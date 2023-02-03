ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

A white supremacist homeschooling group distributes Nazi resources, and the state can’t do anything about it

By TheGrio Staff
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy