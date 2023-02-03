Read full article on original website
Wallet Watch: What are Michigan’s mega sites?
I have some good news: You made it through January. But the bad news: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow meaning six more weeks of winter. But back to some good news: It’s looking warm in Michigan (maybe Phil was wrong). Okay, enough chit chat. Let’s dig into this week’s...
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
Shortest Fishing Season In Michigan Barely Open For An Hour
Fishing is a long sport. It's meant to be relaxing, low-key, slow-paced, and a time to crack a few beers with your buddies, and take some time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. But for people fishing for Lake Sturgeon in Michigan, this fishing season is ANYTHING...
Hilarious – Did You See The Waterford, Michigan Sign War?
Waterford, Michigan businesses are giving people something to talk about. If you are unfamiliar with what a sign war is, allow me (Wikipedia) to explain. A sign war is a competition between two or more organizations to gain the best visibility, or simply to engage in friendly "one-upmanship". In lamens terms, businesses 'talk' to other local businesses through storefront signs.
Michigan Diner Makes National List as Best Breakfast in the State
Waffles, omelets, eggs benedict...do we have your attention? Let's face it, a great breakfast can set the tone for the whole day. Nothing is better than heading out for the "most important meal of the day" at your favorite breakfast spot. Although every town seems to have "that spot", there's a particular diner in southwest Michigan that is getting some national attention.
Find Out What Michigan City Is Among The Top 50 Oldest in America
Since I have been learning more about the history of Grand Rapids through the Black History facts that I do every day, I have now gained a need to find out all types of historical information. Whether it is within Grand Rapids city limits or the entire state of Michigan,...
Dump Your Significant Other If They Like Michigan’s Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy [Opinion]
When it comes to Valentine's Day most people I know either love the day or can't stand it. If they're in a relationship, it's a wonderful day to spend with that special someone and of course, get all the attention you can handle by posting a cute picture on social media.
fox2detroit.com
Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Love nature? Michigan DNR looking to hire 1,300 seasonal park workers for 2023
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring about 1,300 seasonal park workers throughout the state for 2023. The DNR is hiring several positions, such as park interpreters, park rangers and full-time and part-time firefighters. The employees work throughout Michigan at various state parks, state forest campgrounds, boating access sites and harbors.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made
There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
Michigan's Black Lake sturgeon fishing season lasts 65 minutes
Michigan's shortest fishing season lasted 65 minutes Saturday. The 2023 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County began at 8 a.m. and ended at 9:05 a.m. The harvest limit for the season was six lake sturgeon. Officials close the season either when the sixth fish is harvested or five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
sooleader.com
Michigan revs up for first-ever 'free weekend' for snowmobiling
First it was free fishing weekend, then free off-roading. Now outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy Michigan’s first ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend, which debuts Feb. 11 and 12. Grab your friends and ride 6,000-plus miles of the Department of Natural Resources’ designated snowmobile trails, public roads and public lands (where authorized) on back-to-back days.
GoFundMe Goal Shattered for Michigan Woman Who Returned $15,000 Found in Street
The rewards have been pouring in for a Michigan woman who returned $15,000 she found in the street last month. A GoFundMe campaign for the West Michigan Woman is now over $40,000. White Lake Woman Returns Found Money. Dianne Gordon found the bag of money last month as she was...
These Species are Near Extinction in Michigan
Michigan offers a wide variety of ecosystems for a LARGE number of Mother Nature's creatures in North America. You pair the wooded areas of the Northern Peninsula, with the Largest Freshwater Lakes in the world, and rich farmland in the south, There are SO many species that can prosper in this area.
Dems could cut you a check; primary palooza: Your guide to Michigan politics
🍾 Happy Sunday! Hope you’re thawing out from a chilly week. 🥶 Folks in the Lower Peninsula will thankfully enjoy some 40-degree days next week. Until then, a piping-hot week of news kept the MLive politics team warm, so let’s dive in. 1. 🖋️ Inflation relief...
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this week
A highly anticipated restaurant is re-opening in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular restaurant and local craft beer bar Hopcat will be reopening in Royal Oak for a "soft opening" following its closure in 2020, according to local sources.
The Three Best Michigan-Made Hot Dogs. Who Ya Got in This Battle?
Michiganders can be very passionate about their hot dogs. There are so many companies in Michigan that make amazing food right in our backyards. From Vernors and Better Made to Jiffy and Kellogg's, we have a little bit of everything. However, sometimes certain foods can create tension among the best of friends.
wcsx.com
Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
WOOD
Gale Warnings – Warmer Than Average
Winds will be increasing in West Michigan. Small Craft Advisories will be up later today on Lake Michigan. Those flip to Gale Warnings from 10 pm this evening until 10 AM tomorrow (Tue.) morning. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph inland and 40-45 mph at Lake Michigan. Today looks dry. We’ll...
