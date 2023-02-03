Read full article on original website
The Daily Pressed cafe sets grand opening for Feb. 7 in downtown Akron
AKRON, Ohio – If you can’t decide between having a cup of coffee or a cocktail, downtown Akron’s new café, The Daily Pressed, has you covered. Located in the former Karma Café space at 323 S. Main St., The Daily Pressed is equal parts café, Italian-inspired bistro and speakeasy cocktail lounge. The European-style establishment describes itself as a fast casual, Italian-inspired coffee shop with a unique cocktail menu.
The Macaron Tea Room closing in Woodmere
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The second location of The Macaron Tea Room is closing almost exactly two years after it opened. The garden-themed tea room and bakery – which opened Feb. 12, 2021, on Chagrin Boulevard – is set to close on Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to social-media posts.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter
The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
Cleveland Jewish News
Melt Bar & Grilled to close Canton, southern Ohio locations
Melt Bar & Grilled owner Matt Fish announced Jan. 31 that two of its locations held its last day of operations Jan. 30. The locations at Belden Village Mall in Canton and Fairfield Commons Mall in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek closed as the restaurant group looks to shrink its footprint, Fish said in a news release.
Old news is good news in Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- When the Medina County Historical Society began to restore the McDowell-Phillips House at 205 S. Prospect St. in 2020, members discovered that the attic was a treasure trove of history. They uncovered hundreds of books, pieces of furniture original to the house and family, clothing and artifacts...
Cleveland likely to spend $3.5 million cleaning up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council is likely to approve spending $3.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money cleaning up former industrial sites along Opportunity Corridor. Monday afternoon, legislation appropriating $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, which is typically the...
Construction firm in North Royalton proposes new home on Abbey Road near Ohio 82
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A North Royalton business owner wants to build an 11,700-square-foot multi-tenant industrial office on the east side of Abbey Road, about a quarter-mile north of Ohio 82. Thomas Denk, owner of the construction firm Fred W. Denk Co., said he would move his company’s office into...
wvxu.org
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric
Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
beltmag.com
A Tale of Two Newspapers
Both cities were even large enough for two daily newspapers – even if only briefly. The dominant newspapers – the Akron Beacon Journal and the Youngstown Vindicator – could punch above their weight. The early 20th century was a boom time for Northeast Ohio. The region’s population...
City Council pumps brakes on plan for nonprofit to manage Highland Park Golf Course
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A skeptical Cleveland City Council committee on Monday put a temporary pin in Mayor Justin Bibb’s plans to hand over management of the city-owned Highland Park Golf Course to a newly created nonprofit. Members of the Municipal Services and Properties Committee could’ve advanced Bibb’s proposed...
How does your property tax bill compare? See the new rates for every place in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Property tax rates vary widely in the seven-county region that makes up Greater Cleveland, from close to $4,000 a year per $100,000 of home value in some eastern suburbs of Cleveland to less than half of that in several townships that don’t provide many of the same services as cities.
Hear moving stories about houses changing places in Chagrin Falls: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- If these houses could talk as well as they walk, they would tell you about their moving experience. More than 40 houses and other buildings have been moved from their original location in and around Chagrin Falls. Learn about them at a program 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Chagrin Falls Historical Society& Museum.
North Olmsted senior center offering new ‘Laugh and Learn with Staff’ programming
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Belying the adage about old dogs and new tricks, the North Olmsted Senior Center has announced a new educational program series that is drumming up interest among members. “It’s a program designed to have the members not only interact with staff and have fun, but also...
Cleveland’s impound lot is overrun by stolen Kias and Hyundais: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The national trend that has Kias and Hyundais on the top of car thieves’ hit lists is playing out in Cleveland, where nearly half of the stolen vehicles recovered and brought to the city’s impound lot are one of the two brands. We’re talking about...
Bookmark this book sale: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Vivian Kramer paged through the children’s book “Madeline,” by Ludwig Bemelmans, Saturday (Feb. 4) at the Olmsted Falls Library. She was unfamiliar with the series about the 12 little girls in two straight lines, and picked up the book as she browsed through several others at the ongoing book sale that the Friends of the Olmsted Falls Library offers at the Mapleway Drive branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library.
KeyBank announces $1.25 million for Greater Cleveland nonprofits
CLEVELAND, Ohio — KeyBank announced $1.25 million in funding on Monday that will go to support workforce development, education and diversity and inclusion efforts in Greater Cleveland. Through the KeyBank Foundation, funding will be sent to seven nonprofits in Northeast Ohio. KeyBank said in a press release that this...
Conservation-minded Bereans hear plans to protect Rocky River Watershed
BEREA, Ohio -- Many conservation-minded people came to the Berea Library Saturday (Feb. 4) to hear experts talk about local impacts to the Rocky River Watershed and how to protect the river, as well as plant and wildlife habitats. Environmental citizens group Sustainable Berea sponsored the event. Northeast Ohio Regional...
Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
Drunken Cleveland driver crashes into Brooklyn business
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- More than a week after a drunken Cleveland woman crashed her 2017 Chrysler Pacifica into a Ridge Road building in Brooklyn, a business owner is picking up the pieces in hopes of rebuilding. The business, which was damaged Jan. 27, is Ortiz Art Drafts & Design LLC.
Rocky River Chamber of Commerce members receive awards
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Each year, the Rocky River Chamber of Commerce holds an awards luncheon to honor chamber members for various projects, commitments or qualities. This year, 140 of the 438 chamber members attended the luncheon Jan. 26 at the Emerald Event Center. After Executive Director Angela Barth shared opening remarks, 18 new members were introduced, new board members were recognized and the annual awards were announced.
