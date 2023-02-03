ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: Jan. 30-Feb. 3

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312hVM_0kbk7zb900

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 30 through February 3.

Schenectady Soup Stroll winners announced

The 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll was held January 28. By popular vote, Simone’s Kitchen was the 2023 “Soup Stroll Souperstar” champion with their Creamy Tomato & Sweet Harissa Soup.

New seafood eatery in Clifton Park sets opening date

Eddie F’s Eatery, a seafood restaurant in Saratoga Springs, officially opened its second location in Clifton Park on Wednesday, February 1. The new restaurant is in the former Harbor House Fish Fry building at 1742 Route 9.

New poké bar opens on River Street in Troy

River St. Poké Bar officially opened at 184 River Street in Troy on January 26. The restaurant is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Malta brewery hosting 2nd annual homebrew competition

Active Ingredient Brewing Company in Malta has announced its second annual homebrew competition. This gives homebrewers the chance to put their skills to the test by creating and brewing their own beer.

Capital Region Valentine’s Day restaurant specials

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner on February 14. If you’re looking to have a nice dinner with that special someone, several restaurants in the Capital Region are offering specials on Valentine’s Day.

Cobleskill taqueria reopens under new management

A taqueria on Main Street in Cobleskill has reopened under new management. Once called La Taqueria of Cobleskill, the new restaurant is now called The Cowboy’s Taqueria.

Guilderland taqueria closes, food truck still available

Buena Comida, a taqueria located at 1810 Western Avenue in Guilderland, is permanently closed. The owner made the announcement on the Buena Comida Facebook page on Tuesday.

Bowled celebrating grand opening of Latham location

Bowled, a restaurant chain focusing on healthy food options, recently opened a new location at 580 London Road in Latham. Bowled has other locations in Schenectady, Scotia, Troy, Malta, and Delmar.

Best restaurants for brunch in Upstate New York, according to OpenTable

Each month, OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, releases its Diner’s Choice lists of best restaurants in areas around the country. The website looks at more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month to determine the ratings.

Valentine’s Day events in the North Country

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. From Glens Falls to Lake George and into the Adirondacks, restaurants and communities are serving up special ways to celebrate with a loved one.

Capital Region restaurants on Yelp’s top 100 places to eat list

Two restaurants around the Capital Region area have made Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. in 2023. A Poughkeepsie restaurant and Bennington County restaurant both made the list.

Bennington cafe debuts new name, new menu

Nicole Bozeman likes to say that she “accidentally” bought a bagel shop. She’s the owner of The Local, which debuted its new name with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Caribbean restaurant opens in the Empire State Plaza

Umana Yana had its official grand opening in the Empire State Plaza on Wednesday. The restaurant specializes in Asian Caribbean and Afro Caribbean cuisine.

New seafood restaurant opens in Crossgates

Aloha Krab, a restaurant chain offering authentic Cajun seafood dishes, has officially opened in Crossgates Mall. The restaurant is located below the food court.

Restaurant Appreciation Month returns to Albany County

Restaurant Appreciation Month is returning to Albany County for its third year. For the month of February, residents can visit locally owned restaurants for a chance to win a gift basket at the end of the month.

New juice bar opens on North Pearl Street in Albany

Healthy Soul, a smoothie and juice bar, has opened at 82 North Pearl Street in Albany. The juice bar had its official grand opening on Wednesday.

Amsterdam’s first Indian restaurant preparing to open

Zubayer Ali has been planning to open an Indian restaurant in the Town of Amsterdam since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put that on hold for a few years, but the restaurant is finally almost ready to open.

New rustic tavern opens in Fulton County

Slate – A Rustic Tavern recently opened on January 27 in Fulton County. The tavern is located at 2401 Route 10 in Caroga Lake.

New Thai restaurant opens on Central Ave in Albany

Thai Garden, located at 338 Central Avenue in Albany, is officially open for business. The restaurant is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Gamble’s Bakery eyed as home for WellNow urgent care center

First reported by the Albany Business Review , Gamble’s is set to close up shop sometime in the coming weeks or months. Malta-based development firm The Burke Companies has its eye on the property at 920 Route 9, and hopes to knock the existing building down to make room for a WellNow urgent care facility.

For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.

