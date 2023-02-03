jetBlue: New York – Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. $288 (Basic Economy) / $358 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

Read full article on original website
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Black-Owned Title Insurance Firm Closes Over $2 Billion in Transactions
The leading Black-owned title insurance company, National Standard Abstract, recently closed over $2 billion in transactions. The masterminds behind this inspiring company are the father and son duo, Osei Rubie and Nadir Rubie. The Rubies’ has built a multi-billion portfolio with commercial and residential transactions with faith-based, and market-rate developments...
Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYC
Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYCPhoto by(@emyerson/iStock. The United States is one of the only places in the world where tipping is customary. Tipping is a term used for over-paying on a bill to ‘thank’ the person, or people providing a service.
Snowstorm could hit New York City
A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
fox5ny.com
Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses
NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
Report: United Airlines jet clips Boeing 787 with wing at Newark Liberty International Airport
A United Airlines jet bound for Orlando clipped a Boeing 787 with its left wing at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday, according to a report by NBC4. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the incident occurred at around 8:45 a.m. The Boeing 787 was being tugged to a...
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’
The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
$18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $18.4 million was sold in Manhattan for the February 1st New York LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the February 1 New York LOTTO drawing are 2, 4, 6, 16, 23, 32, and Bonus Number 39. The post $18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
Millions of New Yorkers will feel health care change as COVID emergency ends. Here’s how.
New Yorkers lineup to receive a free COVID-19 test kit in Bronx, Dec. 23, 2021. Outside of shifts to telehealth and free COVID tests, millions of New Yorkers on Medicaid will be re-evaluated for eligibility starting in April. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
New Report Finds One-Fifth of BK’s Aging Population Lives in Poverty
Brooklyn now has more residents older than 65 than the entire population of any other city in the state. And more than one-in-five are living in poverty, according to a new report from The Center for an Urban Future. In the past 10 years, the number of Brooklyn residents over...
New Jersey does have one of the tiniest towns in America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. In many ways the Garden State is the very definition of "two pounds of bologna in a one-pound bag", and for good reason.
Bridge, tunnel & rail advisories issued for New York City
NEW YORK -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey have released a number of bridge, tunnel and rail advisories for the weekend and next week.Drivers and riders are urged to plan ahead and consider allowing for extra travel time.LANE CLOSURESGeorge Washington BridgeFrom 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, all westbound lanes on the lower level will be closed.From 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, all westbound lanes on the upper level to the northbound Palisades ...
NYC teachers fired over COVID vaccine outraged by no mandate for migrants: 'Illegal, unethical and insane'
Former New York educators Joy Newball and Cassey McFadden voiced outrage over double standards on vaccine mandates for migrants attending schools vs. teachers.
Ellis Island: The Gateway To Millions Of Immigrants Into America
Ellis Island, located off the coast of New York City, was once the gateway to America for millions of immigrants. Its doors opened in 1892 and Ellis Island Immigration Station welcomed an estimated 12 million immigrants over its decades-long operation. This iconic site is now a museum and library that allows visitors to trace their ancestors’ arrival records and explore the restored main arrivals hall. Tourists can also visit Ellis Island’s library, which holds books, photographs, documents and oral histories related to immigration history. The New York Public Library also offers access to collections about this period of American history as well as states New York's Ellis Island tour visitors information.
Latest Manhattan Casino Bid Includes Giant Ferris Wheel Near UN Headquarters
Manhattan Casino Bid Includes Giant Ferris Wheel Near UN Headquarters. An empty site near the United Nations headquarters in Midtown is the latest possible location for a casino. The owner of land that covers three blocks on the waterfront, will partner with Mohegan, the casino and resort operator, to compete...
Newark is transforming more shipping containers into homes for homeless people
Newark Hope Village is a community where the city has converted shipping containers to homes for 19 people. Newark and other cities are getting creative on their solutions to homelessness. [ more › ]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These walking tours show the 'forbidden' parts of NYC you won’t find in a guidebook
On a typical tour of Manhattan, the big tourist attractions—Times Square, the Empire State Building, Central Park—get all the attention. But on these new walking tours by a local author, you’ll see fascinating historical sites that you won’t find in a typical guidebook. K. Krombie’s Purefinder...
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC Subways
After an apparent uptick in news stories about shoving, attacks, and other violent acts, New York has been debating how to make the subways safer for everyone. Assault or unlawful sexual activity against passengers, clients, or MTA staff is now being discussed as a way for judges in New York State to impose bans.
