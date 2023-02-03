ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Homeowners and renters get heated amid soaring gas bills

By Mina Wahab
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- Homeowners, renters, and business owners are getting heated as natural gas bills continue to soar.

This comes as utility companies pass on the high cost of acquiring gas to their consumers.

SoCalGas says that gas prices are running approximately 5 times higher than last January.

Below- normal temperatures along the coast have contributed to higher demand for heating. Prices have increased as a result of reduced supplies from Canada and the Rocky Mountains and low storage levels in the western U.S., in addition to pipeline maintenance in West Texas.

The post Homeowners and renters get heated amid soaring gas bills appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Recent Storms Fuel Santa Barbara's Hydroelectric Plant

Thanks to recent rain, Gibraltar Reservoir, a key City water source upstream of Cachuma Reservoir, filled to capacity and began spilling water over the spillway on January 5; the first time in three years. In addition to playing an important part in the City’s diverse water supply portfolio, Gibraltar when...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

SBC Fire helicopter transports cyclist with major injury to emergency room

– A cyclist suffered major injuries after being struck by a car in the Ballard Canyon and Bison Road area in Los Olivos around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post SBC Fire helicopter transports cyclist with major injury to emergency room appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
News Channel 3-12

National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Chickens may not fly, but egg prices are soaring. It's all thanks to the combination of a deadly bird flu outbreak and rising feed and labor costs. "We had to raise our prices," says one egg producer at the Santa Barbara Farmer's market. Egg producers on the central coast are feeling The post National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Commercial Structure Fire In Ventura Sunday Morning

Firefighters battled what they said was a fire in a commercial building in the 800 block of West Main Street in Ventura. When they arrived at the location around 11:30 AM Sunday they found smoke and flames coming from a single story commercial building. Firefighters say the effort to control...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

DashCam Footage of Highway 154 Collision Points at Semi-Truck

Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision on Cold Spring Bridge last week causing significant damage and four injuries to motorists. Edhat reader Patrick was one of the drivers involved in the collision and reports it was caused by a semi-truck traveling on Highway 154 emitting thick smoke. "The 154...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Prime Ag Lands Near Lompoc Saved from Housing for Now

Housing, farming, pesticides, schools, and Lompoc’s “desperate need to move into the 21st century before it’s gone” were weighed against the failings of urban sprawl during a four-hour LAFCO meeting on whether to turn 148 acres of prime agricultural land into something like 2,700 homes and 228,000 square feet of commercial space.
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The relentless storm system that came through Santa Barbara on the anniversary of the deadly Montecito mudslide led to official emergency declarations along the coast. More than five inches fell on the city of Santa Barbara in a couple of days and even more fell in the mountains. The overflowing creeks flooded the freeway The post City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy