Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 4-Star WR Keylen Adams Has Penn State in Top 4
Class of 2024 four-star WR Keylen Adams has Penn State in his top four, he tweeted Monday morning. Penn State is a finalist along with Pitt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Adams is a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Green Run High School in Virginia Beach. This past season, he had 1,030...
nittanysportsnow.com
Iowa Amends Contract of OC/QB Coach Brian Ferentz
Iowa has made amendments to the contract of OC/QB coach Brian Ferentz. Brian Ferentz, the son of longtime Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been the target of much criticism over his time as Iowa’s offensive coordinator, which started in 2017. Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced amendments to...
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 4-Star QB AJ Maddox Will Announce Commitment Monday, Penn State in Top 3
AJ Maddox, a four-star Class of 2024 quarterback out of Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, has narrowed his school choice down to three and Penn State has made the cut. Maddox will be announcing his commitment Monday. Penn State is in the running along with Alabama and Texas...
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Penn State’s Carter Starocci, Indiana’s DJ Washington Have Heated Postmatch Exchange
Penn State’s Carter Starocci and Indiana’s DJ Washington have history. In January 2021, Washington beat Starocci in a 10-9 decision. He’s one of only two wrestlers to accomplish that feat in an NCAA match— Iowa’s Michael Kemerer being the other— and the only one to do so in a regular-season dual meet.
nittanysportsnow.com
Nebraska Hands Penn State Devastating Loss 72-63
Keisei Tominaga scored 30 points and Nebraska led wire-to-wire, dealing a critical blow to Penn State’s NCAA tournament hopes with a 72-63 win Sunday afternoon at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Penn State (14-8, 5-7 Big Ten) struggled to get a rhythm early in the first half. Nebraska (11-13, 4-9...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Wrestling Runs Over Indiana 35-8
In a dual meet where Penn State wrestling went without regular starters Gary Steen, Roman Bravo-Young and Aaron Brooks, the team still had plenty to beat No. 22 Indiana, 35-8, Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. Indiana won the first two bouts of the day, Penn State went 8-for-8 the rest of...
nittanysportsnow.com
Farrell Files: Penn State OL Addition, Future Recruiting Targets
Penn State is coming off a good 2023 class and is making some noise in both the transfer portal and the 2024 Class. In the latest Farrell Files: PSU Edition, I’ll take a look at Penn State’s tight end class and more. ONE MORE AT THE TABLE. Let’s...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘God Forgives… I Don’t’: Penn State’s Carter Starocci Has Chance For Revenge Over Indiana’s Washington
Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci isn’t shy about speaking his mind. This past Tuesday, he responded to Iowa commit Gabe Arnold, who tweeted that the two-time national champion was “overrated” during No. 1 Penn State’s dual meet against No. 2 Iowa Friday, Jan. 27. “If you...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls Short to Ohio State 4-2
No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey couldn’t sweep Ohio State in Columbus, falling 4-2 Saturday night. Despite momentum being on Penn State’s (19-10-1, 9-10-1 Big Ten) side to start the game, Ohio State (17-10-1, 10-8-0 Big Ten) came out swinging and swarmed Penn State goalie Liam Souliere with 13 shots on goal. Jaedon Leslie got the scoring going for Ohio State with a wicked shot that put the Buckeyes up 1-0 at the 17:16 mark of the first period.
d9and10sports.com
Top Seed be Damned, Brookville Dynasty Continues with D9 2A Dual Meet Championship Win Powered by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, A/C
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Brookville avenged an early season loss to Clearfield, downing the top-seeded Bison, 33-26, Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, to claim its 10th consecutive District 9 2A Dual Meet Championships and advance to the state team tournament in Hershey. “It was really how we thought it would go...
wdiy.org
State College Crowd Sends a Message to House Speaker Rozzi’s Listening Group: ‘Let Us Be Heard’
Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi is continuing to hear from people about how the chamber should work over the next two years. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports a crowd in State College sent state lawmakers a clear message. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/3/23)
Thanks, Joe
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
DuBois police handle possible hostage situation at local school
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were quick to the scene of a report of a possible hostage situation at New Story Schools in DuBois. DuBois Chief of Police, Blaine Clark, said they arrived rapidly and made entry into the room where the subjects were supposed to be with possible hostages. After entering, they said they […]
Lancaster Farming
Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing
EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
pennrecord.com
Sleeping device manufacturer wants plaintiff counsel sanctioned and testimony stricken
JOHNSTOWN – Counsel for an Altoona couple who claimed that a device created to assist babies in sleeping instead caused the death of their three-month-old son from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome due to the product’s inherent defects, have filed motions both for sanctions related to improper conduct for expert witness depositions and the striking of those depositions’ contents.
New Black-owned business hopes to bring soul to city of Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant that will be opening soon in downtown Altoona with the goal of bringing soul food and African American culture to the city. The owner of City Needs LLC by Culture & Variety Tnasia Smith said they’re hoping to open sometime in early March. The menu will consist of […]
State police announce DUI checkpoints in central PA
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Snyder County during Mardis Gras weekend. Troopers tell Eyewitness News DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be set up in areas with high DUI-related areas. If you are driving and see any emergency vehicles stopped on the road with […]
Couple charged after overdosing at Altoona Sheetz with baby in car
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after police said they overdosed at a Sheetz in Altoona with an infant left in the back seat of their vehicle. Jeffrey Hankerson II, 30, and Mackenzie Withrow, 23, both of West Decatur, were arrested by Altoona police and later taken to […]
Home raided in lottery theft investigation in Centre County
Centre County, Pa. - State police are conducting an investigation into an alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties. WTAJ was first to report on the matter. WTAJ's report says that on Feb. 2, state police executed multiple search warrants at a home in PA Furnace as part of the investigation. Although details are limited, WTAJ reported that state police have confirmed that the investigation encompasses various areas in both Blair and Centre counties. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.
