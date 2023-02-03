ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

westsidenewsny.com

Rural Housing Coalition shares mobile home community preservation guide

When you live in a mobile home community, you may own your home, but not the land underneath it. In New York State and across the country, mobile home communities are threatened by real estate speculators who buy the land and raise the rents and fees, often while cutting services. This drives out residents, and clears the land for redevelopment.
NEWS10 ABC

DEC seeks comment on draft tree cutting policy

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is seeking public input on a newly developed policy to guide how they evaluate, and review work plans for projects in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserves.
CNY News

Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State

After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
newyorkalmanack.com

Mohawk River Basin Grants Available

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is offering $600k in Mohawk River Basin Grants to help municipalities, soil and water conservation districts, school districts, colleges and universities, and not-for-profit organizations to implement the goals and objectives of the Mohawk River Basin Action Agenda 2021-2026, a five-year plan advancing efforts to conserve, preserve, and restore the Mohawk River and its watershed.
informnny.com

Hochul proposes changes to bail reform in 2024 budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Governor Hochul has proposed bail reform changes in the 2024 state budget. The intent of bail reform was to ensure that a person would not be placed in pretrial detention simply because they couldn’t afford bail. In Governor Hochul’s 2024 budget proposal, she wants to invest...
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County: COVID vaccine appointments no longer available online

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has made changes to the process of making an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are no longer made available online. Anyone interested in making a vaccination appointment can walk in without an appointment or call 315-229-3452. Vaccination...
98.1 The Hawk

Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?

A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
newyorkalmanack.com

Moose Are Back in New York State: A Population Update

Moose have been present in the northern tier of New York since the Pleistocene. However, by as early as the 1860s over-exploitation and habitat degradation had extirpated moose from all of New York State. In response, a handful of small-scale moose restoration efforts were undertaken between 1870 and 1902, but...
WIBX 950

24 Businesses We Loved Growing Up In Upstate New York

Are you ready to relax and unwind and take a trip down memory lane? Here's 24 businesses you remember, and loved, while growing up in Upstate New York. As time keeps ticking away, some of your favorite restaurants, businesses, shops, bakeries, and gas stations from yester-year are long gone. Places that held very special memories in your hearts, may now be empty buildings, torn down, or a completely different business that isn't what they were before. Which ones do you miss the most? Which ones do you wish you could have another meal at? Which ones do you wish you could shop at once more? Heck, you may be able to shop at Ames once again very soon. How cool is that?
The Staten Island Advance

Public safety, lowering property taxes are top issues NY Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton plans to tackle

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Newly elected New York State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) is ready to make her campaign promises a reality in Albany. Heading into her freshman year, Scarcella-Spanton’s priorities in the State Senate include hot-button issues for constituents, such as public safety, climate change resiliency and...
New York Post

Hochul sides with hospital lobby over insurers, labor in pay dispute

Gov. Hochul is following the lead of predecessor Andrew Cuomo — siding with the powerful hospital lobby in a fight with health insurers and labor unions over medical billing payments. Opponents — including United Federation of Teachers union president Mike Mulgrew — said the “pay and pursue” proposal backed by Hochul in her $227 billion spending plan would require health insurers to immediately pay hospital billing claims without reviewing whether the treatment was medically necessary. The opponents argue the plan could hike costs and waste — and that it’s difficult to claw back a payout once the bills are...
foodieflashpacker.com

The 13 Best New York State Foods | What to Eat When In NY

Are you ready for a taste sensation like no other? Look no further than the delicious New York state food!. From the famous thin-crust pizza of New York City to the mouth-watering wineries of the Finger Lakes region, there’s something for every palate in the Empire State. But that’s...
maritime-executive.com

Strong Response to NY Wind Solicitation Supports Industry Expansion

With demand continuing to grow for offshore wind projects, GE announced that it has submitted a plan to construct two new manufacturing facilities in New York to meet demand as part of New York state’s ongoing solicitation for up to 4.6 GW of offshore wind. GE is one of many suppliers looking to participate as the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) reported a record response to its latest solicitation.
newyorkalmanack.com

The Great New York Fire of 1776

The city of New York, a strategic center of the Revolutionary War, was one of the most important places in North America in 1776. That summer, an unruly rebel army under George Washington repeatedly threatened to burn the city rather than let the British take it. Shortly after the Crown’s forces took New York, much of it mysteriously burned to the ground.
