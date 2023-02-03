Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: Jan. 30-Feb. 3

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 30 through February 3.

The 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll was held January 28. By popular vote, Simone’s Kitchen was the 2023 “Soup Stroll Souperstar” champion with their Creamy Tomato & Sweet Harissa Soup.

Eddie F’s Eatery, a seafood restaurant in Saratoga Springs, officially opened its second location in Clifton Park on Wednesday, February 1. The new restaurant is in the former Harbor House Fish Fry building at 1742 Route 9.

River St. Poké Bar officially opened at 184 River Street in Troy on January 26. The restaurant is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Active Ingredient Brewing Company in Malta has announced its second annual homebrew competition. This gives homebrewers the chance to put their skills to the test by creating and brewing their own beer.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner on February 14. If you’re looking to have a nice dinner with that special someone, several restaurants in the Capital Region are offering specials on Valentine’s Day.

A taqueria on Main Street in Cobleskill has reopened under new management. Once called La Taqueria of Cobleskill, the new restaurant is now called The Cowboy’s Taqueria.

Buena Comida, a taqueria located at 1810 Western Avenue in Guilderland, is permanently closed. The owner made the announcement on the Buena Comida Facebook page on Tuesday.

Bowled, a restaurant chain focusing on healthy food options, recently opened a new location at 580 London Road in Latham. Bowled has other locations in Schenectady, Scotia, Troy, Malta, and Delmar.

Each month, OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, releases its Diner’s Choice lists of best restaurants in areas around the country. The website looks at more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month to determine the ratings.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. From Glens Falls to Lake George and into the Adirondacks, restaurants and communities are serving up special ways to celebrate with a loved one.

Two restaurants around the Capital Region area have made Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. in 2023. A Poughkeepsie restaurant and Bennington County restaurant both made the list.

Nicole Bozeman likes to say that she “accidentally” bought a bagel shop. She’s the owner of The Local, which debuted its new name with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Umana Yana had its official grand opening in the Empire State Plaza on Wednesday. The restaurant specializes in Asian Caribbean and Afro Caribbean cuisine.

Aloha Krab, a restaurant chain offering authentic Cajun seafood dishes, has officially opened in Crossgates Mall. The restaurant is located below the food court.

Restaurant Appreciation Month is returning to Albany County for its third year. For the month of February, residents can visit locally owned restaurants for a chance to win a gift basket at the end of the month.

Healthy Soul, a smoothie and juice bar, has opened at 82 North Pearl Street in Albany. The juice bar had its official grand opening on Wednesday.

Zubayer Ali has been planning to open an Indian restaurant in the Town of Amsterdam since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put that on hold for a few years, but the restaurant is finally almost ready to open.

Slate – A Rustic Tavern recently opened on January 27 in Fulton County. The tavern is located at 2401 Route 10 in Caroga Lake.

Thai Garden, located at 338 Central Avenue in Albany, is officially open for business. The restaurant is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

First reported by the Albany Business Review , Gamble’s is set to close up shop sometime in the coming weeks or months. Malta-based development firm The Burke Companies has its eye on the property at 920 Route 9, and hopes to knock the existing building down to make room for a WellNow urgent care facility.

For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.