Some Common Sayings Just Don’t Work in Connecticut, Here Are 7 of Them
Some days I get up and feel informative, other times I feel curious and then there are my disruptive moods. Today, I woke up and felt like a wiseacre and that is why I am proud to present the 7 Common Sayings That Don't Work in CT. I get it,...
zip06.com
A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons
So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by that turn of events.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages In Fairfield County
The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front that is moving through the region have passed, but thousands remain without power in Connecticut.As of around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eversource is reporting around 3,500 outages statewide, with United Illuminating reporting around 55 out…
This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78
(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
Analysis Identifies Connecticut's Most Dangerous Areas for Pedestrians
In recent months in Connecticut, news headlines have highlighted the significant increase in pedestrian-vehicle accidents on roadways across the state. Recent incidents in West Hartford, East Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Derby and Norwich.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: John Bysiewicz recovering after being hit by a car
(WTNH) – Imagine being able to walk, run and bike one moment, and in an instant, a careless driver hits you. You wake up with part of your leg missing. That’s the story of John Bysiewicz, the president of JB Sports and a well-known race organizer. Dennis House...
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils proposal to cut taxes for middle-class, working families
Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced a legislative proposal that he said would provide tax relief for middle-class and working families.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Well-known DJ a role model to the younger generation
(WTNH) – It’s Black History Month and Dennis House met with a radio DJ who is a role model to the younger generation and is one of the kings of Connecticut hip-hop. Tim Collins, better known as DJ Buck, spoke about being a role model to the younger generation.
NBC Connecticut
Another $10,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Connecticut
There was a $10,000 Mega Millions winner in Connecticut Friday night. The winning numbers were 1-4-50-54-59 and the Mega Ball was 17. The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. It’s not clear where it was sold. The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night us $31...
connecticutexplorer.com
5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023
If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
darientimes.com
As Tristen Newton goes, so goes the UConn men's basketball team: 'He's figuring it out'
Tristen Newton arrived in Storrs advertised as a point guard who's "wired to score," having tallied over 1,000 points in three seasons at East Carolina. Taking more charges than a Visa card? Not exactly his M.O. "Not at all," Newton said on Saturday, after helping the UConn men's basketball team...
NECN
Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border
Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
darientimes.com
Dan Haar: A flashy gala raises money -- and speculation about a high-profile CT political career
HARTFORD -- In one way of looking at it, a gala fundraiser that drew business and political elites to honor a former elected official in a minor league baseball park on the coldest night of the year was just that, a gathering for a charity, like so many. On the...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
NBC Connecticut
List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
Connecticut leaders vow to defend domestic violence gun laws after federal appeals court decision
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a renewed push to put protections in place for victims of domestic violence. Last week, a federal appeals court ruled the government can’t stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from owning guns. On Monday, Connecticut lawmakers vowed they will fight if laws in the state are […]
