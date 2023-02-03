ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Miami Dolphins to pay Vic Fangio over $4.5M per year

 3 days ago

Vic Fangio will earn more than $4.5 million per year for three years as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, per a report Friday.

The Monday Morning Quarterback also reported that the deal will make Fangio the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator.

Fangio, 64, was 19-30 in three seasons with the Broncos from 2019-21. It was his first head coaching position.

Before that, he spent 19 seasons as an NFL defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers (1995-98), Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001), Houston Texans (2002-05), San Francisco 49ers (2011-14) and Chicago Bears (2015-18). He was also the DC at Stanford in 2010.

Fangio spent the 2022 season as a defensive consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer on Jan. 19 after three seasons.

–Field Level Media

