Orange County mom sues district; claims man lured, assaulted daughter on school-issued laptop
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County mother filed a lawsuit against the school district Monday claiming her daughter was kidnapped and assaulted by a man back in 2020 while using a school-issued laptop. In the lawsuit, the mother said the laptop issued to her daughter, who was under...
Volusia deputies called to home multiple times before shooting man wielding knives, sheriff says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies responded to the home of a man with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder multiple times before shooting him Sunday when he ran at law enforcement officers while holding two knives, according to the sheriff. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood on Monday shared details...
Brevard County deputy accused of fatally shooting roommate charged with manslaughter
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County deputy accused of shooting and killing his roommate, who was also a deputy, in December has been formally charged with manslaughter, according to a new filing. Records show the state attorney’s office in Brevard County filed the charge on Jan. 27 against...
Intense video shows deputies shoot man armed with knives near New Smyrna Beach
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office just revealed new details Monday about the man, they say was shot after he charged at a deputy with knives during an “erratic mental health episode.”
Man with alleged connection to Lakeland mass shooting shot, killed by police
A failed attempt at serving an arrest warrant in connection to the Lakeland mass shooting that left 10 injured last week turned into "mayhem" and "pandemonium," according to authorities.
Vandals target Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four unidentified individuals vandalized Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange on Sunday, police said. Police said the vandals struck around 2 a.m. at the school in Volusia County and did an estimated $30,000 in damages, though that number could go up following an inventory of stolen items.
Man found shot, critically wounded in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot and critically injured late Sunday in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around midnight at the Woodlake Villas Apartments in the 600 block of Conway Road near State Road 408. Orlando police said officers were called to the area and...
Second suspect arrested after Volusia County carjacking, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A second suspect has been arrested after a carjacking in Volusia County. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to High Spirits Smoke Shop around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night after a customer's car was stolen with someone still inside. According to deputies, the...
Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
Florida police investigating after student found dead inside university housing
Police are investigating after a college student was found dead on Saturday night.
5 injured in multivehicle crash in Orange County construction zone on I-4, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were injured in a multivehicle crash Monday morning in a construction zone on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 5 a.m. just east of Central Florida Parkway. According to an FHP crash report,...
Missing 14-year-old girl may be heading to Orlando with ‘unidentified’ man, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 14-year-old girl considered endangered may be heading to Orlando with an “unidentified” man, according to Marion County sheriff’s officials. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said early Monday that Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, a...
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Orlando woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-4 just east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. Troopers said the woman lost...
Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
Central Florida firefighter dies after being found unresponsive during surfing trip: sheriff
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Ormond Beach firefighter and paramedic who was found unresponsive during a surfing trip last week has died. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood shared the tragic update on Twitter on Saturday morning along with pictures of 33-year-old Ethan Wilson. "Firefighter/Paramedic Ethan Wilson was surfing when he...
Orange County single-vehicle crash kills Orlando man, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old Orlando man was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to the Florid Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Saturday around 11:35 a.m. on Narcoossee Road near Brentwood Drive. According to the crash report, the man was driving a...
