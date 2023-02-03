ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catonsville, MD

Nottingham MD

Crash with injuries reported in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday morning crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at just after 8 a.m. in the 10800-block of Philadelphia Road (21162). Multiple injures have been reported, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. Philadelphia Road has been shut...
WHITE MARSH, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Heavy smoke flows from Harford County home Saturday afternoon

HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — Heavy smoke can be seen flowing from a mobile home in Harford on Saturday Afternoon. Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company says they arrived at the home with fire showing from the residents on the 3700 block of Pulaski Hwy. Authorities say the incident was declared a...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 adult injured in building fire in Essex Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One adult was injured in a building fire in Essex overnight Saturday, according to Baltimore County Fire Department. Authorities say at 12:47 AM Saturday, fire crews received a call for a building fire. Firefighters came to the scene of 331 S. Marlyn Ave to find heavy...
ESSEX, MD
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Man Found Dead In A Vehicle

Police say he sustained gunshot wounds. Hagerstown, Md (KM) The investigation continue into the death of man found inside of a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Hagerstown. At around 4:24 PM, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Locust Street for a suspicious vehicle. They found Anthony Leon Latimer, 42, of Hagerstown deceased inside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fire damages home in west Baltimore Saturday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire damaged a home in the Arlington neighborhood of west Baltimore Saturday night. Baltimore City Fire Department is on the scene of a 2-alarm fire on the 5200 block of Florence Ave, according to authorities. The department says there was fire through the roof of...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
LAUREL, MD
Shore News Network

Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5 injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Medford Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a 60-year-old woman...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal

During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify 16-year-old killed in Northeast Baltimore last night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the 16-year-old boy killed in Northeast Baltimore last night. Police say Andres Moreno, Jr was killed on February 5, 2023, in the 1800 block of East 29th Street. According to police, just after 6:15 p.m., officers heard gunfire and received a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
TOWSON, MD

