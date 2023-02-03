ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man City charged by Premier League for numerous alleged breaches of financial rules

Manchester City say they are "surprised" to have been charged by the Premier League with numerous alleged breaches of financial rules. The alleged breaches span a period from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign. The club are alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith"...
Mohamed Salah's Liverpool form: What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp's key man?

"Seven or eight players were not involved in the first goal," said Jurgen Klopp following Liverpool’s early capitulation in their 3-0 defeat to Wolves. "Seven or eight players were not involved in the second goal. But all are affected by it." Mohamed Salah was one of those likely to...
WSL main driving force behind rise in viewing time for women's sport in 2022

The WSL was the main driving force in viewing time for women's sport with 16m unique viewers during the 2022 calendar year. It was a record year for domestic women's sport, with 37.6m watching it in 2022, beating the previous high of 32.9m in 2021. The WSL was won for...
Harry Kane says becoming Tottenham's all-time top scorer is 'magical'; Heung-Min Son backs forward to beat Premier League record

Harry Kane told Sky Sports it was "magical" to become Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer, while Heung-Min Son backed him to break the Premier League record too. Kane's match-winning strike to beat Manchester City 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was his 267th for the club, breaking Jimmy Greaves' record, which had stood unmatched for more than 50 years.
David Goodwillie turns out for Radcliffe in Northern Premier League

David Goodwillie appeared for Radcliffe FC in the Northern Premier League on Tuesday night, despite the club not previously announcing his signature or arrival. Goodwillie, who Sky Sports News has been told has signed for the club in the seventh tier of English football on a short-term deal, was ruled to be a rapist in a civil case in 2017, six years after being initially charged.
Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Wigan: Shaun Maloney picks up point in first Latics game

Shaun Maloney picked up a point in his first game in charge of Wigan, as they held Blackburn to a goalless draw at Ewood Park. The Latics missed the chance to climb off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, but it was a positive enough start for Maloney - the former Latics player who became their third permanent manager of the season last week after Kolo Toure was sacked.
Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says Spanish football has racism problem

Carlo Ancelotti has said Spanish football has a racism problem after he was forced to explain Real Madrid forward Vincius Junior is not to blame for the abuse he has endured. LaLiga is investigating alleged racist abuse of Vinicius by a fan at Mallorca in Sunday's 1-0 defeat and it is just the latest incident he has had to endure since he moved to Spain.

