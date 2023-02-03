Report: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets

Kyrie Irving’s tumultuous NBA career is set to take another dramatic turn after multiple outlets reported Friday the Brooklyn Nets guard has requested a trade.

According to the report, the Nets have been made aware of Irving’s request and the eight-time All-Star is hoping to find a new landing spot before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. The Nets also were informed that Irving had no interest in staying with the organization after his contract expires in July.

This season alone has been a rocky ride for Irving, who still has managed to score 27.1 points per game with 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 40 contests despite off-the-court issues.

Irving was suspended by the Nets on Nov. 3 following his social media posts that promoted a movie featuring antisemitic themes. He sat out eight games and apologized before he returned, while saying, “I’m not anti-Jewish or any of that.”

The incident led to Nike ending its eight-year partnership with Irving, who turns 31 next month.

In the 2021-22 season, Irving did not make his debut until Jan. 5 after refusing to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Even after he returned, he was not able to play in home games because of COVID-19 protocols in New York City. He didn’t make his home season debut until March.

In total, Irving played in just 29 games in 2021-22, averaging 27.4 points with 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds. Irving’s lack of availability reportedly led to a rift with former teammate James Harden, who was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers a year ago.

In 12 NBA seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-17), Boston Celtics (2017-19) and Nets, Irving has averaged 23.3 points with 5.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He won his only NBA title in 2016 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, while playing alongside LeBron James.

After he was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2011 out of Duke, Irving earned NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 2012. He was also the All-Star Game MVP in 2014.

–Field Level Media

