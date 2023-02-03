ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Report: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znTdF_0kbk8Hse00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIWRa_0kbk8Hse00

Kyrie Irving’s tumultuous NBA career is set to take another dramatic turn after multiple outlets reported Friday the Brooklyn Nets guard has requested a trade.

According to the report, the Nets have been made aware of Irving’s request and the eight-time All-Star is hoping to find a new landing spot before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. The Nets also were informed that Irving had no interest in staying with the organization after his contract expires in July.

This season alone has been a rocky ride for Irving, who still has managed to score 27.1 points per game with 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 40 contests despite off-the-court issues.

Irving was suspended by the Nets on Nov. 3 following his social media posts that promoted a movie featuring antisemitic themes. He sat out eight games and apologized before he returned, while saying, “I’m not anti-Jewish or any of that.”

The incident led to Nike ending its eight-year partnership with Irving, who turns 31 next month.

In the 2021-22 season, Irving did not make his debut until Jan. 5 after refusing to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Even after he returned, he was not able to play in home games because of COVID-19 protocols in New York City. He didn’t make his home season debut until March.

In total, Irving played in just 29 games in 2021-22, averaging 27.4 points with 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds. Irving’s lack of availability reportedly led to a rift with former teammate James Harden, who was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers a year ago.

In 12 NBA seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-17), Boston Celtics (2017-19) and Nets, Irving has averaged 23.3 points with 5.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He won his only NBA title in 2016 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, while playing alongside LeBron James.

After he was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2011 out of Duke, Irving earned NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 2012. He was also the All-Star Game MVP in 2014.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury

The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy