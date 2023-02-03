Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Crash with injuries reported in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday morning crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at just after 8 a.m. in the 10800-block of Philadelphia Road (21162). Multiple injures have been reported, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. Philadelphia Road has been shut...
Speeding Driver Killed In Violent Chain Reaction Crash In Northeast DC, Police Say
A 22-year-old Maryland man was killed after causing a chain-reaction crash that involved multiple vehicles in Washington, DC, police announced on Monday, Feb. 6. Anne Arundel County resident Andy Carino, of Severna Park, has been identified as the driver who was killed late on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3000 block of 20th Street in Northeast, DC.
Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
Heavy smoke flows from Harford County home Saturday afternoon
HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — Heavy smoke can be seen flowing from a mobile home in Harford on Saturday Afternoon. Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company says they arrived at the home with fire showing from the residents on the 3700 block of Pulaski Hwy. Authorities say the incident was declared a...
1 adult injured in building fire in Essex Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One adult was injured in a building fire in Essex overnight Saturday, according to Baltimore County Fire Department. Authorities say at 12:47 AM Saturday, fire crews received a call for a building fire. Firefighters came to the scene of 331 S. Marlyn Ave to find heavy...
Hagerstown Man Found Dead In A Vehicle
Police say he sustained gunshot wounds. Hagerstown, Md (KM) The investigation continue into the death of man found inside of a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Hagerstown. At around 4:24 PM, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Locust Street for a suspicious vehicle. They found Anthony Leon Latimer, 42, of Hagerstown deceased inside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
Fire damages home in west Baltimore Saturday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire damaged a home in the Arlington neighborhood of west Baltimore Saturday night. Baltimore City Fire Department is on the scene of a 2-alarm fire on the 5200 block of Florence Ave, according to authorities. The department says there was fire through the roof of...
Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Waldorf Man Dead After Striking Tree In Late Night Crash In Prince George's County, Police Say
Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a Waldorf man, authorities say. Earl Estep III, 40, was identified as the victim in a fatal crash that occurred the night of Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a Prince George's County police spokesperson. Officers located Estep's vehicle after he crashed in...
One person injured following a fire in Essex
One person is injured following a fire in Essex Saturday. The fire began around 12:47 a.m., firefighter responded to the 300 block of South Marlyn Avenue.
5 injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Medford Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a 60-year-old woman...
2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal
During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
Police identify 16-year-old killed in Northeast Baltimore last night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the 16-year-old boy killed in Northeast Baltimore last night. Police say Andres Moreno, Jr was killed on February 5, 2023, in the 1800 block of East 29th Street. According to police, just after 6:15 p.m., officers heard gunfire and received a...
BREAKING NEWS-Shooting At Heritage Shooting Center In Frederick County Injuries 2
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting at the Heritage Training and Shooting Center in Frederick leaves two people injured. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the business on Metropolitan Court for reports of a shooting at 1 PM Sunday February 5, 2023. The scene was quickly secured,...
16-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In Northeast Baltimore, a juvenile male was shot and killed yesterday evening. The shooting occurred at the 1800 Block of East 29th Street. Shortly after 6 pm, a Spot Shotter alert led the Baltimore PD to the location. There, they found an unresponsive 16-year-old male. The victim was pronounced at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released and no arrests have been made. If you have any information about this shooting, please get in touch with Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 16-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old injured in Anne Arundel County shooting, police say
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the leg in Pumphrey on Sunday night. At approximately 8:30PM, officers responded to the area of Zeppelin Avenue and Gibbons Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police say four people were walking to...
16-year-old boy found with fatal injuries in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old boy was found with fatal injuries in Northeast Baltimore Sunday evening. According to police, just after 6:15 p.m., officers heard discharging and received a shot spotter near East 29th Street. Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive and unidentified victim and began rendering aid....
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Georgia Avenue; Driver Remains on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday night in Aspen Hill. According to MCPD, “At approximately 7:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck. The...
3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
