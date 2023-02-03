jetBlue: Los Angeles – Charleston, South Carolina (and vice versa). $158 (Basic Economy) / $248 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Related
The Flight Deal
jetBlue: New York – Burbank, California (and vice versa). $218 (Basic Economy) / $278 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
South Carolina Hotel Named One Of The 'Most Romantic' In The U.S.
Country Living compiled a list of the 17 most romantic hotels around the country.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Former Eataly executive chef to open Charleston restaurant
Charleston will soon be home to a new sandwich shop thanks to Chef Michael Toscano who is, once again, investing in Charleston with a new eatery. Da Toscano Porchetta Shop is slated to open in the spring at 109 President St. The acclaimed chef started his career in New York...
WYFF4.com
Ground stop issued at some South Carolina, North Carolina airports after Chinese balloon reports
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration issued at ground stop at some South Carolina and North Carolina airports on Saturday. The Chinese balloon was spotted over the Upstate Saturday morning. (Video from the Upstate is in the video player above and below) See pictures and videos sent...
holycitysinner.com
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Offering Discounted Drinks on National Margarita Day
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina will celebrate National Margarita Day (Wednesday, February 22nd) by serving up $5 Mex 1 Margaritas all day long. Customers can enjoy the discounted margs at any Mex 1 location:. West Ashley, 817 St Andrews Blvd. Sullivan’s Island, 2205 Middle St. Park West, 1109 Park W...
charlestondaily.net
FlexCold Opening Second Facility in Charleston, South Carolina, Expanding its First
FlexCold announced plans to open its second cold-storage facility in the United States and expand its first facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be built in Charleston, S.C., where the company’s headquarters are located. It is expected to be operational by late summer 2024. The $50 million investment will be located within 30 minutes of the Port of Charleston and will support import and export business, specifically seafood. The planned facility will offer more than 30,000 pallet positions of cold-storage space.
holycitysinner.com
Valentine’s Day 2023 Menus, Events, Discounts, and Specials
Looking for some sweet plans for Valentine’s Day? Look below for a list of events, special menus, and more being offered to celebrate this lovely holiday. This is definitely not a complete list, so if you know of any additions, please let me know (christian@holycitysinner.com)!. Baguette Magic. Pre-orders for...
Charleston musicians win big during 2023 Grammy Awards
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Musicians from the Lowcountry took home awards during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. Charleston-based band Ranky Tanky won in the category of Best Regional Roots Music Album for Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was a recording from their performance at that festival and released in August […]
live5news.com
Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley seafood restaurant chain is closing its doors for good. A spokesperson for Red Lobster says their location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed. The restaurant chain released a statement on Thursday saying:. We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as...
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Charleston Animal Society to provide free pet vaccinations February 18
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dogs and cats can receive $150 in free services at a drive-thru vaccine clinic on February 18. Charleston Animal Society’s No Kill South Carolina Initiative has partnered with PetcoLove, 24Pet, the City of North Charleston , and MSPCA-Angell to provide free vaccines and microchips to dogs and cats. The goal of the event is to […]
myhorrynews.com
It happened in Horry: Agritourism helps local farms thrive
It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking. Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry...
holycitysinner.com
Bon Banh Mi Opening Third Location on Tuesday
Charleston-based restaurant Bon Banh Mi will open the doors of its third location on Tuesday at 11 am. The new restaurant can be found at 1100 Oakland Market Rd. in Mt. Pleasant. This location will feature the same menu favorites that can be f0und at the other two restaurants –...
live5news.com
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
live5news.com
Peninsula storm surge project receives federal authorization to move forward
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A planned $1.3 billion project to help control storm surge on the Charleston peninsula has received key approval from the federal government, allowing it to move into its next phase. President Joe Biden has signed off on this approval as part of the year-end omnibus from...
ridgeviewnews.com
2023 PSA Grower One Day Training in Charleston
Growers, if you want to learn the ABCs of #ProduceSafety, there’s a class for that! The WV Food Safety Training Team is offering a one-day, in-person course on Feb. 22 in Charleston. The cost is $60. To learn more and register (by Feb. 15), go to: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20389_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2338&SINGLESTORE=true.
Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on James Island Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-vehicle crash is impacting traffic on the James Island Connector Sunday night. Officers with the Charleston Police Department said three cars were involved in a collision around 8:30 p.m., which caused all lanes to be blocked heading into James Island. One lane of traffic opened around 8:46 p.m. People are […]
New 300-acre park in the works in Summerville area
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is working to construct a new 300-acre park off Miles Jamison Road. It’s the next big step in growth for parks in the county. “Pine Trees Park is in my district, which is really nice, but I think the most exciting part about it is when the county […]
Winning $300K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player in Walterboro won $300,000 by playing Palmetto Cash 5. The ticket was purchased at the I95 and 64 Shell along Bells Highway. “The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 1, for a prize of $100,000,” said officials with the South Carolina […]
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly I-26 crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner identified a man and woman killed in a Sunday morning crash on I-26. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Sharmayna Smalls (26) and Timothy Parker (20) as decedents of the crash. Smalls was pronounced dead on the scene and Parker was transported and later died from his injuries […]
Comments / 0