Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
GoFundMe Goal Shattered for Michigan Woman Who Returned $15,000 Found in Street
The rewards have been pouring in for a Michigan woman who returned $15,000 she found in the street last month. A GoFundMe campaign for the West Michigan Woman is now over $40,000. White Lake Woman Returns Found Money. Dianne Gordon found the bag of money last month as she was...
Michigan Woman’s Reaction to Winning Lottery Nearly Forces Her Son to Call 9-1-1
A Michigan woman nearly ended up in the ER after the shock of winning the lottery made her hyperventilate so much that her son thought she was on the brink of a medical emergency. The Emerald Green Wild Time player, Renae Shelby, explained to Michigan Lottery Connect that she bought...
fox2detroit.com
Inflation relief checks • Weed delivery drivers getting robbed • 7-year-old boy dies
MONDAY NEWS HIT - The Michigan governor wants to send inflation relief checks to residents as part of the Democrats' new tax cut plan. She will reveal the dollar amount the governor wants in the rebate checks Monday. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference with the details behind the...
JACKPOT! Muskegon Co. woman takes home $332,421 from Michigan Lottery
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County woman recently took home $332,421 in the Fantasy 5 jackpot on New Year's Eve. The 65-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her ticket at the Meijer store on Holton Road. “Me and my husband usually play instant tickets, but we...
13abc.com
Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Parents will do anything to protect their children, and when their five-year-old daughter was almost hit by her school bus as she was trying to board it, parents Amber and Frank Torres knew they couldn’t stay quiet. “He made sure the girls that got on...
Powerball results for 02/04/23; did anyone win the $704 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot is now the fifth largest prize in the game’s history as there was no winner of the $704 million grand prize for the drawing held on Saturday, Feb. 4. That means the drawing on Monday, Feb. 6 will be worth $747 million...
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
People couldn't ignore what was happening at Girl Scouts event in Detroit
Kashya Baldwin enjoys a snow day just as much as the next kid. When Baldwin, a sixth grader at River Rouge STEM Academy, was asked whether her school had canceled any days following a recent winter storm, the words “Oh yeah!” flowed from her lips, ending in a broad smile.
‘They did not know your secret.’ Judge sentences Michigan man to prison in 25-year-old homicide
FLINT, MI – For more than 20 years, Michael Bur had a secret – a secret that he kept from friends, family and tried to hide from himself with the help of drugs and alcohol. But on Nov. 10, 2021, that secret was made public.
$25K a year for life?: Officials say winning Michigan Lottery ticket was purchased online
A Michigan Lottery player won Thursday night’s Lucky for Life drawing after purchasing a ticket online – landing $25,000 per year for life. Officials say this is the second time in two weeks that a Michigan player has won the Lucky for Life prize.
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
Culver's franchise in Wixom fined $13K by feds for overworking 14- and 15-year-olds
It's wasn't the horrors of child labor that Charles Dickens wrote about in 19th-century Britain, but the federal labor department said Friday that it found teens in a Culver’s franchise in Wixom who were working more hours than what the law allows. As a result, the eatery must pay $13,212 in fines. "Permitting young...
'Fidgety' Alex Murdaugh Brought Tarp to His Mother's House on Night of Family Killings: Witness
A caregiver of Murdaugh's elderly mother testified that he spent "15 to 20" minutes at his parents' house on June 7, 2021 Fighting back tears, Mushelle "Shelley" Smith took the stand on Monday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, the once-prominent South Carolina attorney accused of fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. On the night of June 7, 2021, Smith was working as a caregiver for Murdaugh's elderly mother. Smith testified that a "fidgety" Murdaugh showed up at the house that night for a brief visit. Under his arm,...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
Gas Station Clerk Faces Charges of Attempted Murder Of A Customer
Can you imagine popping into a gas station late at night for a snack only to get shot by the gas station clerk? That is what happened to one Michigan man. Being a traveling musician for many years I always saw a late-night gas station or convenience store as a welcomed oasis. Many times it was for something to eat, drink, use the restroom or simply to get an energy drink to extend the drive. One thing that never happened to me was getting shot at by the store clerk.
fox2detroit.com
Woman sentenced for stealing from Macomb County senior care center
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to jail and probation after stealing from a Macomb County senior care center. Tina Coleman, 47, will spend six months in jail and 24 months on probation, with the jail sentence counting toward that probation time for a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee over $1,000 and less than $2,000.
Detroit Wing Company on Super Bowl catering options
Super Bowl LVII is a week away which means its time to start making catering plans for that super bowl get together.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man says Friend of the Court claims he's father to a baby by a woman he's never met
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit man has levied some strong accusations against Friend of the Court after they claim he's the father of a child. The problem is, he's happily married and says he's never met the mother. DeAngelo Smith said he got a phone call in late...
