Denver, CO

Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Denver Broncos have requested to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, the NFL Network reported Friday.

Ejiro Evero currently is the Broncos defensive coordinator, however he has interviewed for head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He also has interviewed with the Broncos (Sean Payton), Carolina Panthers (Frank Reich) and Houston Texans (DeMeco Ryans), however those clubs have since filled that position.

Flores, 41, serves as the senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was fired by the Miami Dolphins as their head coach in January 2022.

Flores interviewed with Arizona last month for their head coaching position. He also interviewed for defensive coordinator positions with the Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns.

Flores jumped into the head-coaching cycle one year ago, but the outcome of the process with the New York Giants led to a lawsuit against the NFL.

Flores filed a lawsuit against the league and highlighted three teams — the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos — for racial discrimination in hiring practices. In Flores’ lawsuit, he alleges — among other claims — that Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami franchise, offered him a $100,000 bonus for each loss in an attempt to secure a top draft pick.

Flores shared a text from Bill Belichick that showed the New England Patriots coach mistakenly sent Flores a congratulatory message on getting the Giants’ head coaching job. The message was sent before Flores interviewed for the job and was intended instead for Brian Daboll, who ended up getting the position. That text message exchange is at the crux of Flores’ lawsuit.

Desai, 39, is the Seattle Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant.

Desai joined the Seahawks last year after working one season as the defensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears. He also served as the Bears’ defensive quality control coach (2013-18) and safeties coach (2019-20).

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

