-game lead over No. 6 Virginia atop the ACC standings. Miami (17-5, 8-4) is two games back of the Tigers.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkrnL_0kbk8KWp00

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjVgD_0kbk8KWp00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Zack Love

'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display Board

The Clemson chapter of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) was trying to make a point with a display board at an "Affirmative Action Bake Sale" held on Wednesday, 1 February 2023. The display board showed different prices for different races, to "highlight what takes place at other universities like Harvard and UNC," but left many students offended, upset, and disgusted.
CLEMSON, SC
foodmanufacturing.com

Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
furman.edu

Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like

Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
GREENVILLE, SC
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To South Carolina Soon

Did you ever wonder while watching the Jurassic movies what it would be like to encounter a dinosaur in person? On the one hand, it would be amazing if it was a calm, sweet-natured dinosaur like a brontosaurus, for example. Did you know its fossil was first discovered in western North America? Can you imagine finding fossils in South Carolina from a dinosaur?! While that may seem like an out-of-reach experience, you can attend a Jurassic World Live Tour in South Carolina! If you’re wondering if you read that right, let us assure you that you did!
GREENVILLE, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy