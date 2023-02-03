ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

2024 4-Star WR Keylen Adams Has Penn State in Top 4

Class of 2024 four-star WR Keylen Adams has Penn State in his top four, he tweeted Monday morning. Penn State is a finalist along with Pitt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Adams is a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Green Run High School in Virginia Beach. This past season, he had 1,030...
nittanysportsnow.com

Iowa Amends Contract of OC/QB Coach Brian Ferentz

Iowa has made amendments to the contract of OC/QB coach Brian Ferentz. Brian Ferentz, the son of longtime Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been the target of much criticism over his time as Iowa’s offensive coordinator, which started in 2017. Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced amendments to...
nittanysportsnow.com

Nebraska Hands Penn State Devastating Loss 72-63

Keisei Tominaga scored 30 points and Nebraska led wire-to-wire, dealing a critical blow to Penn State’s NCAA tournament hopes with a 72-63 win Sunday afternoon at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Penn State (14-8, 5-7 Big Ten) struggled to get a rhythm early in the first half. Nebraska (11-13, 4-9...
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Wrestling Runs Over Indiana 35-8

In a dual meet where Penn State wrestling went without regular starters Gary Steen, Roman Bravo-Young and Aaron Brooks, the team still had plenty to beat No. 22 Indiana, 35-8, Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. Indiana won the first two bouts of the day, Penn State went 8-for-8 the rest of...
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Men’s Hockey Falls Short to Ohio State 4-2

No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey couldn’t sweep Ohio State in Columbus, falling 4-2 Saturday night. Despite momentum being on Penn State’s (19-10-1, 9-10-1 Big Ten) side to start the game, Ohio State (17-10-1, 10-8-0 Big Ten) came out swinging and swarmed Penn State goalie Liam Souliere with 13 shots on goal. Jaedon Leslie got the scoring going for Ohio State with a wicked shot that put the Buckeyes up 1-0 at the 17:16 mark of the first period.
WTAJ

Thanks, Joe

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
WTAJ

DuBois police handle possible hostage situation at local school

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were quick to the scene of a report of a possible hostage situation at New Story Schools in DuBois. DuBois Chief of Police, Blaine Clark, said they arrived rapidly and made entry into the room where the subjects were supposed to be with possible hostages. After entering, they said they […]
Lancaster Farming

Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing

EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
WTAJ

Gov. Shapiro makes history on Groundhog Day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa (WTAJ) — While Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow for the 108th time, Pennsylvania’s new governor made history this Groundhog Day. Governor Josh Shapiro became just the third sitting Governor of Pennsylvania to attend Groundhog Day’s festivities at Gobbler’s Knob. Shapiro joins Governor Ed Rendell (2003) and Governor Tom Corbert (2012) as […]
pennrecord.com

Sleeping device manufacturer wants plaintiff counsel sanctioned and testimony stricken

JOHNSTOWN – Counsel for an Altoona couple who claimed that a device created to assist babies in sleeping instead caused the death of their three-month-old son from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome due to the product’s inherent defects, have filed motions both for sanctions related to improper conduct for expert witness depositions and the striking of those depositions’ contents.
WTAJ

New Black-owned business hopes to bring soul to city of Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant that will be opening soon in downtown Altoona with the goal of bringing soul food and African American culture to the city. The owner of City Needs LLC by Culture & Variety Tnasia Smith said they’re hoping to open sometime in early March. The menu will consist of […]
WBRE

State police announce DUI checkpoints in central PA

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Snyder County during Mardis Gras weekend. Troopers tell Eyewitness News DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be set up in areas with high DUI-related areas. If you are driving and see any emergency vehicles stopped on the road with […]
WTAJ

Couple charged after overdosing at Altoona Sheetz with baby in car

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after police said they overdosed at a Sheetz in Altoona with an infant left in the back seat of their vehicle. Jeffrey Hankerson II, 30, and Mackenzie Withrow, 23, both of West Decatur, were arrested by Altoona police and later taken to […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Home raided in lottery theft investigation in Centre County

Centre County, Pa. - State police are conducting an investigation into an alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties. WTAJ was first to report on the matter. WTAJ's report says that on Feb. 2, state police executed multiple search warrants at a home in PA Furnace as part of the investigation. Although details are limited, WTAJ reported that state police have confirmed that the investigation encompasses various areas in both Blair and Centre counties. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

