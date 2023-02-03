ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Blinken meets South Korean counterpart amid Chinese spy balloon incident

By Mary-Kate Findon
 5 days ago

Antony Blinken met with his South Korean counterpart amid the ongoing Chinese spy balloon incident.

The secretary of state and Park Jin were holding a press conference at the State Department.

Itcame after Mr Blinken postponed a planned trip to China in the wake of the discovery of the surveillance tool.

The trip has been in the pipeline since Joe Biden met with Xi Jinping last year.

The spy balloon was detected over Montana on Thursday, 2 February, prompting the Pentagon to explore options on how to respond.

A spokesperson for the Chinese government claimed it is a “civilian airship” intended for climate research.

Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said on Friday that the balloon was moving eastward over the continental US.

He said they haven't shot it down as it presently does not appear to pose a risk to the public.

