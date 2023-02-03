» With a closing 294 team total, No. 29 Michigan closed eighth with a 902 54-hole total at Virginia's Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club in Mexico. » Senior Hailey Borja paced the Wolverines and finished sixth with a 219 (+3) tally. It marked the third time she has led the Maize and Blue as well as her third top 10 finish of the season.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO