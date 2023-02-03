ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chauncey, OH

Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent

By Monica Starks
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0Kx8_0kbk7v4F00

CHAUNCEY, Ohio ( WOWK ) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged recent drug activity and multiple theft crimes.

Detectives found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and proof of drug trafficking, according to deputies.

Officers suspended after mother, daughter killed in Dayton domestic violence incident

Authorities say that Mona Dearing, 27, of Nelsonville was arrested on an outstanding warrant and transferred to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

John Dearing, 45, of Athens was arrested on an APA holder for possession of drugs.

Amber Drake, 35, of Glouster was arrested for three felony child support warrants as well as a warrant for drug procession.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office will submit any other charges for a grand jury to review.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ironton Tribune

Portsmouth man arrested after shooting

PORTSMOUTH — A Portsmouth man was arrested after shooting his girlfriend and then going on the run for four days. At just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 27, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a woman who said her daughter have been shot. Deputies...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe shooting under investigation, suspect in custody

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on South Walnut Street on Sunday evening. According to reports, detectives were dispatched to Adena Regional Medical Center to follow up on the incident. One person, identified as Tyrese Finch, 23, has been arrested and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Defendant admits involvement in Vinton Co. double homicide, sentencing pending

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Shania Nicole Jones, a defendant in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas, has admitted to being involved in a double homicide that took place on March 1, 2022, in McArthur. The deaths of Jori Blair Brown and Lawrence Andrew McMichael resulted in Jones being charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, first-degree felonies in Ohio.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pounds of meth turn up during Logan traffic stop, detectives say

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men face felony drug trafficking charges after Hocking County sheriff’s detectives said they found more than four pounds of methamphetamine in their car while pulling them over. Detectives with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit arrested Dayshawn Bland, of Columbus, and Malik Bryant, of Warren, on Wednesday, after stopping their […]
LOGAN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two men arrested for drug trafficking following traffic stop in Hocking Co.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two Ohio men were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a traffic stop by Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit. On Wednesday, February 1st, the detectives pulled over a vehicle on Route 33 for multiple traffic violations and found probable cause to search the car. During the search, they uncovered over 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fatal crash closes busy Ross Co. roadway

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, Veterans Parkway in Union Township has been closed this morning since around 7:30 a.m. due to a serious crash. Initial reports say that a dump truck was involved in a rollover accident. One person, sources said, did succumb...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments

The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
iheart.com

Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault

The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police looking to do a ‘large-scale’ search for missing West Virginia woman

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Parkersburg Police Department is putting together a volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. The Parkersburg Police Department says a “large-scale search effort” to find Gretchen Fleming will take place Saturday, Feb. 4, and they are looking for volunteers who are capable of searching rugged, wooded terrain […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotopost.com

Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash On US Route 50 in Athens County

Troy Township-The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred February 2, 2023, at approximately 4:35 P.M. The crash occurred on US Route 50 at the intersection of Torch Road. The crash involved a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, WV, and a 2011 Ford F-150, operated by Jeffrey N. Koehler of Guysville, OH. The investigation found Mrs. Russell was attempting to pull out onto US Route 50 from Torch Road when her vehicle was struck by the vehicle being operated by Mr. Koehler.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Four people arrested in $30,000 Ohio drug bust

MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
MINFORD, OH
WDTN

WDTN

43K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy