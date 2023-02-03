Read full article on original website
Premier League hits and misses: Harry Kane delivers again for Tottenham | Man City's problems mount
Manchester City's issues are mounting up. They have lost three away games in a row for the first time in six years. They are still five points off Arsenal even though the Gunners were beaten at Everton on Saturday. And despite rare public outbursts from Pep Guardiola, they are showing no signs of being kicked into life.
Man City Premier League charges explained: What are they? What could punishment be? What's the timescale?
Manchester City have been charged with alleged breaches of financial rules by the Premier League - but what are they? How serious are the charges? And how long will this process take? Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains... What are the charges?. Manchester City have been charged with...
Leeds notebook: Andoni Iraola, Carlos Corberan, Ange Postecoglu - what's next at Elland Road?
Leeds are considering Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola, West Brom boss Carlos Corberan and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou along with other candidates to replace Jesse Marsch as head coach. Here Sky Sports News' Tim Thornton reflects on what's next for Leeds, Marsch's time in charge at Elland Road, what went...
Man City charged by Premier League for numerous alleged breaches of financial rules
Manchester City say they are "surprised" to have been charged by the Premier League with numerous alleged breaches of financial rules. The alleged breaches span a period from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign. The club are alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith"...
England Women: Captain Leah Williamson and Chelsea's Fran Kirby return to Lionesses squad for Arnold Clark Cup
Captain Leah Williamson and Chelsea's Fran Kirby return to Sarina Wiegman's 26-player England squad for the Arnold Clark Cup, but there is no place for Aston Villa's Jordan Nobbs or Tottenham's Bethany England. Williamson and Kirby are back in the Lionesses camp after missing out on the last squad through...
Why Borussia Dortmund's 2014-15 implosion under Jurgen Klopp should worry Liverpool supporters
Almost a decade ago, Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund went from German champions and one of Europe's most-feared sides to barely being able to win a match as the German's seven-year spell at the club came to a shuddering halt - so could things be repeating themselves now at Liverpool?. Heading...
Harry Forrester interview: The ex-Rangers and Brentford forward guiding USA's next generation
Circumstances dictated Harry Forrester's initial arrival in the USA. Having been frozen out during Pedro Caixinha's seven-month spell at Rangers in 2017, he dropped back into League One for a season with AFC Wimbledon and then made the unorthodox decision to head east to join Iranian club Tractor. The two...
Man City: Former captain Vincent Kompany questions motives of club's critics after Premier League charges
Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany questioned the motives of the club's critics after the reigning champions were hit with more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. On Monday the Premier League made the bombshell announcement regarding an unprecedented array of charges relating to a period between...
Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City to fight it out to sign Jude Bellingham - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's papers... Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City will fight it out to sign Jude Bellingham this summer. West Ham manager David Moyes says England midfielder Declan Rice will command a British transfer record if he ever leaves the London Stadium. Transfer...
Everton: What will it take for Farhad Moshiri and the Everton board to return to Goodison Park?
Everton supporters demonstrated an ability to demand change off the field while giving their full support to their new manager and players on it during Saturday's 1-0 win over Arsenal. The support in the stadium was vociferous and effective, Goodison was the proverbial 'bear pit', but once again a row...
The Sean Dyche effect: Everton feel immediate benefits in win over Arsenal as new manager makes his mark
A classic case of new manager bounce? "Yes," said Mikel Arteta following Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Sean Dyche's Everton. "But that shouldn't take credit away from Sean and the team. It's one thing to say it and another thing to do it, and they did it today." The Arsenal boss...
Mohamed Salah's Liverpool form: What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp's key man?
"Seven or eight players were not involved in the first goal," said Jurgen Klopp following Liverpool’s early capitulation in their 3-0 defeat to Wolves. "Seven or eight players were not involved in the second goal. But all are affected by it." Mohamed Salah was one of those likely to...
WSL main driving force behind rise in viewing time for women's sport in 2022
The WSL was the main driving force in viewing time for women's sport with 16m unique viewers during the 2022 calendar year. It was a record year for domestic women's sport, with 37.6m watching it in 2022, beating the previous high of 32.9m in 2021. The WSL was won for...
Harry Kane says becoming Tottenham's all-time top scorer is 'magical'; Heung-Min Son backs forward to beat Premier League record
Harry Kane told Sky Sports it was "magical" to become Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer, while Heung-Min Son backed him to break the Premier League record too. Kane's match-winning strike to beat Manchester City 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was his 267th for the club, breaking Jimmy Greaves' record, which had stood unmatched for more than 50 years.
David Goodwillie turns out for Radcliffe in Northern Premier League
David Goodwillie appeared for Radcliffe FC in the Northern Premier League on Tuesday night, despite the club not previously announcing his signature or arrival. Goodwillie, who Sky Sports News has been told has signed for the club in the seventh tier of English football on a short-term deal, was ruled to be a rapist in a civil case in 2017, six years after being initially charged.
Gary Neville Podcast: Liverpool need to wake themselves up, but Man Utd look happy again
Liverpool need to wake themselves up after a slump in form, Sky Sports' Gary Neville said on the latest Gary Neville Podcast, while Manchester United look happy on the pitch again. Liverpool were beaten 3-0 by Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday in another worrying performance for the Reds....
Netball Super League 2023 on Sky Sports with five live games on first day and new Friday night slot
The new campaign starts on Saturday February 11 at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham with all 10 teams involved, starting with Team Bath against Loughborough Lightning from 10.30am. That match is followed by Surrey Storm vs Strathclyde Sirens (12.45pm), Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars (2.30pm), Leeds Rhinos vs London Pulse...
Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Wigan: Shaun Maloney picks up point in first Latics game
Shaun Maloney picked up a point in his first game in charge of Wigan, as they held Blackburn to a goalless draw at Ewood Park. The Latics missed the chance to climb off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, but it was a positive enough start for Maloney - the former Latics player who became their third permanent manager of the season last week after Kolo Toure was sacked.
Man City charged by the Premier League: Media reactions after unprecedented charges levelled against league champions
As Manchester City face 101 charges of alleged rule breaking from the Premier League, the British press and columnists have reacted to the unprecedented event. The alleged breaches span a nine-year period from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign. The club are alleged to have broken league rules requiring...
Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says Spanish football has racism problem
Carlo Ancelotti has said Spanish football has a racism problem after he was forced to explain Real Madrid forward Vincius Junior is not to blame for the abuse he has endured. LaLiga is investigating alleged racist abuse of Vinicius by a fan at Mallorca in Sunday's 1-0 defeat and it is just the latest incident he has had to endure since he moved to Spain.
