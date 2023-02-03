ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
February’s First Friday in Downtown Colorado Springs features local artists, live music, more

By KRDO News
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- February 3, the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs is hosting its monthly First Friday Downtown series.

Beginning at 5 p.m., people can enjoy free art, live music, and special events at dozens of galleries, retailers, and nonprofits throughout Downtown Colorado Springs.

This First Friday's Citizen Art at City Hall is by Will Mansfield. The art will be on display from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall. enter through the southeast entrance to view the gallery.

1350 Distilling is partnering with fellow veteran-owned Elev8 Glass Gallery and Elev8 Veterans nonprofit to help raise money for the families affected by the November 2022 mass shooting.

Elev8 Glass Gallery created five glasses in memory of the five victims , Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, and Derrick Rump. These glasses will be on view at the 1350 Distilling Taste Lounge for the next month.

For people who donate $20, they'll receive a cocktail of their choice, with valid proof of legal drinking age, and be placed into a drawing for a wide assortment of Elev8 Glass, Glass Blowing Classes , 1350 Distilling products, tours, cocktails, and more.

The drawing will take place on Valentine's Day. Details here .

This First Friday will also feature an open mic night at Solar Roast Coffee, wine and tapas at MODO - Montage Downtown, live music, and food trucks at Mash Mechanix Brewing.

For a full list of featured events and shows for First Friday, click here.

