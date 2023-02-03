Read full article on original website
Rural Housing Coalition shares mobile home community preservation guide
When you live in a mobile home community, you may own your home, but not the land underneath it. In New York State and across the country, mobile home communities are threatened by real estate speculators who buy the land and raise the rents and fees, often while cutting services. This drives out residents, and clears the land for redevelopment.
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The boating season will be here soon and there are some boating laws in New York State to be prepared for.
DEC seeks comment on draft tree cutting policy
The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is seeking public input on a newly developed policy to guide how they evaluate, and review work plans for projects in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserves.
How Gov. Hochul Plans To Spend New York State Taxpayers’ Money Next Year
Governor Kathy Hochul recently released highlights from her proposed 2024 FY budget. Here's a portion of how she plans to spend taxpayer's money and other funding available to New York State. Gov. Hochul's proposed budget includes funds to help make childcare more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers:. - $389...
Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State
After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
Mohawk River Basin Grants Available
The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is offering $600k in Mohawk River Basin Grants to help municipalities, soil and water conservation districts, school districts, colleges and universities, and not-for-profit organizations to implement the goals and objectives of the Mohawk River Basin Action Agenda 2021-2026, a five-year plan advancing efforts to conserve, preserve, and restore the Mohawk River and its watershed.
Hochul proposes changes to bail reform in 2024 budget
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Governor Hochul has proposed bail reform changes in the 2024 state budget. The intent of bail reform was to ensure that a person would not be placed in pretrial detention simply because they couldn’t afford bail. In Governor Hochul’s 2024 budget proposal, she wants to invest...
St. Lawrence County: COVID vaccine appointments no longer available online
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has made changes to the process of making an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are no longer made available online. Anyone interested in making a vaccination appointment can walk in without an appointment or call 315-229-3452. Vaccination...
National Fuel CEO calls state energy directives 'incredibly irresponsible' and encourages 'more reasoned approach'
The leader of National Fuel Gas minced no words during an earnings conference call Friday, attacking the New York State energy plan to shift to all-electric as ‘incredibly irresponsible’
Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?
A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
Moose Are Back in New York State: A Population Update
Moose have been present in the northern tier of New York since the Pleistocene. However, by as early as the 1860s over-exploitation and habitat degradation had extirpated moose from all of New York State. In response, a handful of small-scale moose restoration efforts were undertaken between 1870 and 1902, but...
24 Businesses We Loved Growing Up In Upstate New York
Are you ready to relax and unwind and take a trip down memory lane? Here's 24 businesses you remember, and loved, while growing up in Upstate New York. As time keeps ticking away, some of your favorite restaurants, businesses, shops, bakeries, and gas stations from yester-year are long gone. Places that held very special memories in your hearts, may now be empty buildings, torn down, or a completely different business that isn't what they were before. Which ones do you miss the most? Which ones do you wish you could have another meal at? Which ones do you wish you could shop at once more? Heck, you may be able to shop at Ames once again very soon. How cool is that?
New Proposed Bill Would Raise Speed Limit Across New York State
I can't drive 55! Things might be getting a little faster across the state if a new proposed bill is passed. This could be good news for some, especially those who may be running a few minutes late. Could the speed limit in New York actually be raised?. According to...
Hochul budget goes big on everything but tax relief (Editorial Board Opinion)
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed $227 billion state budget, her first as the elected leader of the state, takes big swings at affordable housing, public safety and mental health. However, with an economic slowdown likely, the pandemic job recovery lagging and people leaving the state for lower-cost places, Hochul missed...
Public safety, lowering property taxes are top issues NY Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton plans to tackle
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Newly elected New York State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) is ready to make her campaign promises a reality in Albany. Heading into her freshman year, Scarcella-Spanton’s priorities in the State Senate include hot-button issues for constituents, such as public safety, climate change resiliency and...
Hochul sides with hospital lobby over insurers, labor in pay dispute
Gov. Hochul is following the lead of predecessor Andrew Cuomo — siding with the powerful hospital lobby in a fight with health insurers and labor unions over medical billing payments. Opponents — including United Federation of Teachers union president Mike Mulgrew — said the “pay and pursue” proposal backed by Hochul in her $227 billion spending plan would require health insurers to immediately pay hospital billing claims without reviewing whether the treatment was medically necessary. The opponents argue the plan could hike costs and waste — and that it’s difficult to claw back a payout once the bills are...
The 13 Best New York State Foods | What to Eat When In NY
Are you ready for a taste sensation like no other? Look no further than the delicious New York state food!. From the famous thin-crust pizza of New York City to the mouth-watering wineries of the Finger Lakes region, there’s something for every palate in the Empire State. But that’s...
Plan to ban gas stoves in New York? Hochul’s bill would only impact new construction, not existing homes
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who wants to remove fossil fuels from buildings to fight climate change, unveiled proposed legislation Wednesday that lays out details and answers a question many have asked: What about cooking with gas?. In short, Hochul’s new bill would ban cooking equipment that uses natural gas or other...
Strong Response to NY Wind Solicitation Supports Industry Expansion
With demand continuing to grow for offshore wind projects, GE announced that it has submitted a plan to construct two new manufacturing facilities in New York to meet demand as part of New York state’s ongoing solicitation for up to 4.6 GW of offshore wind. GE is one of many suppliers looking to participate as the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) reported a record response to its latest solicitation.
The Great New York Fire of 1776
The city of New York, a strategic center of the Revolutionary War, was one of the most important places in North America in 1776. That summer, an unruly rebel army under George Washington repeatedly threatened to burn the city rather than let the British take it. Shortly after the Crown’s forces took New York, much of it mysteriously burned to the ground.
