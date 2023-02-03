ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MLive

Wallet Watch: What are Michigan’s mega sites?

I have some good news: You made it through January. But the bad news: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow meaning six more weeks of winter. But back to some good news: It’s looking warm in Michigan (maybe Phil was wrong). Okay, enough chit chat. Let’s dig into this week’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Hilarious – Did You See The Waterford, Michigan Sign War?

Waterford, Michigan businesses are giving people something to talk about. If you are unfamiliar with what a sign war is, allow me (Wikipedia) to explain. A sign war is a competition between two or more organizations to gain the best visibility, or simply to engage in friendly "one-upmanship". In lamens terms, businesses 'talk' to other local businesses through storefront signs.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Banana 101.5

Michigan Diner Makes National List as Best Breakfast in the State

Waffles, omelets, eggs benedict...do we have your attention? Let's face it, a great breakfast can set the tone for the whole day. Nothing is better than heading out for the "most important meal of the day" at your favorite breakfast spot. Although every town seems to have "that spot", there's a particular diner in southwest Michigan that is getting some national attention.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Love nature? Michigan DNR looking to hire 1,300 seasonal park workers for 2023

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring about 1,300 seasonal park workers throughout the state for 2023. The DNR is hiring several positions, such as park interpreters, park rangers and full-time and part-time firefighters. The employees work throughout Michigan at various state parks, state forest campgrounds, boating access sites and harbors.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made

There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
sooleader.com

Michigan revs up for first-ever 'free weekend' for snowmobiling

First it was free fishing weekend, then free off-roading. Now outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy Michigan’s first ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend, which debuts Feb. 11 and 12. Grab your friends and ride 6,000-plus miles of the Department of Natural Resources’ designated snowmobile trails, public roads and public lands (where authorized) on back-to-back days.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

These Species are Near Extinction in Michigan

Michigan offers a wide variety of ecosystems for a LARGE number of Mother Nature's creatures in North America. You pair the wooded areas of the Northern Peninsula, with the Largest Freshwater Lakes in the world, and rich farmland in the south, There are SO many species that can prosper in this area.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Gale Warnings – Warmer Than Average

Winds will be increasing in West Michigan. Small Craft Advisories will be up later today on Lake Michigan. Those flip to Gale Warnings from 10 pm this evening until 10 AM tomorrow (Tue.) morning. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph inland and 40-45 mph at Lake Michigan. Today looks dry. We’ll...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

