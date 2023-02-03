Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Explosives may have been on Chinese spy balloon, general says
The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after flying over the U.S. last week was possibly carrying explosives, according to a top military official. The balloon, which was 200 feet tall and carried a surveillance payload the size of a jetliner, could have been carrying explosives “to detonate and destroy the balloon,” said U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, according to Politico reporter Lara Seligman.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 4:03 p.m. EST
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 3,400. ADANA, Turkey (AP) — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria, killing more than 3,400 people and injuring thousands more. It toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. Authorities feared the death toll would rise further as rescuers on both sides of the border searched Monday through tangles of metal and concrete for survivors. It's a region beset by more than a decade of Syria’s civil war and a refugee crisis. Residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside in the rain and snow to escape falling debris, while those who were trapped cried for help. Major aftershocks continued to rattle the region.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida begins session on Disney district, migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers met Monday to begin a state takeover of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district and expand a migrant relocation program, key conservative priorities of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of his expected White House run. Republican leaders of the statehouse, in coordination with...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cubans respond with zeal to new US migration policy
HAVANA (AP) — In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana’s Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets. A close relative told Marzo on Jan. 21...
Citrus County Chronicle
Poland redeploys Patriot missiles to capital city for drills
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Patriot missile batteries that Poland acquired from the U.S. last year have been deployed to the country's capital Warsaw as part of military exercise, according to Poland's defense ministry. Poland is taking additional steps to strengthen its defensive capabilities as Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine...
Comments / 0