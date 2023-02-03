ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mgoblue

Borja's Top 10 Finish Paces Wolverines to Eighth at Collegiate Invitational

» With a closing 294 team total, No. 29 Michigan closed eighth with a 902 54-hole total at Virginia's Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club in Mexico. » Senior Hailey Borja paced the Wolverines and finished sixth with a 219 (+3) tally. It marked the third time she has led the Maize and Blue as well as her third top 10 finish of the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

U-M Splits on Final Day of Stanford Invitational

» No. 6 Michigan defeated No. 17 San Jose State, 6-4, and fell to No. 10 Arizona State, 7-6, on the final day of the Stanford Invitational. » Kata Utassy led the Wolverines on the day with four goals. » Alex Brown collected 19 saves on the day,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Gets by Harvard, Stays Undefeated

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 4-ranked University of Michigan men's tennis team faced adversity losing the doubles point for the first time this season against No. 18 Harvard, but stayed resilient to claim the four points it needed in singles play. With the 4-3 win, the Wolverines stay unbeaten at 8-0 on the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Continues Run of Upsets to Clinch B1G Match Play Title

» With match victories over No. 3 seed Indiana (3-2) and No. 1 seed Northwestern (3-2), Michigan knocked off the top three seeds to win its second Big Ten Match Play Championship title. » U-M (8th seed) tied its own record as the lowest seed to win the conference's...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy